How motivated is each Canadian NHL team to buy on the trade deadline?

Because teams in the NHL are still figuring out whether they are buyers or sellers – and to what extent – it appears that Canadian teams are at least reasonably well-known about what they will be classified as this trading season.

Whether the buyers of the group will be chasing the rent or something bigger, remains to be seen. And hey, there may be buyers in this group who just don’t find the right fit for the right price, so instead of forcing something, they just end this deadline.

So, a little less than two weeks from the deadline now, we look at each of the seven Canadian teams and see where they land on the buyer’s scale. We use a scale of 0-5 to judge how motivated a buyer should be for every Canadian team on this deadline – 5 for “OMG they have to do something” to 0 for “not even on the radar to buy, although they could to sell. “

TORONTO MAPLE LEAVES: 5

They’ve already done the only trade they absolutely had to do with Jack Campbell (and Kyle Clifford) coming in, but they can’t be done.

In Monday’s Rumor Roundup, we mentioned the Leafs and their wait-and-see approach. Yes, they still have to bet a defender or two, but whether they have the cap space to make a huge swing at a top-four blueliner – maybe even someone who is under contract after this season – depends entirely on the health of Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci. Both are out for a longer period, which opens space through LTI, but the Leafs still need their available cap space in case either player returns before the end of the regular season.

But the fact is that at this time of the year depth on the blue line is of the utmost importance. See what the recent Stanley Cup champions did around the deadline in this regard:

2018-19 St. Louis: Michael Del Zotto added

Washington Capitals 2017-18: Michal Kempny added

2016-17 Pittsburgh Penguins: Mark Streit and Ron Hainsey added

2015-16 Pittsburgh Penguins: Justin Schultz added

Toronto is currently freezing the youngest defense pair in the competition with Timothy Liljegren and Rasmus Sandin together. There is nothing wrong with that per se, but the only reason they are together at the moment is because injuries have put the Leafs in this situation. They are already in a place where another injury would be devastating.

No matter how big they shoot, the Leafs need at least one right-wing defender by the time the deadline ends – maybe two. they can hope and try a top-four talent, but even if they only manage a third-pair player or veteran depth option, the Leafs have to make another move at the back.

CALGARY FLAMES: 5

Staggering on the edge of the playoff photo is not where Flames is expected this year – not after the Handy won the Pacific in 2019 with 107 points. But that is only part of the reason why Calgary is maximal in our motivated buyer ratings.

After Michael Frolik was traded in January, GM Brad Treliving said he intended to use his newly released capspace. It was generally assumed that this meant that another attacker had to be added with scoring ability for the top six or even to bring that element to a third line. But injuries have clouded the outlook.

Mark Giordano is on the IR without a timeline for a return, although at least we know he doesn’t need surgery. Travis Hamonic is also on the IR. At the very least, this most likely takes the name of TJ Brodie off the market – apart from a larger, blockbuster – but does it change Calgary’s focus from attack to defense?

The fact is that when it comes to Calgary’s motivations on this deadline, it cannot be viewed in a vacuum. With three play-off appearances in five years and last year’s outbreak teasing a long play-off run that never came true, the hourglass is running low on this group. At the age of 36, Giordano is in the final phase of his career. Brodie and Hamonic are UFAs, the first of which probably won’t stick. And if the Flames don’t break through in these play-offs, will Treliving decide that this core group needs a makeover and explore an out-of-season blockbuster like he did two years ago with the Dougie Hamilton trade?

It now starts with this trading deadline. Before he performs a major off-season operation, Treliving wants to do his best to give this collection of players the best possible chance.

WINNIPEG JETS: 3

The Jets become an interesting case on the deadline. In the past two trading deadlines, with his team firmly anchored in the competition category, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff exchanged a first round choice for a rental center. But outside those seasons, Cheveldayoff is traditionally quiet at this time of the year. And the organization of the Jets is built on his patience.

This year, some of the shine has worn the Jets, although they win back after a little mid-season swoon. This may indicate that they have turned their season around, but because they are in the second wild card spot in the West, their play-off hopes are weak, so any trade this year is unlikely to resemble what they did in 2018 or 2019.

The Jets don’t necessarily need a center this season, especially as Paul Maurice Blake Wheeler has moved from the first winger to the second pivot. And they have a score that suits almost everyone – the problems of Winnipeg clearly come from the back.

So if Cheveldayoff wants to reward this group of players for staying in the race, despite all the excuses in the world, then we expect it to come in the form of a defender. But who would fit what the Jets need? The likes of Alec Martinez, Josh Manson or Matt Dumba are coveted everywhere in the competition, and since they are all signed after this season, the price to buy will be high.

The rental market is less defined here. Erik Gustafsson in Chicago may be available, but he is offensive and would not meet Winnipeg’s need for defensive help. Dylan DeMelo or Brenden Dillon can be potential goals, but again, there should be a market for both players that could bring the prize to a level that Cheveldayoff is withdrawing.

As a bubble team with a strong attack and excellent goaltending this season, Winnipeg should be looking for a buyer where it makes sense. But a bigger change to solve the blue line problem may have to wait for the summer.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS: 2

First place in the Pacific Division and a just-losing series of four games that followed a winning series of five games would, in many cases, point to a team that should be a deadline buyer. But the Canucks are not yet in a place where they have to make the big leap.

In a Q&A with Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre last month, GM Jim Benning pointed to the strength of his team’s pipeline and that, unlike years ago, players in the minors are looking for an NHL spot, which gives him options if an injury strikes.

Earlier in the season, Benning suggested that he would score behind a top six, but that does not mean that he will be hunting for a rental property. It is almost as if this season is all jus for the Canucks, with the full payout of this core still expected a few years away.

“I’m going to be on the market,” Benning told MacIntyre. “But I am not necessarily going to sacrifice concept choices to make the team two months better. I hope that we continue to compete and win our share of games because I want to make the play-offs. But when renting out, I will be careful not to have high pick picks or the prospects that we have worked to develop a few months do not give up. “

EDMONTON OILS: 2

The Oilers are in many ways in the same boat as the Canucks. We certainly would not qualify them as a true contender and GM Ken Holland spoke about the likelihood that he will enter the trading market by offering an asset that is sought after around the competition: their first round choice.

“What if you miss the playoffs?” Early Holland. “I’m trying to build a program … if you want to spend a first-round pick at the end of the day, you want to know you’re going to be in the play-offs.”

Three points behind the Canucks for the first in the Pacific with two games in hand, the Oilers are also only one point clearly outside the playoff picture. However, this year’s team seems to be a different beast than other recent Oilers outfits. They have more steadfastness, toughness and pushback, and Saturday’s victory against Nashville has shown it all. There are many earlier Oilers teams that would have come under a two-goal deficit late in the second period.

If Holland wanted to step into the trading game, he could certainly swing considerably. But some of the assets he would need to achieve that – Evan Bouchard, Kailer Yamamoto, Philip Broberg, first-rounder – are now in this line-up, may already be in the next season, or will be part of the Holland’s longer-term plan to achieve stability in the organization.

And really, that is the most important thing that this team could acquire this year. Too long coaches have been pushed out, players have been treated for less than market value and insufficient development has been successfully done. The Oilers are in the difficult place where they have been for more than ten years due to a lack of stability.

Their greatest need during most of the season was a scoring winger, but Yamamoto’s climb to the top six changed that prospect. But now the news comes that Connor McDavid is expected to miss two to three weeks (“We hope less than that,” said Holland), which will have clear consequences. We will find out so much more about the rest of this team without the world’s best player to carry the load.

So although it would be nice to see the Oilers make an addition, and there is some motivation to do this, they may not even be in a play-off spot for 13 days now. In the absence of McDavid, this has changed a lot in a waiting situation.

MONTREAL CANADIENS: 1

If the Canadiens had won their game on Monday-evening, we would look at a team today at just three points from the play-offs and perhaps in the race for third place in the Atlantic. But it becomes very difficult for them to get there, and they don’t get lucky either.

The flu virus hit the team at exactly the wrong time. Shea Weber is out of line-up and will not be on the upcoming road trip – otherwise it is unclear how serious it is. There should be no motivation for the Habs to enter the rental market, but the reason that they rate it here as 1 is because GM is watching Marc Bergevin next season, there is always a chance that he will get a surprise and makes a deal for a named player to perform the following season.

It seems unlikely that they will be trading Tomas Tatar or Jeff Petry, but if one were to go, we would bet it is the first. But even if Tatar goes, is it automatic that Bergevin would just bring back a collection of picks and prospects? He can find a taker (even if he adds a piece or two) who returns a contracted player to contribute to the team in 2020-21.

OTTAWA SENATORS: 0

For the second year in a row, Ottawa is difficult in the sellers category, although this time it does not have the kind of assets to make waves like last year. There is no motivation for senators to be buyers.

The questions are all about who they will relocate. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, a center for killing the penalty line, appears to be a slot to move and should be able to return at least a second round pick or equivalent prospect. From there the questions become more difficult. Should they actually explore the trade in Anthony Duclair, to whom they could sell high? Duclair has already set new goals (21) this season through new competitions (21) and is a 24-year-old RFA this summer. But given the seasons he has had in the past, should Ottawa also have to buy high to keep him?

Then there are Craig Anderson and Mark Borowiecki, two old Sens contracts with expiring contracts. Neither of them will deliver a huge return to the team, but an asset is an asset at this time of the year. Borowiecki and his wife just celebrated the birth of their child, and Anderson recently spoke of the prospect of leaving Ottawa.

“You know, my heart and soul is here in Ottawa, with the crowd, with the organization and with the boys here,” Anderson said. “If something happened, it would certainly be a difficult transition, a tough day. But we’ll see. I don’t want to speculate. I will cross that bridge as it happens, but from now on – if something happened, it would be a sad day. “