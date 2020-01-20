How much does a vacation day in Mexico cost (if you are not staying in a resort)

Many travelers have Mexico on their wish list. And while the picturesque beaches and the wealth of party spots are notable attractions, the low cost of traveling in Mexico is also a major highlight.

If you want a cheap holiday, you can’t really go wrong in Mexico. If you choose a resort, you can of course earn a few thousand dollars. But if you do not opt ​​for expensive resort accommodations, you can traverse Mexico and see all the sights (and eat all the tacos) for much less than you would expect.

Here’s how much a vacation day in Mexico costs if you skip the resort properties.

The conversion rate is a great benefit for travelers

Frankly, it is a bit sad that the economy in Mexico is so low. But for travelers, the low conversion rate makes this geographically diverse destination a complete bargain.

From the beginning of 2020 the conversion rate is one US dollar to 18.78 MX peso. For Canadian visitors, one Canadian dollar equals 14.39 pesos. And for our European friends, one euro is 20.91 pesos.

For reference, the average family income in Mexico, per Baja Insider, is 13,329 pesos per month (or $ 843 US dollars). Although it is a sad reality for people who live there and have to exist for that amount or less, it is positive for travelers who do not want to spend their entire monthly wage on travel.

Flying is your biggest expense

Flying for your trip? It will cost you anywhere from $ 160 for a return trip from Los Angeles, California to $ 700 if you depart from Heathrow Airport in London. Canadian travelers can expect prices between these numbers.

Flights: $ 160 to $ 700 per person depending on your origin.

Frankly, a hotel can cost less per night; you can stay in a “very good” hotel (according to Booking.com) for $ 13, including taxes!

Food is fresh, accessible and extremely cheap in Mexico City

via migration

From street tacos to fresh fruit topped with limón y chili, you can expect that you will spend very few pesos on Mexican dishes. The British traveler Northern Lauren, who has been in Mexico City long enough to find out everything about the average costs, offers some general price guidelines.

A take out latte is around 40 pesos, and a concha (a delicious pastry-like pastry) from a pastelería sells for just 18 pesos.

For lunch, Lauren explains that taco charges anywhere between 5 and 20 pesos per taco. However, the total price depends on the fillings and the neighborhood. If you give one person a lunch of four tacos, it might save you about four dollars. Suppose you add a drink (or a few tacos) and that you look at around five dollars for a meal.

Lauren, on the other hand, says that a “fancy lunch” in an indoor restaurant costs around 200 pesos per person. Do you have a Mexican drink for adults (such as a Dos XX or Victoria)? That gives you around 35 pesos for a total of less than $ 13.

And for dinner? The renowned Pujol restaurant charges around $ 93 USD for a seven-course meal if you feel like eating, Eater says. However, stay with street vendors for dinner and you will be within budget.

Food: $ 30 to $ 115 USD for one person.

Excellent transport is completely one thing (that is affordable) in MX

I was initially surprised to discover that Uber is common in Mexico, but there are also many other transport options. Buses are the cheapest at less than 10 pesos for just about any destination.

You can take the Metro or Metrobus for 5 or 6 pesos, regardless of the destination. Make sure you have your rechargeable card first! Another option is the Trolebus, which only costs 4 pesos per single trip.

Ubers costs around 40 pesos for short trips in the city, and you can also rent scooters or bicycles from 100 pesos a day.

Transport: less than 10 dollars, even if you drive in two directions through the city!

Entertainment will not break your budget

Depending on what you want to see, entertainment can be free or cost a bit. There are free entry museums throughout Mexico, including major tourist areas such as Mexico City (CDMX), Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Oaxaca.

Northern Lauren notes that the coverage rates for clubs in Mexico City can range from 50 to 200 pesos. Ticketmaster has tickets for Lucha Libre events that start at less than 500 pesos.

And of course, access to the beach (and posing with the large city signs in every large and medium-sized city throughout the country) is always free!

Entertainment: anywhere from 50 to 700 pesos (between 11 and 38 dollars).

Bottom line: Excluding Airfare, a day vacation in Mexico will cost you between $ 64 and $ 176 dollars.

If you take airline tickets into account and plan to stay for a week, you can live on around $ 700 if you come from an American area. Of course, airline tickets can also vary based on where you fly (in northern, central or southern Mexico).

But if you are looking for a cheap holiday destination, Mexico should be at the top of the list!

