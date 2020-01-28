How much would Blue Jays need from their big three bats to compete?

Although the Blue Jays of Toronto have built a credible rotation around Hyun-Jin Ryu this season, the team’s main attraction has never doubted.

Apart from some unlikely game for Francisco Lindor, Mookie Betts or Nolan Arenado, the most compelling reason for optimism about this team’s prospects remains the young team of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio. That is the “Big Three” of this team, or as Scott Boras said recently, the “Royal Youth Uprising”.

There is a reason why the trio seemed to unveil the club’s new sweater at Winter Fest (along with Randal Grichuk, whose $ 52 million extension and the ability to model just about anything hit him on the podium).

Although there is likely to be a lot of team building before the Blue Jays can compete with a real contender – and another possible native star in Nate Pearson will be coming soon – the club’s second-year students will determine how far this team goes. A reviving offensive performance by Danny Jansen or another step forward by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. could challenge their status as the core of the Toronto line-up, but the smart money is that they are the top three position players of the team for the near future – especially since the club’s best chance perspective – Jordan Groshans – ended last season at Klasse-A Lansing.

That is not the worst place to consider the impressive debutions of Bo and Biggio plus the raw talent of Vladdy. However, it raises the question of how good these three must be to make the Blue Jays competitive.

As it looks now, Steamer is projecting Guerrero Jr., Bichette and Biggio to combine for 9.3 victories over replacement in 2020. There is an argument that all three are possible projection busters, but that number contains generous assumptions about Vladdy that his defense improves and base run that made it especially optimistic for him. The projection is not perfect, but it is a solid baseline.

So how many teams make the play-offs when their top three players combine for 9.3 WAR?

It turns out that only one of the 80 (or 1.25 percent) since the addition of the wildcard game in 2012. The New York Yankees 2015 had Didi Gregorius, Mark Teixeira and Brian McCann combine for 8.8 WAR en route to an 87 – win season that gave them a chance at the Houston Astros in the wild-card game (they lost 3-0)

If the Blue Jays manage to break through this season, it will probably look like the Yankees team, which was solid but not spectacular (10th in position player and pitcher WAR) and had surprisingly low totals to haunt.

More instructive for the Toronto purposes are the other 79 teams that have reached the past season in the last eight years. What was the standard their top trios had to meet?

This benchmark has been very consistent:

Season

The average “Big Three” WAR of Playoff Teams

2012

14.5

2013

14.6

2014

14.2

2015

13.1

2016

14.6

2017

14.1

2018

15.5

2019

14.7

Total

14.4

It is remarkable how little this number has increased in eight seasons, except for two different years.

In 2015 there was a lack of dominant teams and four of the playoff-bound squadrons won 90 or fewer games. Only four teams of that quality played together for the World Series in 2017, 2018 and 2019. It is perhaps not surprising that the trio of Blue Jays by Josh Donaldson, Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion is the highest WAR total of the top three position players from a club scored 18.4.

Exactly the opposite happened three years later, especially in the American League, where the five play-off squadrons combined for 499 wins. The two highest “Big Three” WAR totals were both from that season when the World Series-winning Boston Red Sox got an amazing 21.2 WAR from Mookie Betts, JD Martinez and Xander Bogaerts while Jose Ramiez, Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley Cleveland gave 19.1 WAR.

In addition to these two campaigns, teams participating in the play-offs have on average slightly less than 15 WAR from the best third of their line-up.

Obtaining that production level from your best three players is of course no guarantee for the play-off glory. The Los Angeles Angels are a perfect example of a team that – thanks almost exclusively to Mike Trout – has consistently received elite “Big Three” production but has not escaped mediocrity.

Season

The “Big Three” angels WAR

The average “Big Three” WAR of the Playoff Team

Difference

2012

19.3

14.5

4.8

2013

15

14.6

0.4

2014

17.1

14.2

2.9

2015

14.8

13.1

1.7

2016

15.9

14.6

1.3

2017

14.9

14.1

0.8

2018

18.3

15.5

2.8

2019

14.5

14.7

-0.2

Building a fighting team requires more than acquiring a handful of elite position players. For example, it is useful to have a pitching staff – as everyone who has seen the Blue Jays 2019 will confirm. Even if Guerrero Jr., Bichette and Biggio all bloom into true stars, GM Ross Atkins still has a lot of work to do.

That said, the core of building a play-off team is that core. At the moment it seems unlikely that the top trio of Blue Jays is ready to put them in the mix. There is no shortage of room for the ‘Royal Youth Uprising’ to grow, but there is probably a long way to go before they are the kind of group where you can build a champion around.