Tuesday has been ten years since South Hadley High School freshman Phoebe Prince died of suicide after months of relentless mockery and violent bullying. The news made national and international headlines. And in school districts across Massachusetts, Prince’s death became a catalyst for change.

What has changed at South Hadley High?

Former Phoebe Prince Latin teacher Deb Caldieri said she still grieves for her student. Caldieri was close to Prince and described himself as a mentor. When the school year started in September 2009, she said that Prince was bright and bubbly.

“Phoebe jumped into my classroom on the first day … and said, ‘So when are we going to learn Latin?’ “Caldieri remembered.

But in November, Caldieri realized that Prince had been bullied by a group of classmates.

“And I started to notice that her light was going out,” she said.

Deb Caldieri was Phoebe Prince’s Latin teacher. (Carrie Jung / WBUR)

Caldieri reported the problem as soon as she found out. However, she said school administrators did not appear to be taking any serious measures. Prince’s mother, Anne O’Brien, also reported what happened to her daughter.

“It was very painful because, as a parent, you found that no matter what I did – no matter how many times I called school, no matter how many people I spoke to,” O’Brien told 2011 CNN.

After Prince’s death, O’Brien finally reached a $ 225,000 settlement with the city of South Hadley in exchange for agreeing not to sue the school district on charges.

Current and former South Hadley school district officials declined to comment directly on O’Brien’s allegations for the story. In a written statement, provisional superintendent Diana Bonneville said the district had worked diligently to “overcome this tragedy.” She added the district “emphasized a climate of respect, kindness, and acceptance” and introduced “recovery practices” in its bullying response.

South Hadley High’s current student, Maxim Furdman-Hayden, 17, said today that he sees no extreme bullying among his classmates.

“There is a lot of fighting. I think with less mature younger children. But like most of the time no repeated insults. There are no children who are bullied anymore. It is much healthier,” he said.

On his way home, Furdman-Hayden added that there are anti-bullying posters on campus and that the school holds regular meetings to prevent and report bullying. Other students who were not included in the file said they had experienced high school bullying, but when they reported it, the problems stopped.

Phoebe Prince. (Courtesy of Prince Family)

But it was more than just local school policies that changed after the news of Prince’s death made headlines. Elizabeth Englander, director of the Massachusetts Aggression Reduction Center at Bridgewater State University, described it as a “turning point”.

And it wasn’t just Phoebe’s death that attracted national attention. Just nine months earlier, 11-year-old Carl Walker Hoover from nearby Springfield also died in a suicide after being bullied at school.

“The cumulative impact of these two suicides really woke people up to the seriousness of the problem,” said Englander.

This new attitude was demonstrated when the six students who harassed Prince were charged with crime – an unusually aggressive response at the time.

The legislature went one step further and passed a law against bullying. While the state was one of the last to pass a law against bullying, Englanders said politics was one of the most progressive. It prohibited bullying on the school premises and required, among other things, annual training for students and staff.

“It was really at the top of the nation at that time,” said Englander.

In 2014, the legislature expanded the regulations to include a data collection obligation. According to government figures, well-founded individual reports have since dropped by 14% to 1,935.

However, critics doubt the accuracy of these numbers and argue that the state is not doing enough to ensure that schools track and report bullying.

However, experts like Englanders argue that such a policy has raised awareness and awareness about the issue, which is at least a step in the right direction.

Resources: You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and the Samaritans Statewide hotline at 1-877-870-HOPE (4673). The national hotline for domestic violence can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).