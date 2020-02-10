How Many Oscars does Brad Pitt have?

At the start of the 92nd Academy Awards, the ever-brave Brad Pitt took the Oscar as the supporting actor for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once upon a time in Hollywood. It is, surprising to some, his first acting win, which seemed anything but inevitable – his role has been buzzed during the awards season, earning him a BAFTA and a Golden Globe. Before OUATIH, Pitt was of course a flagship name in modern cinema, and this is far from being his first time at the Oscars rodeo. Pitt has been nominated for seven Oscars and has technically won two.

Before his Cliff Booth won, the seasoned actor was nominated for the best supporting role in 12 monkeys (1996) as well as best actor in The Curious Case or Benjamin Button (2009) and Moneyball (2012). His films 12 years of slave (2014) and The big short one (2016) was also nominated for the best photo. For the latter two, Pitt worked outside the scenes as a producer.

In 2014, Pitt won in that capacity when Steve McQueen’s 12 years of slave won the best image prize at the Oscars. Pitt played a small role in the film as the Canadian carpenter Samuel Bass. As a producer, he was able to hold his own golden statue when the film won at the end of the night. Now, after decades in the industry, the 56-year-old finally has a prize for acting – although ironically in the film he portrays the stuntman of Leonardo DiCaprio’s actor character. Although this is his second win, we are sure that we will see more of Pitt over the years – he already has a lot of credits for upcoming projects.

