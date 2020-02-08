How much electricity do all your smartphone chargers waste when not in use?

In my opinion, I now see a number of chargers for smartphones. They are all connected and no devices are connected. Some have small LEDs on, so they are clear and chew on electricity. Power that costs money and whose revival hurts the planet that we all share.

But how much power do they use and do I have to disconnect them?

Must read: Accelerate your iPhone by clearing the RAM

Instead of guessing, I decided to break my test equipment and do some testing. My chosen test meter for this test is the WattsUp? PRO power meter, because I can use this to measure how much power a device consumes. Although mine is a special test meter, nowadays you can collect household energy meters from most online and physical stores.

Power is priced in kilowatt-hours (KW h or 1,000 W), which is 3.6 million joules of energy. A device with a capacity of 1,000 W that runs for one hour uses 1KW h, while a device with a power of 100W takes 10 hours to consume 1KW h.

In terms of costs, according to data published by the US Energy Information Administration for November 20190, the average cost for 1KW of electricity in the US fluctuated around $ 0.13. The most expensive residential power in the US is found in Hawaii, where it costs nearly $ 0.31, and the cheapest is Louisiana for $ 0.0947.

I then took a real Apple iPhone charger (a 5W charger that comes with the iPhone 11) and let it take power for a few days without anything attached to it.

No surprise: a smartphone charger consumes electricity even if it is not charging a smartphone.

But how much power does it use?

According to my tests, a genuine Apple iPhone charger uses approximately 135 W of electricity per month, which is slightly more than 1.5 kW ha, which means that if I lived in Hawaii, that charger would cost me $ 0.46 a year if i let the connected do nothing. If I decided that this was too much and would move to Louisiana, I would save a quarter.

That doesn’t seem like much, does it? And to be honest, given these numbers, it’s just not worth disconnecting chargers with the idea of ​​saving money. I mean, if you have ten chargers running 24/7/365, it will cost you on average about $ 1.95 a year, or about $ 4.60 at Hawaiian prices.

However, here are some things that are worth considering:

How many chargers have you connected? A? Five? A dozen? They are all correct.

Non-original chargers can use much more power (up to 10 to 20 times more, based on my tests).

Moreover, the cheapest and dirtiest chargers are not the kind of things that would make me feel comfortable if I were connected all day, every day.

Also consider the environmental costs of these continuously operating chargers. Millions of inactive chargers that are connected 24/7/365 translate into millions of kilowatt hours that are wasted every year. And every kilowatt hour equals about a pound of CO2 that is released into the atmosphere.

With that in mind, we may all have to disconnect our chargers when they are not in use. And after experimenting with all sorts of ways to do this, I came to the conclusion that the easiest way is to use extension cords with switches for each outlet and turn them on or off manually, or for Apple or Alexa users (or those handy with IFTTT), smart sockets are an option.

Also see: