How my DIY Curiosity Rover model became a YouTube star and ended with a famous JPL scientist

I admit, this is a kind of strange story, and although it is a motorized vehicle on wheels, that vehicle is a scale model of the Mars rover Curiosity, a kind of cartoon-like view of the real thing built by me seven years ago. It was in a YouTube video that is weirdly popular and somehow got into the hands of one of the most recognizable planetary scientists at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. I tell you this as a reminder that objects sometimes have an interesting life.

The story begins in 2012, when my friend Michele Yu worked on a project for YouTube: those “rewind” videos that YouTube has been doing every year since 2010. This time, part of the video had to include a segment that paid tribute to the landing of the Curiosity rover on Mars, and for that they wanted to drive a small model of the rover across the screen.

I don’t think there were any curiosity models in the area that you could just buy, so Michele asked me if I could build one. I think maybe I have $ 200 to do it? I don’t really remember it, but I was excited to build it just because it sounded fun, and I’m pro-space exploration and just happy to be involved, even wildly tangential.

So, I used a kind of six-wheeled RC car as a base and removed the bodywork and built a metal rover bodywork on the chassis, using many space exploration parts from a place called Apex Electronics in Sun Valley and a door stop for the arm and a hope other mess that I had.

The result was a kind of caricature, but it only drove and was recognizable, so I call that a victory. Here it is in the video: it starts at about 1:22 am, gets a nice close-up at 1:23 am and is blown up in minecraft style at about 1:35 am.

Here you can just view it:

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-iCkYw3cRwLo&start=0" data-chomp-id="iCkYw3cRwLo" data-recommend-id="youtube://iCkYw3cRwLo" id="youtube-iCkYw3cRwLo" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Nice is not it? I hadn’t seen this video for years, but I found that after the incredible disaster it was the video of 2018 (the most unwanted video on YouTube ever) and the lukewarm response to 2019, along with these older rewind videos that are recommended , the number of views of this more than seven year old video has risen to an insane 192 million.

Many people have seen my poor little robber.

Anyway, the reason I’m talking about this all the more is because my same friend recently had to make a video, and that video contained a segment with the most famous scientist from the Curiosity landing: the One With The Mohawk.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-ZlsaLs5DqCo&start=0" data-chomp-id="ZlsaLs5DqCo" data-recommend-id="youtube://ZlsaLs5DqCo" id="youtube-ZlsaLs5DqCo" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

You may not remember, but during the broadcasts from the JPL control room, one of the scientists working there had a mohawk and everyone went crazy. The scientist’s name is Bobak Ferdowsi, and he got mad attention there for a while and was probably the most famous JPL employee, especially if you don’t count JPL’s great satanist founder, Jack Parsons.

Anyway, while Michele was setting up Bobak’s segment, she brought out the old Curiosity model that I built, which, unbelievably, had been in her garage for seven years and used it to match the images for the segment dress:

And, even more unbelievably, Bobak liked it and asked to keep it (or maybe it was just offered?), With which she gladly agreed:

So the result is that I’m happy. I cannot believe that this thing that I made so long ago and largely forgot has now come into the possession of not only a member of the actual team responsible for building and landing this incredible robot on Mars, but it is even the one that is probably remembered by people when I try to explain this.

Bobak, I hope you enjoy your fake robot there. I’m really honored that you have it, and I can’t think of a better, but remarkably unlikely place to end this goofy little project.

. (TagsToTranslate) Spacelopnik