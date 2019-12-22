How much does Dickens "A Christmas Carol" determine on our vacation?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – It's been more than 175 years since Charles Dickens first published "A Christmas Carol", but the book and its themes are as entrenched in the Christmas season as ever.

"This is a miser, Ebeneezer Scrooge, who is visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve," said Natalie McKnight, president of the International Dickens Society, in an interview with the Deseret News. "In the course of the night, the ghosts reveal to him what he has become through visits to his past, current Christmas moments and dark glimpses of what his future could bring."

Dickens wrote a book that reflected elements of his own Christmas. Like the characters in his book, he enjoyed spending vacations with friends and family, eating good food and watching movies of his time that McKnight refers to as "magic and theater shows."

Natalie McKnight is president of the Dickens Society and dean of the Boston University School of General Studies.

Provided by Natalie McKnight

But just as Christmas today seems to make everyone a little more friendly, Dickens also perceived the possibilities of redemption with greater intensity.

The theme of redemption appears at the beginning of the book, especially through Scrooge's ingenious sense of humor.

"This is one of my favorite parts!" Said McKnight. "His humor allows us to see from the beginning that he is not beyond redemption, that there is still a human being inside."

"Already in the visit to the Ghost of the Christmas past, he begins to regret how he treated the carols that day," said McKnight. “His redemption really begins when he feels like an abandoned child in school and cries. Having felt his own pain, he begins to feel for others. "

Without giving away spoilers almost two centuries old, Scrooge embarks on a series of adventures that teach him about his own redeeming potential. The entrepreneur who is constantly absorbed by selfish motives and work demands may seem like a picturesque example of the 19th century, but McKnight says that Scrooge is still relevant today.

"Most of us, including Dickens, have a tendency to close, close and get a little stingy when we are overwhelmed with work and money requests," McKnight said. "It's human nature and the holiday season can increase the pressures."

"‘ A Christmas story ’helps us see what is perennially wonderful of the season and how the real danger is not to open ourselves to that wonder, but to exclude it," said McKnight.

Dickens did not invent the idea of ​​redemption, but he managed to make the subject easily. As a result, its name has become almost synonymous with Christmas as hot chocolate and Christmas carols.

What would Dickens think of being so closely associated with the season?

"He would be surprised, happy and humiliated," said McKnight, who is writing a chapter on Christmas fiction for the tentatively titled "Oxford Handbook of Christmas" to be released next year. "His presence at Christmas 150 years after his death is omnipresent, and although he may have dreamed that would be the case, I think he would still be surprised at how much" A Christmas Carol "shapes our holidays."