Most people know Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams and T.I.’s “Blurred Lines” as a half-forgotten song from 2013. The music industry remembers it as their worst nightmare.

In the five years that have passed since a court ruled that “Blurred Lines” violated “Got to Give It Up” by Marvin Gaye in 1977, demanding that Thicke and Williams pay more than $ 5 million to the field of Gaye for having moved too close to “the ambiance of the older song,” The once dormant area of ​​music copyright law has become a minefield. The most prominent musicians have been slapped with criminal charges like never before, and stars like Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry are asked to pay millions in cases where many experts scratch their heads. Across genres, artists release new music with the same question in their minds: will this song keep me going?

“There is a lot of confusion about what is allowed and what is not,” said Sandy Wilbur, a forensic musicologist who served as an expert defense witness in the “Blurred Lines” case. Because cases are decided by “the average listener, who is not a musicologist or educated musician,” she notes, “labels are very scared.” Since this groundbreaking decision in 2015, Wilbur said, it has received triple the number of requests from music companies to check for new songs before they are even considered for release.

How did this culture of fear get introduced into the recording studio? The answer is twofold. While copyright laws only protected lyrics and melodies (a prime example is the Chiffons’ successful trial against George Harrison in 1976 for the strong compositional similarities between his “My Sweet Lord” and their “It’s So Fine ”), the“ Blurred Lines ”Case raised the issues by suggesting that the much more abstract qualities of rhythm, tempo and even the general feel of a song are also eligible for protection – and therefore a song can be continued to feel like a previous one. Indeed, a jury ruled in 2019 that Katy Perry owed millions for having conspicuously copied the rhythm of her hit “Dark Horse” from a little-known song by the Christian rapper Flame, surprising both the music industry and the legal community . “They are trying to have the basic elements of music, the alphabet of music that should be accessible to all,” warned Perry’s lawyer Christine Lepera in closing arguments.

This case, which Perry’s team is currently appealing, suggests a second point: plaintiffs in the copying business largely target the songs in megabytes because they have seen where the money is, and the increasing frequency of these legal battles in the headlines is causing an avalanche of new infringement lawsuits.

All this fears the hearts of professional musicians. A few months ago, Emily Warren, a songwriter who worked with people like Shawn Mendes and Dua Lipa, released a song with a country artist who had a chorus similar to a pop song released at the same time – a coincidence total, she says. “Even if I had never heard (the other song), it still seemed like a tricky thing,” says Warren. Neither artist has taken action against each other, but the situation has opened Warren’s eyes to the ease with which sticky situations can arise by accident. “The more cases are published, the more people are afraid,” she says.

While some record companies may have the budget to hire musicologists on call to review new releases for possible copyright claims, small players who cannot afford this luxury are turning to some form of protection proven: insurance. Lucas Keller – the founder of music management company Milk and Honey, which represents writers and producers who have worked with everyone, from Alessia Cara and Carrie Underwood to 5 Seconds of Summer and Muse – recently started encouraging all of its songwriter clients to purchase Errors and Insurance, which protects creative professionals from legal challenges to their intellectual property. “We all think we have failed the system,” says Keller. “There are a lot of aggressive lawyers who sue and make noise out to people.” (He is particularly critical of publishers whose lists are heavier in older catalogs than new acts: “The Heritage publishers who don’t make a lot of money come out of the woodwork and say, “We’re going to take a piece of your contemporary hit.” “)

Under E&O policies, insurance companies can cover millions of dollars in artist fees if they lose a copyright claim. Joe Charles, senior vice president of insurance provider Alliant America, said that up to half of his personal A-list music customers – a list of stars who already pay for travel insurance and other policies entertainment industry standard – have recently expressed interest in E&O Coverage. “When a major complaint is published in the press, we receive 10 to 20 calls from musicians asking how they can protect themselves and what it will cost,” says Charles. The number of people who actually purchased insurance is lower due to the high costs, which can range from $ 20,000 to $ 250,000 per year, depending on the artist’s legal background, audience size and the amount ‘he wishes to assure.

Artists are naturally reluctant to publicly disclose that they have copyright insurance, which could open them up to increased lawsuits. But music lawyer Bob Celestin, who helped represent artists like Pusha T and Missy Elliott, says it’s safe to assume that the majority of artists in the Top 10 rankings are covered in this way . Large labels also usually have comprehensive insurance policies that protect them from copyright issues. However, these policies have gaps. “An artist could end up being uninsurable if he has had many claims and insurance companies have already paid millions of dollars in fees and settlements,” said Charles. “Or they could find a carrier ready to write it, but the rates are going to be astronomical.”

Songwriters, who may not have the financial means of famous artists but are also responsible for copyright, are often the most vulnerable. “We are all nervous and afraid to fight for something as minor as a few notes or words,” said Ross Golan, producer and songwriter who has released songs with stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. Warren says she has even heard of some megawatt artists keeping musicologists on their personal terms to help them avoid lawsuits.

“There are more conversations on the frontline during song creation,” said Joel Timen, vice president of A&R and publishing at Curb Word Entertainment. “Many of my songwriters have asked more questions:” Does this melody or pre-chorus section remind you of anything? Should we be careful? »»

The popularity of inexpensive music production software, which offers the same functionality to each user, has added another layer of risk. “The music is now more similar than it is different, for the first time,” says Golan. “People use the same sample packs, the same plug-ins, because it’s effective.” Then there is the problem of the finite number of notes, chord progressions and melodies available. Or, as Wilbur says, “There are no virgin births in music. Music comes from other music. “

The boom in copyright lawsuits and its unintended side effects may be just beginning. In 2014, the rock band Spirit accused Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin of having lifted the opening guitar riff of “Stairway to Heaven” from a 1968 instrument called “Taurus”; a jury dismissed the case in 2016, determining that Plant and Page had not plagiarized the musical motif – only to see the case spinning about two years later on appeal, when a panel of three judges ruled that the initial trial included procedural jury errors. (“The jury is a whole different conversation,” says music director Keller. “In British court, they just asked a musicologist to decide. In American court, we bring 10 people at random.”) In 2019, the la Court of Appeal decided to reconsider the decision of the original panel; he will probably make a decision in spring 2020.

Artists, songwriters, producers and labels are now awaiting Zeppelin’s next verdict, many hoping that a judgment in favor of Page and Plant could dispel some of the ambiguity causing headaches introduced by the “Blurred Lines” decision. . Others see the case, which has a chance of going up to the Supreme Court, as a reopening of Pandora’s box. Will the latest ruling clarify the scope of copyright in music – or will it make it even more blurred? “When can an element of creative expression be protected?” Says Wesley Lewis, a lawyer specializing in intellectual property in the media. “The lawyers all plead for clarity.”