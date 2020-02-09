How Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh revives the updo of the red carpet

For many, the word “updo” probably evokes visions of puffy wigs from that period instead of slender red carpet styles – but leave it to Florence Pugh, the star of Greta Gerwig’s thoroughly modern adaptation of “Little Women,” to the often- evil look a new life in life.

The 24-year-old actress, nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars for her performance as Amy March, broke her own style in the course of her breakthrough year.

Since she struck the red carpet of the Cannes film festival in May last year in a tight and twisted topknot, she has tried everything from braided sandwiches to side-wiped curls to chignons with golden chains.

The man behind Pugh’s artistic updos? Peter Lux, who has worked with the “Midsommar” star for about two years. “I think it was I who suggested putting (her) hair on,” the barber told Page Six Style. “I like the idea of ​​thinking outside the box and changing things.”

While waves of Old Hollywood and loose, wispy braids have dominated the red carpet in recent years, Lux said he has more eye for sultry and sculptural looks. “I’m a little tired of seeing soft, romantic looks with tendrils from her,” he admitted, adding that his favorite age to pull out is the early aughts.

“I often find inspiration in older fashion magazines such as ID or The Face from the early 2000s, where she was treated in a more rough way. Like, “Oh, it’s greasy and needs to be washed?” Let’s make it greasier. I like that! “

To this end, Lux is not afraid to use oils, waxes and dry shampoo when preparing Pugh for a large event. “Sometimes it happens within 10 minutes and it is true, other times I like to take my time,” he explained. “The updos are different every time and are more of a creative process, that sometimes (can take a few hours), but it is a feeling that leads me through it.”

It is also important for the “to complete the dress.” At the Paris premiere of ‘Little Women’ in December, for example, Lux made a complicated four-part braid that fell straight along the open back of Pugh’s delicate Chloé slip dress. And at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, he included lengths of black grosgrain ribbon in the star’s head that matched the ties on her hot pink Dries Van Noten cape.

“I see the outfit and the occasion and often it just feels good to wear the hair off the face,” said Lux. “It’s about revealing the full silhouette. Seeing shoulders and neck has something nice too.”

And while the complicated coifs from Pugh may seem complex, Lux says that recreating the look at home is not that difficult; in fact it helps to start with dirty hair.

“A good day to wear your hair in a cool style is when you want to get more out of it before you wash it,” he advised.

After a generous spray of dry shampoo – Lux, working with Dove, the Clarifying Dry Shampoo from the brand recommends ($ 4.89) – simply pull the hair back into a soft, not too heavy ponytail and start experimenting.

“Be creative! Twist, braid, messy together or roll the ponytail into a shape that you like,” he said. “A hair accessory is also nice to use to decorate your creation.”

But if, like Pugh, you happen to be the breakthrough of a film about a scary Swedish cult, then perhaps skip the floral wreath.

