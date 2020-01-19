How much does Conor McGregor get paid for UFC 246 comeback victory over Cowboy Cerrone? - The sun

CONOR MCGREGOR is the best paid UFC hunter of all time.

The Irishman has led five pay-per-view events since 2013 and is ready for a new bumper check after his comeback against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on UFC 246.

Conor McGregor makes his UFC back on January 18 in Las Vegas Credit: AFP or licensors

Notorious is estimated at £ 75.6 million, but that will almost double if he competes against one of the most productive UFC winners in Cowboy.

The Irishman takes home more than he ever got from an MMA competition – and claims it could even be more than the £ 40 million he took to go toe-to-toe with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Khabib (right) defeated McGregor (left) decisively in their Las Vegas competition Credit: USA TODAY Sports

It is McGregor’s first outing back in the Octagon since his disastrous defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, where he was throttled in the fourth round.

This time the 31-year-old steps back to 170 pounds, the same weight distribution where he fought twice against Nate Diaz in 2016.

How much does Conor McGregor get paid for the return of UFC 246?

MCGREGOR is perhaps the biggest star in the UFC and a globally recognized sportsman.

Despite his last win more than THREE years ago, he is still a major player for gamblers and a household name on both sides of the Atlantic.

When infamous fights, people pay to watch and that generates astronomical amounts for the Crumlin native.

The wallet for his fight with Cerrone – which is not even a title bout – is set to £ 3.8 million, which goes to the winner.

Lamborghini is another favorite McGregorCredit brand: Instagram @thenotoriousmma

That’s healthy enough, but the Irish star thinks he could get a gigantic £ 60m payday on a Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The T-Mobile Arena will be teeming and there are certainly many fans who have made the journey from Ireland to support their husband.

McGregor expects a bumper payment package – calling it the “biggest” of his MMA career.

He told ESPN: “It will be a good paycheck.

“Probably the most ever in my mixed martial arts career … I estimate a good £ 60m.

“We have Australia, Canada and England and Ireland … it should be a good one.

‘(I earned) £ 38.5 million (against Khabib). They think I’m toast, but I’m still the bread. “

In recent years, McGregor has enjoyed exchanging land for sea with vehicle choices. Credit: Instagram @thenotoriousmma

Most of the money earned during fighting nights such as this comes from pay-per-view sales – and that’s the case on January 18.

Approximately 90 percent of the money generated from those purchases goes directly into McGregor’s pocket.

When he fought Khabib, 2.4 million pay-per-view tickets were sold that broke the UFC cash register record.

Here in the UK you can watch all of Sin City’s action for £ 19.95, with the fight and the prelims all aired on Sky Sports Box Office.

How much does Notorious earn every minute?

The amounts involved in this comeback fight are absolutely huge.

But it’s easier to keep your head if we break things down a bit.

McGregor estimates that he will earn £ 60 million with the fight scheduled for five three-minute rounds.

This is how it works:

In total money earned – £ 60,000,000

Every round earned money – £ 12 million

Money earned every minute – £ 4,000,000

Money earned every second – £ 66,666

Who else is fighting?

Main card at BT Sport Box Office from 3 a.m.

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone (welterweight – fight is expected to start around 6 AM )

) Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington (bantamweight ladies)

Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene (heavyweight)

Claudia Gadelha vs Alexa Grasso (Strawweight for women)

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (lightweight)

Prelims (BT Sport from 1 am)

Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber (flyweight ladies)

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff (featherweight)

Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Chas Skelly vs Grant Dawson (featherweight)

Early prelims (UFC Fight Pass from 11.30 p.m.)