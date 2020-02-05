How Michael Hutchinson of Maple Leafs plays as starter vs. come into relief

Michael Hutchinson has been an easy target for Leafs fans who are frustrated about how this season has played so far. Now, two points from a wild-card spot and one point from third place in the Atlantic Division, Toronto must rely on Hutchinson – at least as long as Frederik Andersen is eliminated.

This has of course caused some panic as spectators rush to CapFriendly to try and find an affordable upgrade that the team could chase in return.

But there is reason to believe that Hutchinson might be better than his .886 percent percentage would indicate.

He played in 14 games this season, including 10 starts and four in which he performed in relief. The difference in his performance when we compare his actual start with when he has to step in the middle of the game is huge. And perhaps it should not be surprising that a keeper plays better when he has had preparation time and is not cold.

SA in STARTS

START

SV% in STARTS

SA in RELIEF

GO in RELIEF

SV% in RELIEF

336

34

0.899

51

10

0.804

And look, a .899 storage percentage is not fantastic, but the entire season it would tie in with Edmonton’s Mike Smith and be similar to that of Craig Anderson (.901) and Jack Campbell (.900), who are considering popular trading goals. Alexandar Georgiev (.909) and Ryan Miller (.912) are still performing much better.

But let’s go one step further. Hutchinson started five games this season under both Mike Babcock and Sheldon Keefe and the results are amazing in how different they are. And remember, Hutchinson received a few days after Keefe was hired and was then sent to the AHL for a while. He returned about a month later and has not lost a game since.

Even if we record the only bad start he had under Keefe, a 6-4 loss for Buffalo on November 29, we can see a completely different player lately. Again, these only take the beginning into account:

SA under BABCOCK

GO under BABCOCK

SV% under BABCOCK

SA under KEEFE

GO under KEEFE

SV% below KEEFE

185

23

0.876

151

11

0.927

In the four starts that Hutchinson has made since his return from the Marlies, he is 4-0 and has allowed more than one goal in only one of those games. So maybe the Leafs don’t have to be in panic mode yet.

Do they have to make a deal for a backup target before the deadline? Of course. If Andersen went down in the play-offs, you might feel better about your chances with a more established tandem keeper.

But these figures show a net less that, when the start is given, has improved as the year progresses. It should at least give Leafs management time to explore their trading options, rather than hurry to pay a name player.