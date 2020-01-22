How machine learning helps Credit Karma introduce itself to users again

How Credit Karma used the cloud to innovate

Credit Karma CTO Ryan Graciano explains how the company used Google Cloud Platform resources to quickly build new products.

Personal finance company Credit Karma has always relied on the use of consumer credit data to drive its services and nurture its business model.

But it is only recently that the company focuses on machine learning to understand hundreds of billions of data points and to provide personalized insights and recommendations to individual members on a scale.

When it was launched at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, the primary service of Credit Karma used credit report data to help consumers understand, track and improve their credit scores. The company managed to get a grip as a provider of simulated credit information, despite a wave of consumer skepticism as a result of credit controls, which collected more than one million US users in less than two years.

Credit Karma now hopes to re-introduce itself to its 100 million US members through a new ML-based service designed to provide personalized insights and recommendations related to the company’s range of support services.

The new product function “Stories” is powered by an internally built technical infrastructure that uses ML and data science to show members relevant offers tailored to their financial situation.

The goal with Stories and the use of machine learning in general is to shift the perception of Credit Karma above that of just a credit score app.

“Most people don’t know that we offer all these other products,” says Andreas Gross, a senior product director for Credit Karma. “We have collected 2500 data points from our members throughout the year. Previously, the data was not used to gain other insights, but with Stories, the idea is to start adjusting what you see.”

The Stories function uses data in different ways. For example, monitoring data category tells a member how they are doing on an aspect of their financial life, and the recommendation category uses personal information and insights to suggest specific actions. In the meantime, job discovery helps members discover parts of the product that may be relevant to them, and the signal story asks a member a question or otherwise receives input to provide further insights and recommendations.

“The best way to think about it is to get data from credit reports and try to make the data more detailed and useful,” Gross said. “But we never really had a place where we could have a conversation with our members, so it’s part of our future plan to get more data directly from users.”

Credit Karma tested Stories with a first rollout to around 350,000 members and saw member involvement increase by 3.1% with the Credit Karma app. Based on the active monthly iOS visits from Credit Karma, the company expects Stories to translate into 1.8 million additional iOS visits per month once the update is fully implemented.

“The way we look at this in the future is that in the past we have made efforts to make it clear to our members that we are offering these other products,” Gross said. “By 2020, the goal is to scale up Stories and turn them into a business.”

In terms of privacy and security, Credit Karma said that its privacy policy provides a detailed overview of what data it collects and how it is used. The company said it always asks for permission to collect and use members’ data, whether in-product consent or through the terms of service. Credit Karma also insists that it never sells member data and that it only shares data with a member’s permission in limited circumstances. Security is also an important factor in the company’s infrastructure strategy.

“We take platform and data security very seriously and the trust of our members is what Credit Karma is built on,” said a spokesperson for Credit Karma. “One of the main reasons why we made the switch to Google Cloud is because it provides advances in infrastructure security to meet our standards to keep our big data safe. We have a security model that has been around for more than ten years built with important functions such as data encryption. “

Credit Karma said the transition to Google Cloud has taken place over the past two years, starting with the production site and use of the Google Cloud data infrastructure and the package of managed services for developers. The company said the cloud transition is a continuous process because the back-end technology is constantly evolving.

Nevertheless, thanks to the switch to the cloud, Credit Karma has been able to operate a machine learning environment that executes more than eight billion predictive models every day.

“Our predictive, data-driven recommendation systems are what uniquely positions us to help people navigate the complex landscape of personal finance,” the company said.