How NASA protects us from thousands of asteroids

Just a few days into the New Year, an 86-foot-wide asteroid blew up the Earth at about 14,000 miles an hour. The rock would have exploded if it had touched our atmosphere, but we would still have felt the impact. In 2013, an asteroid of similar size exploded over a Russian city, sending heat and shock waves that would have broken windows and injured 1,500 people. James Green is the chief scientist at NASA, where the agency is on a mission to intercept asteroids before they threaten Earth. He joins Soledad O’Brien in the studio to discuss the new methods they are using to protect our planet.

