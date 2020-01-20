The Chiefs and 49ers will meet at Super Bowl 54 on February 2nd. Photo credit: NFL on FOX

The big game is officially scheduled when the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers meet in Super Bowl 54!

The matchup takes place in Miami, Florida, and both teams have won at least one Super Bowl victory in their long history. Fans of the current teams as well as those who want to experience the game live are now trying to get Super Bowl 54 tickets.

It will cost a nice penny as the average ticket cost is already at record prices.

What are the ticket prices for the Super Bowl 54?

Get ready to pick up the fallen jaw from the floor. According to KSNT’s report, the average price for tickets to the Super Bowl in Miami is an incredible $ 6,000.

Tickets are reported to be priced at $ 4,500. Those fans who want the best possible seats may pay $ 27,500. That could still increase depending on demand.

Bring the heat to South Beach. 🔥 @ 49ers vs. @Chiefs in 305. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/EQY6llGR8b

– SNSF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 20, 2020

It is now the most expensive in the history of big game due to the average ticket price. The previous high was the Super Bowl LII for the Eagles and Patriots Matchup. These tickets cost an average of $ 5,373.

Where can I buy Super Bowl tickets?

For those who have no connections but can spend the money on it, online ticket sites are the first choice. One of them is Stub Hub. Tickets are available here. As of this report, prices started at $ 4,649.

Seat Geek is another popular website where you can buy tickets. Their lowest ticket price was currently $ 4,700. Check out the latest tickets available here.

The cheapest Super Bowl LIV tickets for four and a half bands right pic.twitter.com/m9hjTWPqRc right now

– TaReef KnockOut (@TaReefKnockOut) January 20, 2020

Another option is Vivid Seats, where top-level tickets start at around $ 4,600. See their tickets here.

Of course, many people will choose to save their money and enjoy the game from the comfort of their own home, as Super Bowl Sunday has become an annual festival across the country.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on February 2nd, 2020 in Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium.