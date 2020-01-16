How many computers do you use regularly?

No, we are not p0wn3d by this dog. Not at all.

Digital technology is now everywhere. We have voice assistants who help in the kitchen, mobile phones in our pockets, tablets in the living room, GPS in our cars, single-board computers that operate IoT devices, servers both locally and in the cloud that serve us apps and media, and even watches with more computing power than early NASA rockets.

It is generally accepted that desktop computing will deteriorate as mobile, cloud and IoT usage has grown. But as Ed Bott of ZDNet discussed last month, the PC did not die. It changed instead. Fewer consumers rely solely on PCs to connect, but companies, professionals and gamers are still strongly PC focused. In fact, many of us do not use just one computer. Many of us use MANY computers.

I thought about this while looking through my house. I work from home, so my house is more than a living space. It must serve as a video studio, a data center, a manufacturing lab, a workshop and a meeting room.

Working from home is great. As we discussed in November, “more than 1 in 4 American knowledge workers resigned because the company did not offer flexible or external work opportunities.” In addition, 74% of respondents said they would quit their job to work at home.

In this context it makes sense that many of us use more than one computer every day. For our purposes here I am going to define a computer as something with a screen, keyboard, mouse and ports. That leaves out most mobile devices, Raspberry Pi gadgets and servers. I’m only talking about the machines you are sitting at to get things done. I also omit the stack of machines that many of us have that are not in use, but fill cupboards or shelves.

So how many computers do we all use regularly?

I personally use six

I am currently typing this on a Mac mini that is connected to a 65-inch TV screen in my living room. My little dog is lying on my lap. We actually have two Mac mini’s from 2012 on that TV: one is mine and one is my wife’s. We originally shared only one machine, but because we both often work on these boxes, we felt things got too confused. So now we just ask Alexa to switch to HDMI-1 for her machine and HDMI-2 for mine.

I have a second device with a screen on the side of our couch, also in the living room. This screen is mounted on a 3-foot Ergotron arm and can reach about 18 inches from my eyes when I am sitting on the couch. It is linked to an ever powerful iMac.

I wrote most of my thesis with one hand, holding onto the puppy.

I set up this machine about five years ago, when Pixel was a puppy. Although I set up a puppy circus with all kinds of toys in my office, Pixel didn’t like it. He loved the living room. He also loved Daddy being in the living room. Every time I tried to leave him alone and work in my office, he started a cry that was heartbreaking to listen to and distracting.

So one afternoon I went to dig through my parts, dug up a spare Ergotron, a lightweight monitor and an extra computer and put it all next to my couch. This enabled me to gain an educational experience where I could work on small text and graphics at dot level, but let the puppy sleep on my shoulder or lap. It turned out to be a nice way of working, so the arrangement remained.

I have a third machine in the bedroom. Sometimes, when my wife has the pleasure of watching chick movies, I go back to the bedroom and camp there. We still have a big screen TV there, so I also connected a Mac mini for 2012 to it.

Upstairs, in my actual office, machine # 4 is my main driver. This is the fully equipped 2018 Mac mini that I discussed last year. It has three monitors, including a sweet 38-inch ultra-wide. This is the machine that I use to do video editing, because it is the only one with enough horsepower to perform 4K multicam editing.

Machine # 5 is a Sager PC laptop with Windows 10 in my office. I use this for testing and for running Windows-based applications that benefit from real Windows hardware. I also use Windows 10 and Linux on virtual machines on the Mac mini 2018, but sometimes nothing beats a real PC.

Finally, I have an underpowered 2015 i5 MacBook Pro. I use this when I travel and when I am not standing in front of one of my other machines.

I have noticed that it is now much easier to use multiple machines than before because of the availability of generous cloud storage plans. In addition to using a shared file server, tools such as iCloud Drive, Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive ensure that machines run synchronously with a usually set-and-forget process – at least until something breaks.

My wife uses three machines

My wife tied the other machine to our living room TV. In fact, sometimes when she uses the main TV and her machine, I use my bank computer and we are both able to do our thing while the dog performs hug diplomacy and hugs from both of us.

She still has two machines, a Samsung Ultrabook with Windows 10 and another Mac mini in her office.

What ZDNet editors use

I asked around to get an idea of ​​what my ZDNet colleagues are using. Some ZDNetters work from home, while others commute to an office. Here is a quick overview of some of their machine counts.

Larry Dignan: Our editor in chief uses three machines. It has two laptops below and a desktop with two screens above.

David Grober: The managing editor of ZDNet also uses three machines. It has a Windows 7 laptop, a Windows desktop and a Mac desktop.

Alyson Windsor: Our editor in chief uses a work-published Windows 10 laptop. She also has a Windows 10 desktop.

Élyse Betters-Picaro: Elyse uses two machines, a work-published MacBook Air and her personal MacBook Pro.

Jason Cipriani: Jason uses an iMac at home and an iPad on the move. For the purposes of this article, we only count traditional PC-like machines, so we will ignore the iPad and list it as one computer. That said, we will certainly see many people going to iPads to travel. When I made my cross-country trip, I brought my MacBook Pro and my iPad and used both together.

Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols: Our resident Linux guru clock in at six o’clock, but they are not all Linux. He runs two Linux Mint desktops in different offices for work. It also has a Windows 10 box that is usually used for testing and a Mac mini for video streaming. Finally, he uses a few Chromebooks for travel.

Charlie Osborne: Charlie maintains a stable of five machines. She has a main MacBook Pro for work, a MacBook Air that is used when she travels, a Windows-based gaming tower PC, a Windows / Linux laptop for work / study and an old, reused MacBook Pro that used to be she served as her last workhorse but is now a special music / video system in her home gym.

Chris Matyszczyk: Chris uses only one machine, a MacBook Air with “an unwell keyboard.”

Iliana Mier: Iliana also uses only one machine, a MacBook Pro.

Tonya Hall: Tonya uses two machines, a MacBook Pro and a modified Windows 10 PC for recording.

Beth Mauder: Beth uses two MacBook Pro machines, one issued by the work and one personally.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes: Adrian swings three machines, a MacBook Pro, a Mac mini and a custom desktop.

All in all, two of us use six machines, one uses five machines, four (including my wife) use three machines, four ZDNetters use two machines and three manage to get by with just one machine.

Of the people who shared their platform, 22 Macs appear to be in use, 11 Windows machines, three Linux boxes and a few Chromebooks. I must admit that I am surprised by the number of Macs in use by those who responded to my request for a machine count.

And you?

I asked my followers on Twitter about their number of machines and it was no surprise that most people used two machines, perhaps a desktop and a laptop, or a few laptops. It was also interesting to note that almost one in five used four or more machines. It is clear that many of us are still very active desktop and laptop users.

And you? How many machines do you use regularly? Go ahead and share your details in the comments below.

