How many episodes are McMillions on HBO?

Although “scam” documentaries are nothing new, this specific subgenre of real crime is one of the most buzz submissions to date, thanks to the new Docuseries from HBO McMillions. The multipart docuseries follow the alien-then-fiction scam based on, of all, the McDonald’s Monopoly prize game. If you remember the scams from time in the headline or you are just curious, here is exactly when – and how often – you want to tune.

The documentary series is scheduled to spread a total of six episodes, spread over six weeks, with a new episode broadcasted every Monday evening at 10 p.m. According to this schedule, the last episode will be broadcast on Monday, March 9. All episodes are available as they are and later for streaming via various HBO streaming options, including HBO Go and HBO Now.

McMillions tells the true story of one of the most incredible scams in recent decades: how the McDonald’s Monopoly game started as a cute PR scheme and instead became the center of a huge scheme involving the FBI and the Mafia. In real life, the schedule began to unravel when an anonymous tip for the FBI revealed that three big winners of the Monopoly game were all related, and one agent, Doug Matthews, decided to take the lead with his other assignments out of sheer boredom. Matthews and his FBI partner Rick Dent (who is not in the documentary, although Matthews is one of the primary characters and storytellers) continued the case and eventually designed a huge web that could be traced back to the manipulation of the system by one man . of millions of dollars. It is a variant of the popular real crime genre that is not as violent as some of the more shocking films of the type, meaning that McMillionsThe six episodes are a bit lighter and more fun to watch, but no less exciting.