How much of an upgrade is Jack Campbell compared to Michael Hutchinson?

After Frederik Andersen was injured in the loss of the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Florida Panthers, the countdown was when CEO Kyle Dubas would take a step to strengthen the situation of the goalkeepers.

With the way Michael Hutchinson struggled this season, and how unproven Kasimir Kaskisuo is, there was almost no way the Leafs would sit on their hands while sitting outside a play-off spot and losing more than they have been winning lately.

The bet for Dubas is much too high, so Trevor Moore and a few traits go to Los Angeles, where Toronto brings Jack Campbell and grinder Kyle Clifford. Goal tending is the most important thing, so for now we’re going to postpone talking about Clifford.

The Leafs are desperately looking for a stabilizing presence at the moment, and they can really use a more trusted backup target to give Andersen some peace when he returns from an injury.

Dubas probably relied a little on his former relationship with Campbell to make the decision to acquire him; he exchanged for Campbell when he was general manager of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League. Campbell wasn’t great with the Greyhounds, but Dubas clearly believes in him.

The question is whether Campbell represents an upgrade in goal based on his game this season, so let’s compare it with the competition.

Just like Hutchinson, Campbell had a lot of trouble up close this season, meaning goals were given at a much higher rate than the competition average. It is an area where Andersen has also struggled with equal strength, but he has managed to lock it while killing punishments.

All three goalkeepers are about average or better from the perimeter, but there is a lot of separation in the high slit, which I think may be part of the motivation for Dubas here.

During the majority of the season, the Leafs have made great efforts to limit shot attempts from the high slot. They have been good at defending in tight defenses, which has isolated Andersen’s somewhat below-average savings rate from there on equal strength, but Andersen had to carry the load from the high slot.

Hutchinson was also below average in that area, putting the Leafs in a situation where their greatest defensive weaknesses were even more exploited by an underperforming player.

Campbell has earned money this season on shots from the high slot machine – far above the competition average. It is a big gamble to say that this will certainly continue in a team that gives up completely different shots than the kings, but it is understandable for Dubas to make when no one else in the organization does the job.

Speaking of the shots of a goalkeeper, we would be foolish not to ignore that, so how much will Campbell’s workload change from the kings to the maple leaves?

One thing is clear from looking at the shots each goalkeeper faces is that Hutchinson has looked so rough this season that he has been thoroughly tried out by his teammates.

Across the board, the shots that Hutchinson was facing were more difficult at what Andersen saw, apart from closing passes in all situations. Hutch has not only taken more photos per minute from the inner and high slit areas, he also has less to do from the perimeter, which means that he does not even get the simple photos that can increase his saving percentage.

Meanwhile, Campbell has on average taken pictures much easier, with fewer pre-shot movements to deal with. Of the three goalkeepers, he has the highest expected savings rate in all situations based on the locations of the shots with which he is confronted .913, so he drastically left performance behind this year, entirely because of that regrettable .675 savings rate from the inner slot.

Only struggling from one area that happens to have the smallest sample size can mean that Campbell has a good chance to recover. But if we imagine that he is maintaining his performance this season, and the Leafs play for him exactly as they have for Hutchinson, Campbell’s savings rate would be around .899, barely ahead of Hutchinson’s.

With two more seasons on his contract after this, and a pretty solid 2018-19 to look back on, I still like this bet for the Leafs. But I don’t think this step is a guaranteed tonic for what saves them.