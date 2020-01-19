How Matt Rhule Will Fill His Coaching Staff

While it may have been just a few days since Matt Rhule stood on stage at the Atrium Health Dome, a stone’s throw from Bank of America Stadium, praising the virtues of the process he would bring to Carolina, as well as the championship that He’d build a predictable promise for the region, in the NFL, it feels like life.

The alleged MVP was upset with a team that found its starting quarterback in return for a fourth round selection in the last season’s draft. The Browns hired the trainer they should have hired last year, and Josh McDaniels went multiple jobs to avoid changing business cards in a few hours. Andy Reid was playoff Andy Reid for a quarter before Patrick Mahomes was playoff Patrick Mahomes for the next three. While the rumor mill of the Panthers coaching staff continued over the past week, it was occasionally excluded who the fifth head coach of the Panthers would like to hire. Form the team not only according to their image, but also according to the team that David Tepper is building around them tries.

Rhule has relied on his assistants for a long time – in Baylor, he demanded that his assistants’ ties to the players be as strong as his, a coach who constantly played table tennis with his athletes on both sides of the ball. Before Rhule revised the programs in Temple and Baylor and in his six years as head coach sent 33 sports students to the NFL, he previously held positions that oversaw the linebackers, special teams, defensive and offensive lines and the quarterbacks. His way up in coaching – this is how he understands the importance of qualified personnel around him.

“I will have diverse and mixed staff,” said Rhule last week. “I think I have one of the best football sticks in Baylor. A lot of my people came to Baylor from the NFL, so a lot of people have NFL experience. I think two things, there are a lot of people I know who are interested in coming here and there are a lot of people who are really excited about this organization. They are really excited about what Mr. Tepper and Marty have already started. ‘

“I get calls from people who say,” Hey, I want to be part of it, “because I think what you see here is that you see alignment. You see an owner, you see a manager and a head coach, who don’t force themselves to do things. They see things the same way and people understand that this is how you win in this league. “

“If everyone is on the same page, you will be successful.”

Rhule had already asked an experienced NFL player for advice when he started building his staff. He turned to former boss Tom Coughlin, who was the only season as head coach of the New York Giants in which Rhule was active in the league as an offensive assistant. In 2012 Mike Garafolo advised him in his search for a coach. The longtime NFL head coach was fired from the jaguars ‘post as vice president of soccer operations in December after the NFLPA informed players’ complaints against the jaguars about requiring injured players to rehab and doctors in the team facility during the off-season Coughlin will retire at the end of the 2019 season.

Rhule says he learned a lot from Coughlin, who had made a 53.1% profit in 20 years as NFL head coach, about what a head coach he would be like before moving up with the Jaguars.

“Yes, I think I took a lot with me,” Rhule said in the podcast “Rapsheet and Friends”. “I think what really mattered is that this year was just before I was head coach. And when I became head coach at Temple, I tried to apply all the things I learned from Tom. I found that coach Coughlin was amazingly good at getting his message across to the entire team by visiting one man at a time. We had some personalities, some great players on this team – [Jason Pierre-Paul], Justin Tuck, Eli Manning and Ahmad Bradshaw. “

“I thought Tom did a great job of going to these guys and understanding that they were likely to influence the team and make sure the message got out there.”

In the event you missed something over the weekend, it is rumored that people are helping Rhule to get his message across in Carolina:

Attacking staff

The hottest name in coaching in recent months has been 30-year-old Joe Brady, who helped the LSU jump from 38th to 1st place, from 84th to 2nd place in yards per game, and from 65th to Second place in efficiency this season Helping quarterback Joe Burrow move from uncovered to potential leader in the spring – while the LSU dominated the competition and wants to win the national championship in New Orleans on Monday evening.

Brady shared the rules of the game with Steve Ensminger during the 2019 season.

FootballScoop.com’s Scott Roussell said Friday that Rhule was interested in winning Brady to fight the Panthers offense in 2020, and sources that came close to the situation confirmed this report to The Riot Report. The Broyles Award winner, which is awarded annually to the best assistant coach in college football, would certainly be a coup, but Brady would also be the league’s youngest offensive coordinator if it were actually his title.

While Brady has reportedly signed a memorandum of agreement to stay with LSU for the next three years, there is a language in the deal that is reported to make it possible to jump into the NFL should the opportunity arise – owner David Tepper invited fans last week to imagine what Rhule could do with unlimited resources. Buying the country’s hottest name from a contract with LSU would certainly qualify.

Not to mention Brady shares an agent with Rhule, so the talks that may have waited until after the big game in New Orleans may have already taken place – expect clarity sooner than later this week on this situation.

While the Carolina coaching closet is currently pretty empty – Scott Turner, Pete Hoener, Jim Hostler, and John Matsko have joined Ron Rivera in Washington alongside head coach Ryan Vermillion – they are reportedly interested in keeping the running backs coach Jake Peetz , who helped Christian McCaffrey to the third season in NFL history, with 1,000 express and 1,000 receiving yards each. Reinforcements could be on the way, as former Giants assistants Kevin M. Gilbride and Pat Flaherty were employed by Rhule in 2012 and, according to Alex Marvez, were asked to be seated at the Panthers.

Flaherty is undoubtedly a Coughlin guy after spending over a decade as an offensive coach under Coughlin in New York before spending time with the 49ers and jaguars before being unexpectedly released into Dolphins training camp just four days before the 2019 season – Flaherty was having trouble implementing the team’s new system, according to the NFL Network.

40-year-old Gilbride – not his father, the head coach of the New York Guardians of the XFL – is the tight-end coach of the Chicago Bears after working alongside Rhule as Giants’ Wide Receivers coach in 2012. He was the tight of the Giants Ended the coach from 2014 to 2017 before moving to Chicago in 2018 to do the same job. So it would make sense to work with Ian Thomas, Chris Manhertz and Greg Olsen if he stayed on the team in 2020.

Gilbride was fired from the bears after one season.

Defensive / Special Teams employees

After finishing 117th and 119th in yards per game in college programs in Rhule’s first two seasons, they moved up to 20th place last season – a big part of that improvement, including a goal defense that ranked 18th in 2019 rose, was based on defensive preparation coordinator Phil Snow, whom Rhule is expected to take with him as his defense coordinator to his first stop in the NFL after several reports.

Baylor led the Big 12 with a big lead with 30 degrees, a number that was second in the country – Snow finished sixth in the season with 46 sacks; According to Joe Person from The Athletic, Rhule also wants to replace Baylor’s linebacker trainer Mike Siravo with Steve Russ as LB coach in Carolina. 43-year-old Siravo was previously a defensive coach at Boston College during Luke Kuechly’s tenure.

Former Colts defensive coach Mike Phair is expected to lead the Carolina defensive line – Phair and Snow trained together in Arizona between 1999 and 2000. Phair has 14 years of coaching experience in college and professionals, including a time as a co-defensive coordinator at the University of Illinois.

Under the leadership of Phair, the Colts defense was voted into the top 10 two seasons in a row. Carolina’s defense was the second since the AFL and NFL merged, enabling over 30 quick touchdowns and five yards of carry in the same season.

When Ben Jacobs reportedly came to Rivera in Washington, Rhule Chase Blackburn has been interviewed several times, according to one person – Blackburn was not just at the Giants in 2012, while Rhule was on the baton and Coughlin was the head coach, he has been the special team coordinator since January 2018 Assistant coach for special teams promoted.

While the head coach will pull the blame or praise on Monday morning, it is the staff around Rhule who ultimately determine his success – the right decisions in January will prepare him for success in his Carolina career for a long time.

“I’m going to demand it, but I’m going to ask it from myself first,” Rhule said last week. “I want accountability, but I want my employees and I to be accountable first.”

“I look forward to working with you every day to make us the best organization in the National Football League – we’ve already started work. After I’m done [talking to the media] I take off my suit and get back to work. “

“I promise you will do my best.”

