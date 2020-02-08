How many games will teams play in the 2020 XFL season?

The XFL 2020 schedule includes 10 game weeks from early February to late April. Photo credit: @ XFL / Instagram

The XFL 2020 schedule starts with a new version of football. Eight brand new teams will be featured, including former college and NFL stars. There are also new rules to make the league stand out from the NFL.

The season won’t be as long as the NFL season, but football fans will still have plenty of matchups to enjoy. Here you can see how many games the teams will play for the XFL season with the most important dates.

The XFL team schedules start on February 8th

A total of eight teams are in the newly started XFL. The league’s first game consists of the Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders on Saturday February 8th. It is part of a double header on the opening day. In the second game, the Los Angeles Wildcats compete against the Houston Roughnecks.

Sunday brings the opening games for the other four XFL teams as the Tampa Bay Vipers visit the New York Guardians and the St. Louis Battlehawks take on the Dallas Renegades.

At the end of the opening weekend, four teams are officially 1-0 and can claim early on an unbeaten season. However, you will have a lot more games to get to this perfect record.

Week 2 arrives on Saturday February 15th and Sunday February 16th with another group of games.

How many games are there in the XFL season?

Each of the eight XFL teams will play a total of 10 games in the XFL season. This is a total of 10 weeks in which each team hosts five games in their home stadium.

Each team plays twice against all three teams in its conference. A game is a home game and an away game.

The Eastern Conference includes the DC Defenders, the New York Guardians, the St. Louis BattleHawks and the Tampa Bay Vipers. The Western Conference consists of the Dallas Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks, the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Seattle Dragons.

As already mentioned, the first games of the league will take place on Saturday, February 8th and Sunday, February 9th.

The last games of the league for the regular season 2020 take place in week 10, which starts on Thursday, April 9th ​​and ends on Sunday, April 12th.

XFL playoffs structure

There is also a post-season where teams compete to win the XFL championship.

In the playoff structure, the two best teams from the East will compete against each other in a game on Saturday, April 18. The two best teams in the West will compete against each other on Sunday, April 19.

The West Champs will battle the East Champs for the XFL championship on Sunday April 26th. So this will be like Super Bowl Sunday, just a few months later, and with a whole new league playing for the top prize.

Visit the XFL official website for details on each game in the league’s 10 week schedule.