How motoring has evolved, 2004 to 2019

Jalopnik began in 2004, which, in years of the internet, is a long time ago. But also a long time ago in the years of motoring, because the great amount of changes in the races in the last 15 years or so have transformed the sport into something completely different from what it was then, in general, for the better.

So, at the end of the year, it seemed appropriate to recapitulate how far we have come.

Dominant Champions, 2004 to 2019

Lewis Hamilton , Formula One: six times champion (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019)

, Formula One: six times champion (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019) Jimmie Johnson , NASCAR: seven-time NASCAR Cup champion (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016)

, NASCAR: seven-time NASCAR Cup champion (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016) Marc Márquez , MotoGP: the six-time younger champion (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)

, MotoGP: the six-time younger champion (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019) Scott Dixon , IndyCar: five times champion (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018)

, IndyCar: five times champion (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018) Sébastien Loeb, WRC: nine times champion (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)

WRC: nine times champion (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012) Sébastien Ogier, WRC: six times champion (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Notable Withdrawals

Give Earnhardt Jr. NASCAR

NASCAR Jeff Gordon NASCAR

NASCAR Tony Stewart , NASCAR and IndyCar

, NASCAR and IndyCar Danica Patrick , NASCAR and IndyCar

, NASCAR and IndyCar Nico Rosberg , Formula One

, Formula One Fernando Alonso , Formula One

, Formula One Felipe Massa , Formula One

, Formula One Sebastien Ogier WRC

WRC Sebastien Loeb WRC

WRC Courtney Force NHRA

NHRA Dario FranchittiIndyCar

Deaths

Henry Surtees , Formula 2, hit in the head by a wheel without ties, 2009

, Formula 2, hit in the head by a wheel without ties, 2009 Dan wheldon , IndyCar, suffered fatal head injuries during a 15-car collision, 2011

, IndyCar, suffered fatal head injuries during a 15-car collision, 2011 Jason Leffler , sprint cars, front suspension failure resulted in a fatal turn, 2013

, sprint cars, front suspension failure resulted in a fatal turn, 2013 Maria de Villota , Formula One test driver, suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of head injuries sustained in a test accident, 2013

, Formula One test driver, suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of head injuries sustained in a test accident, 2013 Jules Bianchi , Formula One, suffered head injuries after crashing into a recovery vehicle, becoming the first driver to die in an F1 race since Ayrton Senna, 2015

, Formula One, suffered head injuries after crashing into a recovery vehicle, becoming the first driver to die in an F1 race since Ayrton Senna, 2015 Justin Wilson , IndyCar, hit by the debris of the race leader's accident, 2015

, IndyCar, hit by the debris of the race leader's accident, 2015 Bryan Clauson , USAC Spike Chassis Midget, suffered brain injuries after crashing into a dump vehicle, 2016

, USAC Spike Chassis Midget, suffered brain injuries after crashing into a dump vehicle, 2016 Anthoine Hubert, Formula 2, hit by another driver after the initial collision, 2019

Major structural changes and safety improvements

NASCAR presents Chase (2004), the playoffs (2017)

Indy Racing League and Champ Car meet, become IndyCar (2008)

IndyCar presents push-to-pass device (2009)

Formula One presents the Drag Reduction System (2011), turbocharged V6 hybrid power units (2014)

NASCAR changes from carburetors to electronic fuel injection (2012)

Formula One presents Virtual Safety Car (2015)

Bernie Ecclestone leaves Formula One, American Liberty Media owners take over (2017)

Red Bull Global Rallycross dies; Americas Rallycross formed, also dies (2018, 2019)

NASCAR announces that it will finally disqualify teams to cheat (2019)

The open-wheel series moves to close the cabin with Formula One presenting the halo (2018), IndyCar announcing the windshield (2019)

Iconic finishes

Lewis Hamilton takes the World Pilot Championship over Felipe Massa (2008)

Toyota loses 24 hours of Le Mans with three minutes left (2016)

Dean Stoneman wins the Indy Lights Freedom 100 by 0.0024 of a second, the closest final in history if Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2016)

Tricks, scandals and general oddities

Ferrari delivers secret documents to McLaren in Formula One (2007)

Nelson Piquet Jr. intentionally crashes and gives teammate Fernando Alonso a boost to the F1 Championship (2008)

Michael Waltrip Racing, Penske Racing and Front Row Motorsport intentionally manipulate the Federated Auto Parts 400 to take their cars to the Chase (2013)

Rich Energy sponsors an F1 team, causes chaos, is sued and finally abandons the sport (2019)

The state of diversity

Careers remain largely a sport of men, and in the United States in particular, a sport of white men. But things have still improved exponentially since 2004, even if they still have a long way to go.

Perhaps one of the greatest revolutions in modern racing came in 2007, when now six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton entered the series with McLaren and finished third in his debut career. That year, Hamilton became the first and currently only F1 black driver, and has essentially become the face of the modern series with his dominance of the championship.

Hamilton has spoken regularly over the years about the race, and his own website has a complete section on being the first black driver in one of the highest and probably most recognizable levels of motor racing worldwide.

"When I started in Formula One, I tried to ignore the fact that I was the first black man to run in the sport," says the section. "But, as I got older, I really began to appreciate the implications.

"It's a great feeling to be the person who breaks down a barrier, just like the Williams sisters did in tennis or Tiger Woods in golf."

In 2012, the Williams F1 team, whose deputy director of the team is currently Claire Williams, appointed Susie Wolff as part of its driver development program. Wolff left Williams in 2015 and was announced as the team principal of the Venturi Formula E team last year. Tatiana Calderón became a test driver for Sauber F1, now known as Alfa Romeo Racing, in 2018, and Jamie Chadwick became a Williams F1 development pilot this year. Chadwick also won the inaugural 2019 title in the W Series, a series only for women on which we have mixed feelings.

At the highest levels of NASCAR, the three series of national tours, some faces have emerged that break the typical mold over the years.

Danica Patrick solidified her family name in the Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup, becoming the first woman to qualify on pole and lead a lap in the Daytona 500 of 2013, the biggest NASCAR race. Before that, she became the first woman to win an IndyCar race in 2008. The 2019 Daytona 500 had another novelty for women when Brehanna Daniels and Breanna O'Leary became the first women to change tires in the race . Daniels is also the first black woman in a crew above the wall in a national NASCAR series, and Cup crew member Derrell Edwards became the first black crew member to win a Daytona 500 with Austin Dillon in 2018.

In 2016, Daniel Suárez, from Monterrey, Mexico, became the first foreign-born driver to win a NASCAR national championship with his Xfinity Series title. He became the first Mexican driver to compete full-time in the high-level Cup the following year, and in 2018, Darrell Wallace Jr. became the first black driver since Wendell Scott in 1971 to compete full-time in the Cup .

Over the years and now, there have also been names like Kyle Larson, Aric Almirola, Hailie Deegan, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Johanna Robbins (formerly Long), Nelson Piquet Jr., Natalie Decker, Jesse Iwuji and Angela Ruch.

Of course, there are many "first" mentions there, which means that we are not as far away as we should be in NASCAR or the races in general. But things are getting somewhere, and that's better than nothing.

NHRA is a broad network, at least compared to many other categories in the races. In a 2018 story about women in racing, Leah Pritchett, who won the Factory Stock Showdown Series title in 2018 while competing in the highest NHRA Top Fuel category, had tougher words for NASCAR when she spoke with USA Today :

"NASCAR, I think, is still retrograde, still in the mentality of a" good old man, "he said. “This is NASCARland, a sport dominated by men, by far. Between the competitors and the fan base, they simply have not come as far and as fast as the NHRA has come. "

In just 2017, Brittany Force became the second woman in history and the first in 35 years to win the Top Fuel championship. The first woman to do so was Shirley Muldowney, who won the class title in 1977, 1980 and 1982. Karen Stoffer and Erica Enders, who won consecutive Pro Stock championships a few years ago, secured 148 and 149 wins for women in NHRA

In 2012, Antron Brown became the first black champion in an NHRA professional series with his Top Fuel championship even though, through USA Today, his engine caught fire and left him with an early elimination in the final. Since then, she won the Top Fuel title in both 2015 and 2016. In January, the most winning woman in the history of NHRA Funny Car, Courtney Force, said she was driving away.

However, those series are not the only places where women, people of color and LGBTQIA + drivers and other race participants are winning voices. There is the 2018 Supersport 300 world champion, Ana Carrasco, and the British pilot Flick Haigh, who in 2018 became the first woman to win a general race winning the 26 years of history of the British GT. Abbie Eaton, who has been a test rider for The Grand Tour, will join the W Series next year, while mountain runner Charlie Martin is actively working to make motoring a more open place for trans participants and the rest of the LGBTQIA + community.

"The transition was the scariest thing I could think of doing," he told Jalopnik last year. "But then, to do it, to get over it, to keep my friends and keep doing the sport I love, I felt I could do anything."

And let's not forget the new organizations specifically designed to foster a more diverse racing grid, including NASCAR Racing Pride and Drive For Diversity.

Those are just some of the names in the field of careers, since we don't have 1,000 additional words to continue with this section. But even if progress is slower than many of us would like, the list will be much longer in another 15 years.

The rise of Sim Racing

Computers and our personal technology have come a long way since 2004, when you had a foldable phone if you were great. That led to the rapid rise of electronic sports and hyper-realistic simulator races, which is, in essence, a great thing: it opens the races to more people, since the investment can consist of a game wheel, pedals, lever Changes and the like. , plus a game or subscription.

It also eliminates many of the unexpected costs in racing, especially when a person is learning: accidents and mechanical failures mean that racing is an exponentially expensive hobby, and even if a driver is good and has the potential to gain sponsorship, that It is often a barrier for people who do not have the money to start learning discipline. Racing simulators are also good for general practice, and for people who don't want to be professionals but want to have fun or improve their driving on the track.

One of the biggest successes of simulator racing has been NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron, who obtained a racing simulator at age 13 and learned to drive in iRacing. Byron received help getting into a real car thanks to his family's resources after proving that he could actually drive on the computer, through Polygon:

That helped convince his father, a wealth management consultant in Charlotte, Bank City, USA. UU., That would be worth the commercial risk. And he assured his mother that he would not kill himself.

"I have a note that says I have to give back a lot," says Byron. "The most important thing about my father was that, if this is something I want to do, it will require an investment and it must be returned."

When Byron got into the three national NASCAR series, he succeeded immediately. He probably should have won the 2016 NASCAR Truck Series title at age 18, but it wasn't due to the NASCAR playoff elimination format, and climbed into the Xfinity series the following year, winning the title in his rookie season. Now he is in one of the best teams in the Cup, Hendrick Motorsports.

iRacing has been an important tool in the stock car ranges, starting in 2004 and partnering with NASCAR, as well as with the Indy Racing League, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Dallara for the online series in 2009. IMSA is also associated with the simulator, which allows you to run series similar to IMSA online.

Earlier this year, NBC Sports Network even showed the end of the NASCAR iRacing series live championship. Zack Novak, driving for Roush Fenway Racing, won the title and $ 40,000.

In 2016, we learned that playing Gran Turismo Sport could count for a real FIA race license, another step to make motor sports more accessible and less expensive. There is also the Nissan GT Academy that started in 2008, and in 2013, we wrote about how the academy winners were forbidden to compete in real race cars in British GT because they were too good. Lucas Ordoñez became the first winner of the GT Academy in 2008, and since then he has been on the podium of the 24 hours of Le Mans.

Ordoñez is just one of many examples, as the electronic sports runner Enzo Bonito beat Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi and IndyCar champion Ryan Hunter-Reay in the 2019 Champions Race.

F1 has a complete esports structure connected to its 10 teams, and they all have three drivers this year. Multiple drivers in the F1 esports league have climbed into real race cars for that, and in the case of former rider Rudy van Buren, the esports helped him get a job as a McLaren simulator driver after winning his fastest player competition in the world.

Van Buren had been working as a sales manager in his professional life after his career in racing ended due to lack of funds, according to an ESPN story about how he returned without financing a costly career operation:

The competition he launched and the incredible job offer he expected in the end attracted 30,000 applicants worldwide, all from a range of online career platforms. That was soon reduced to 12 people who visited McLaren's Woking headquarters, where Van Buren came out victorious when the test series was finished.

But when the Dutch first saw the announcement last August, he was a former skeptical driver and a bit bitter. By his own admission, he spent most of his twenty years wondering what it could have been if it were not for the lack of funds and sponsorship that prematurely ended his career in the races in 2009 after showing promising flashes in karting.

Widely accessible simulators are not only helping to reduce the cost of entry to motoring for newcomers who want to try it, but they are providing people like Van Buren, whose racing dreams ended when the funds ran out, an opportunity to return to do it without the same monetary struggles they faced before.

The movement to reduce costs

In several car racing disciplines, there has been a common theme: to make racing cheaper for racing teams, which attracts more teams to participate in those disciplines. Some of that is for the purpose of wanting to have more cars, as in NASCAR, and another with the purpose that the teams have a cost limit so that the big ones cannot escape with the title every year, as in F1.

In its 2018 season winning season, it was reported that the Mercedes F1 team spent more than $ 400 million at the current exchange rate. In 2013, NBC Sports reported that the annual budget of the Ferrari F1 team was $ 470 million compared to a higher budget of the IndyCar team of $ 15 million. In 2014, the New York Times reported that less funded F1 teams spent around $ 80 million annually, which means there is a big difference in budgets in a series whose current regulations make track success highly correlated. With innovation in cars.

At the end of October, F1 made an announcement that, with a bit of luck, that would imply: that from its regulations of 2021, it would implement a cost limit of $ 175 million per team per race season. The goal, according to the announcement, was to create "a sport where success is determined more by how well a team spends its money and not how much it spends." That, hopefully, means closer competition and better careers.

There have been more distant movements to limit costs, such as MotoGP's response to the financial crisis around 2008 and 2009. Kawasaki resigned from the championship in 2009, Reuters reported in January of that year, writing that it was "part of the efforts of the company to reduce spending in the midst of the global financial crisis. ”That year, MotoGP responded with a set of cost reduction regulations that reduce practice and test time, as well as limit the use of certain devices and use the motor.

As Autosport reported at the time:

The plans were presented to the governing body of motorcycle racing, the FIM, after being suggested by the MotoGP manufacturers during the last months' meetings.

Many in sports have called for more radical cost reduction measures as of 2010, following the leadership established by Formula One.

MotoGP costs have been in the spotlight since Kawasaki announced that he would withdraw his team from the championship. Efforts to keep the team in MotoGP as a private entrance and, therefore, to maintain a 19-bicycle field, are ongoing.

Kawasaki's response that year is a reminder that when it comes to companies that manufacture any type of vehicle, participating in motoring is often the fat one, not the main money generator. It is easier to trim.

NASCAR has also seen a huge cost reduction in recent years, such as the recently controversial NT1 spec engine in the third-tier truck series. The specifications engine was introduced before the 2018 season to reduce costs, and then regulations were implemented that made OEM options essentially uncompetitive.

The sanctioning body has also reduced the size of the fields in its three national series, dropped a crew member over the wall in the Cup Series and standardized the pit guns.

Perhaps the most visible sign of the costs that exceed the benefits in motor racing was when, in 2018, the defending team of the Series Cup championship, Furniture Row Racing, announced that it would close at the end of the year. After winning the 2017 title with Martin Truex Jr., team owner Barney Visser, as quoted by ESPN in a team statement, said the numbers "just don't add up."

"I would have to borrow money to continue as a competitive team and I will not do that," Visser said. “Obviously, it was a painful decision to get to know how it will affect a number of talented and quality people.

"We've been aggressively seeking sponsorship to replace the 5-hour energy and offset the rising costs of continuing a team alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing, but we haven't had any success." I feel it is appropriate to make the decision at this time to allow all team members to start looking for employment for next year. "

Truex Jr. and the championship team leader Cole Pearn went to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2019 season, and Pearn announced his retirement after that.

Going electric

For the first time in the history of motor racing, people have become incredibly aware of the impact of their favorite series on the health of the planet. And to meet the demand for hybrid and electric vehicles in the market, racing began to move away from the purity of internal combustion engines.

One of the first indications of changing times occurred in 2011, when rumors began to circulate about a series of fully electric open wheels. There weren't many details, but there was a lot of skepticism: how will this relatively unproven technology become a complete racing series? And who even wants to see a lot of whining electric cars circling around a circuit for an hour?

Three years later, in 2014, the first Formula E race took place in Beijing, China. With a field full of former F1 drivers (including a second generation Senna and Prost) and a wild crash in the final lap, racing fans were interested. Well, they said, we can go down with this.

In the five years that followed, the scope of electric racing has changed dramatically. The batteries in Formula E cars are so advanced that they can now last a full race without a pit stop midway to exchange cars. The series introduced a series of electric and autonomous races called Roborace. He also founded Extreme E, an event similar to a rally designed to raise awareness about climate change. MotoE returned to the track despite a devastating fire that wiped out his entire paddock. DTM wants its own series of fully electric cars. World Rallycross wants to become electric motors. There is Electric GT, ETCR and Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, just to name a few of the growing all-electric series that come to light.

Not everyone has been a fan. Many people miss the noise of the big and furious V8 or V10 engines, the smell of gasoline and engine oil. But the move to greener races, whether electric or F1's drive to become carbon neutral, seems to define the next 15 years of motoring.

A lot can happen in the course of 15 years and, in terms of motoring, it happened. The general progression of culture, technology and safety precautions in sports has been positive during those years, even if things move more slowly than they should.

But forward progress is better than none.

