How Nick Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt settled the feud and Australia brought the band back together

So much so that if you came from Mars to the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Center this week, you would have no idea that there was bad blood between the two.

It’s like the drummer is parting with the band and doing his own thing. At some point you realize that you were together pretty well in the first place

Wally Masur

They practiced together at 30 degrees on Friday afternoon and smiled, as they had done all week. On Saturday night, Hewitt is in the corner of Kyrgios as he tries to give Australia a 1-0 lead in the ATP Cup semi-final before Alex de Minaur takes center stage.

Kyrgios and Hewitt hug after defeating Team GB in the ATP Cup in Sydney.Credit:AAP

If you had told Tennis Australia performance chief Wally Masur that this would be the case last year, amid a triple feud between Kyrgios, Hewitt and Bernard Tomic that devoured the Australian Open, he would not have believed you.

Kyrgios and Hewitt hardly spoke to each other. Tomic and Hewitt still don’t understand each other, although that’s less of an issue now that the former Wimbledon quarter-finalist isn’t in the top 100 and in the spotlight.

So what has changed? What brought Australia’s tennis stars back together before the nation’s eyes turned their way this month?

“It was organic,” Masur told the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

“Everyone just returned on the tour, did their business and then all the Aussies came together. The opportunity came with some changes and Nick wanted to be there.

“Nick has always had a good relationship with Jordan Thompson and he was great with Alex [de Minaur]. He is three or four years older than him and has supported him so that he has become a real talent.

“So you can see the chemistry that’s there.

Kyrgios was put through its paces by Hewitt at Ken Rosewall Arena on Friday

“It’s like the drummer parted ways with the band and did his own thing. At some point you realize that you were pretty good together.”

John Newcombe, who watched the Tennis Australia tent, remembered the feud of last summer when he was the Davis Cup captain.

“Lleyton was a first-hand observer of the situation that went back and forth between Mark and me. At the time, Mark and his father thought it was justified,” said Newcombe.

“I had to get that on my chin because it’s part of the job. Your job as captain is to get the best possible team on the pitch, and Lleyton did.

“He got on with the team culture that Tony Roche and I implemented and he saw how it worked. He was part of the team with [Patrick] Rafter and Philippoussis and for a while we became the best team in the world.”

It is not yet clear whether this Australian team can reach these heights, but the qualification for the last four of the ATP Cup is certainly a strong start.

Chances are they wouldn’t have made it this far if Hewitt and Kyrgios hadn’t improved their relationship.

“He didn’t play a single Davis Cup game at a time, and obviously I had to make hard calls for some things that happened here and there,” said Hewitt when asked about his relationship with the Australian number. Second

Alex de Minaur is the glue that holds the Australian team together.Credit: Getty Images

“But Nick always knew where I was. He knew I was always in his corner. I always tried to do everything I could to help Nick as best I could.

“Even when I finished my career and still played, I did everything I could to watch his games from his coaching box and the like.

“Nick and I have always had this relationship. It’s completely different – just because of the personalities – than dealing with someone like Alex.”

Hewitt has transformed into the role of Davis Cup and ATP Cup captain and is now leading a team that is on the brink of becoming an international force again.

Kyrgios has weakened public opinion. Out of court, his charity work and efforts to get athletes to donate to Bushfire Relief have weakened his image.

He is proud on the square when he represents his country.

“He’s a great showman. There’s no doubt about that,” Masur said.

“And there is no doubt that he can be a controversial figure. But he is an amazing talent. It definitely helps.

“I think people just enjoy seeing him in green and gold. They love to see the emotions that come from him. Look at him in this double [against Britain]. He was the leader there outside.”

And then there’s de Minaur.

It was not surprising to see him avoid the spotlight when the feud reached fever last summer. He quietly went about his business before overtaking Kyrgios and making his way into the top 20 in the world.

Kyrgios says he loves de Minaur like a little brother. And it’s hard not to see Hewitt’s flashes in de Minaur every time he fights his way back into a match.

“People often ask what Australian tennis culture is all about – especially men’s tennis,” said Hewitt.

“This is what it is about what we did [against Britain]. We all drive with these guys on the pitch.

“There is something special about knowing that you are playing for colleagues. That is what Australian tennis stands for.”

