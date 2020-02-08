How Much Do XFL Players Earn? Cardale Jones, Josh Johnson among the highest paid players

How much do XFL players earn per season? Photo credit: Chet Channel / YouTube

Subscribe to our sports newsletter!

The XFL has returned. In the first game in over 20 years, the Seattle Dragons face the DC Defenders. At the time of writing, the two teams are between 19 and 19 in the third quarter.

The action on the field is very competitive and the players look impressive. Unlike the first time, the newly revamped XFL is full of former college and NFL players looking for a new opportunity.

Now that the league has started, many fans wonder how much XFL players earn?

How Much Do XFL Players Earn?

Compared to the NFL, XFL players are far from breaking the bank. Still, they still make good money – especially the quarterbacks.

The XFL salary structure seems a bit biased towards quarterbacks, because that’s exactly it!

According to a Sporting News report, quarterbacks are paid the most for each team, while the other players receive roughly the same base wages.

The average XFL salary is $ 55,000 per player. Players can earn more with bonuses that include outstanding play and if their team wins the game.

For example, the average salary of $ 55,000 corresponds to a bi-weekly check for $ 2,080. A win bonus can be over $ 2,000 per player, so there is plenty of inspiration to try to win the game!

There are also bonuses and benefits like accommodation, meals and more that are built into each player’s contract. Overall, an XFL player is doing well.

If you’re a quarterback, you can earn ten times the basic salary of $ 55,000.

The Sporting News reports on Yahoo Sports that the top quarterbacks will earn $ 495,000. Landry Jones, Cardale Jones and Josh Johnson all fall into this category.

Landry Jones, the former Oklahoma Sooners star who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL, was the first player to sign with the XFL last August. At the time, it was rumored that he could make $ 1 million or more. However, it was later announced that the best quarterbacks will earn the $ 495,000 salary.

Why should QB earn so much more than other players? One line of thought is this: if the XFL can bring in more talent or tempt QBs to join the XFL to get on board, they know that a $ 495,000 salary can do that.

It may seem a bit unfair, but just like in the NFL, QBs and RBs are usually the highest paid.

XFL favorites

If the first half of the game between Seattle and DC shows what the 2020 XFL season will look like, it should be a great season!

In terms of championship favorites, Las Vegas competitors have to beat the Dallas Renegades as a team. It may just be a game, but Seattle and DC will both look impressive.