How long is the bachelor on Wednesday 5 February?

Like the three-hour Monday evening marathon episode of The Bachelor was not enough for you, we have good news! The super-large episode is only half of an “two-night” event that takes place on Wednesday, February 5. Wondering how many hours Bachelor education you can expect to get on Wednesday night? We have answers.

The special Wednesday evening edition of The Bachelor is set to run the usual two hours at the start of the primetime programming block. It temporarily takes over the time slots usually filled by ABC’s comedy block on Wednesday night from four sitcoms, starting at 8:00 PM. EST / 7 PM CST and runs until 10 PM EST / 9 PM CST. This is not the first time this week that an episode of The Bachelor has anticipated ABC’s usual programming for the night: Monday night’s episode took three hours instead of the usual two, as opposed to the usual 22:00 hours. drama, The good doctor, from his usual place. And yes, if you go along: that means that this week will last five hours Bachelor education coverage, in contrast to the standard two.

One thing is certain: there is definitely enough drama around this week to fill several hours of the show. Not only is the competition for Peter’s heart becoming serious, but there is a lot of interpersonal drama. In the front and in the middle – at least right now – is the conflict between Tammy and Kelsey, which erupted in a storm of accusations and emotional outbursts that also absorbed several other women. There will definitely be more drama during the Wednesday evening episode – who’s watching with us?