This season, the 10 teams of Celtics, Raptors, Bucks, 76ers, Rockets, Warriors, Clippers, Celtics, Pelicans and Nuggets were in the spotlight for Christmas Day.

The opportunity to play at Christmas when the NBA gets the most attention is a big deal – and one that Dwyane Wade would like to turn into an all-star selection process to reward the teams for the best start to the season. Aside from being able to be in the national spotlight, the teams and players participating in the games on Christmas Day (along with many others in the league) take the time to give something back to their local communities during the holiday season, similar to in their community work The Thanksgiving Day. Here are just a few of the many things these players and teams did – more of which you can see on the NBA Cares Twitter page.

The Celtics spent some time at Boston Children's Hospital earlier this month, bringing gifts and visiting with the children.

Kyle Lowry hosted 150 people from Red Door Shelter, which provides shelter for families in need, for a party in a trampoline park, along with dinner and gifts. Lowry and Fred VanVleet also took local children on a shopping spree.

Bucks players took teenagers from the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center on a shopping spree at Kohl, and Khris Middleton hosted its 12 Days of Khrismas.

Sixers' Josh Richardson took 10 children from TAPS, an organization that supports families of military personnel who have died on a Reebok shopping spree. The Sixers also had a giveaway gift before their game against the goats.

Austin Rivers, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook hosted local kids events with shopping and dinner.

The children received a T-shirt, an Adidas backpack filled with school supplies and a gift card worth USD 200 for a personal shopping trip at Target. pic.twitter.com/4mKmOFCVn6

– Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets), December 7, 2019

Stephen and Ayesha Curry, in collaboration with Ellen Degeneres, provided the East Oakland Boxing Association with new equipment and gifts for their after-school program. The Warriors also provided gifts and visited with children from the Oakland Public Education Fund and the Boys and Girls Club in San Francisco.

Kyle Kuzma helped pack meals for seniors with Meals on Wheels before the holidays, Anthony Davis hosted a shopping trip for 100 kids, and the Lakers hosted a Christmas party for local kids.

Patrick Patterson and Rodney McGruder attended the Adopt-A-Family holiday event with gifts and dinner with the children.

The beginner of the pelicans, Jaxson Hayes, had a Lego party for the Boys & Girls Club in southeast Louisiana and Lonzo Ball attended a meal with children from the Bridge School and provided them with gift cards.

Lonzo Ball visited Bridge School students today! Lonzo shared a meal with the students and then surprised them with a gift to encourage them to continue working toward their goals.

📸For more photos from today: https://t.co/mtTY0QOMaL pic.twitter.com/88AKC10QTD

– New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 16, 2019

Gary Harris of the Nuggets had children from Joshua Tree, a school for autism children, for a movie night and then provided tickets for future Nuggets games and sensory-friendly gifts.

