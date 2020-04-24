How Muslims Celebrate Ramadan Now Against the Pandemic

The Muslim month of Ramadan began at sunset on Thursday. Like many other aspects of life, the Roman coronavirus pandemic affects how this religious holiday will be celebrated.

For a look at how things are changing, WBUR Morning Edition presenter Bob Oakes talks to Amr Elfas, executive director of the Islamic Society of the Boston Cultural Center. The following has been slightly edited for clarity.

Main Interviews

Most significantly, the Muslim community will experience this Ramadan with the health crisis:

Elphas: The mosque for us in Ramadan is the hub. All – rich and poor, the whole diverse Muslim community – gather in the mosque. This is the first time in our lives that there are months without mosques being opened.

How do members of the Muslim community in Boston feel that they cannot visit their mosque during this time:

Currently, people are in different emotional states. Some people accept this and have a broken heart. Some are still in denial. This is the emotional connection we are currently dealing with. Unfortunately we can’t do anything.

What advice do you give regarding Ramadan prayers, as they are usually so common at the moment:

I would have said earlier that we thought it advisable to go to a mosque and pray, but we came to the idea that it should be this way. However [during the pandemic] it is another way to pray and connect with God individually. We do not need to connect from a group. At the moment we say [congregants] that this is a destiny and a destiny that we are all facing together, but still we have the luxury of praying to God and asking Him that everything will be fine and normal … and yes keep us, our loved ones and our health.

The end of Ramadan is usually celebrated with a holiday and a holiday – Aid al-Fitr. What is this usual and how will it be different this year?

After these 30 days of fasting and worshiping God, we usually have our feast at the end of this period. These are the days when we show that we are happy. We dress in many colorful cheerful dressings and go out together and pray together.

Unfortunately, this will not happen this year. This is another thing that we must face and accept. This is something, frankly, we were not prepared for this. We have to face it and live it. We need to get the message out of our communities that we have been asked by God and his prophets to show happiness in those days and we must do it.