How Mark Chriss found his "happy place" with the Warriors – The Reporter

SAN FRANCISCO – D’Angelo Russell met Marquese Chriss, a rookie at the time, in New Orleans during the All-Star weekend. They got along immediately and kept in touch since then.

Chriss, the 8th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and a participant in the Rising Stars Challenge, accompanied his Phoenix Suns teammate Devin Booker to a promotional event Russell also attended. After years of scattered texts and encounters, Russell and Chriss are teammates with the Warriors. According to Russell, Chriss has grown a lot since they met almost four years ago.

"He is coming," Russell said. "Especially with the structure he has received from the training camp, he comes. He is someone whom I see as a late bloomer.

In Golden State, Chriss rejected the reputation of being difficult to train who followed him from Phoenix to Houston and Cleveland, and emerged as a reliable taxpayer. His energy, screen setup, pass skill and enhanced defense helped him move from inviting a training camp to be a potential component.

At 22, Chriss has begun to use the raw talent that once made him a lottery player. Instead of trying to develop his 3-point shot, as he did in his previous stops, he focused on his strengths as a great athletic man with a strong feeling for the game.

As a Golden State reserve center, its percentage of field goals (48.5%), offensive rebounds (1.7) and assists (1.7) per game figures would be maximum in his career, while his 3-point attempts have been reduced by two per game since his rookie season (2.7 to 0.7).

"He is only 22 years old and has a 6-10 mark with a 40-inch vertical, knows where he is, knows his points and is finding his way," said guard Damion Lee. "It has been a great force."

After being invited to the Warrior training camp in October, Chriss impressed coach Steve Kerr and the office enough to win the last place on the regular season list. He beat striker Alfonzo McKinnie who, just a few months before, had played key minutes in the playoffs.

Since then, the coaching staff has harnessed Chriss' talents by using it as a pick-and-roll threat and a reliable dribble transfer facilitator. You are asked to use your athletics to go after rebounds and blockages, instead of wasting it trying to space the floor like a stationary shooter. In defense, he relies a little less on his athletics and more on the execution of the game plan.

"When we took him to the training camp, he was often out of position and now he is in better places on the defensive," Kerr said. "He has collected better habits."

In addition to the coaches, Chriss has relied on Russell, 23, to ask for advice, calling him "a little older brother," since Russell is just over a year old. “He makes me responsible. He is honest with me. "

Chriss will often go to Russell's house in San Francisco and discuss the games they see in the NBA League Pass. This season, Russell helped Chriss improve his pick-and-roll game and his defense positioning.

On Friday, the Warriors will play against Chriss' former team, the Suns, at the Chase Center. However, Chriss does not hold a grudge.

"I've been on three different teams since I've been (in the NBA), so I would have a lot of revenge games to play if that's how we're seeing it," said Chriss. "It's another game for me to have fun and show what I can do."

Chriss, a native of Sacramento, has left a self-described "dark place" and says he hasn't felt so well, mentally or physically, in his previous three seasons. It helps to have a mentor in Russell, teammates to play videogames after practice and family within walking distance to complete a support system where he hopes it can be a long-term home.

"I'm in a happy place right now," said Chriss. "I feel comfortable where I am. I think the way I've been playing makes me feel better and I have fun while I'm here."