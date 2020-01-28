How Melissa dealt with these ghost pepper chips

So I was never afraid to eat spicy things. I actually like everything spicy. I add jalapenos to almost everything I can. Either that or Hatch Green Chile.

I have tried unsuccessfully to breed Ghost Peppers in my garden for the past 2 years. So I found the bag on the left at Walgreen … a friend bought the others at Trader Joe’s. So I had to do a taste test.

OK … I didn’t die of them. There was definitely one chip that was much sharper than the other. Which would you imagine before you watch the video? Would you buy Trader Joe’s Ghost Pepper Potato Chips? Or do you think the Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper Chips?

This is what the chips from the bag look like so that you can make the decision.

Photo credit: Melissa Bartlett, TSM

The left one is Paqui and the right one is from Trader Joe’s. So what do you think Then watch the video. Were you right? Comment below.