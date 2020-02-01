How many seasons of the crown will there be?

Netflix fans must find a new source for their royal drama The crown officially ends with season five. Creator and showrunner Peter Morgan announced the news, along with the revelation that Imelda Staunton was officially drained to play Queen Elizabeth for the final season and took over the direction of Olivia Colman.

“In the beginning I had introduced myself The crown runs six seasons, but now that we have started the stories for season five, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop, “Morgan said in a statement.” I am grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting this decision. “

Morgan added Harry Potter star and BAFTA prize winner Staunton will “take The crown in the 21st century, ‘after the current stars of the series – including Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies – said goodbye to their role in season four of 2020.

Cindy Holland, the VP of original content from Netflix, made a statement with the first three seasons of The crown “defined an era and I know that the coming fourth season will build on that success.” Called a “stunning example of award-winning entertainment,” the series supported Holland Morgan’s decision to end the series earlier than expected and added that she was excited to see the cast and crew bring the series to an end. It is fair to say that every loyal fan of the landmark series feels the same! Season four of the series is premiered later this year and welcomes Gillian Anderson as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and newcomer Emma Corrin as a young Diana Spencer, with the last season likely in 2021.