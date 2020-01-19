How long do we have before the polar ice melts?

“Pull out your ice picks,” a scientist whispers in the ink-black twilight. We stand on 30 centimeters of ice – a thin veneer that separates us from the deadly Arctic Ocean below – and shakes the ice. It makes a loud bang. sound when a crack begins to spread tens of meters further.

Uncertain what the ice will do now, I look for my choices, but they are tucked away in the front pockets of my snow suit and hidden under my thick life jacket. When I finally take them out, my chest crashes and my mind rages while I imagine one worst-case scenario after another. Here, 600 kilometers north of the nearest piece of land, a dive in the water that just above minus 1.8 degrees Celsius does not sound attractive.

Original story reprinted with permission from Quanta Magazine, an editorially independent publication of the Simons Foundation whose mission is to increase public understanding of science by addressing research developments and trends in mathematics and the natural and life sciences.

After a moment, the ice calms down, and we left in the silence of mid-October dusk. Ian Raphael, a graduate student from Dartmouth College, takes a deep breath. “That was wild, dynamic and frightening,” he says with a cheerful, almost childish smile.

The radio in his front pocket gurgles while other researchers announce the sudden appearance of the gap. We work together that it runs at least 500 meters across the ice. At its widest, it is 5 centimeters wide, but when we approach it, we can see it growing. The ice floe has been cracked in two.

To the untrained eye, the ice floe seems huge and unchangeable. In almost every direction a sculpture garden of snow and ice stretches out to the horizon, where it clashes with a sunless sapphire blue sky. But few landscapes are more dynamic than the Arctic ice sheet, a mosaic of small ice floes with only a few kilometers in diameter. They constantly shuffle around – they knock against each other, tear past each other and break into shards. These changes are the prelude to the summer when the ice undergoes another radical change: it starts to melt.

The Polarstern icebreaker the morning after a crack split the ice floe in two, which sent experiments into the water. Photo: Shannon Hall

Every spring the sun peeks over the horizon for the first time in months and its warm rays cause the sea ice to retreat. The ice grows back in the fall and winter. But this cycle is out of step. Nowadays, more sea ice is lost in summer than is recovered in winter, causing sea ice to shrink in general.

Higher temperatures caused this change, but the physics of ice worsens it. Large-scale melting reveals huge monsters of dark ocean water. Unlike thick ice, the water has a low surface reflection or albedo and absorbs the sunlight instead of reflecting it. This absorption further heats the ocean and stimulates extra ice melt in a vicious circle that scientists call a positive feedback loop. “These are processes where you can give a little push to a system and increase it to a big push,” says Donald Perovich, a professor of technology at Dartmouth.

But although the ice albedo feedback loop is simple in theory, it involves a number of complexities, including ice thickness, the different types of ice, the presence of snow and clouds, and the physical interactions that control these complexities. Scientists have slowly started to include these complexities in their simulations. “In early climate models, the poles were simply painted white,” said Marika Holland, a climate scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado. Then scientists added details and soon discovered that these changes were the outcome of their models. The addition of aerosols and melting ponds only reduced the thickness of sea ice by 1 meter and melted more summer sea ice, according to a simulation drawn up by Holland in 2012.

Different types of sea ice will behave in unique ways. Multi-year ice is thick, firm and reflective. Young, thin ice is darker and absorbs more energy from the sun. Smooth ice occurs when the wind pushes thin ice sheets together. Leads are large cracks that open between ice floes. When the ice pushes together again, it can form pressure ridges – small mountain ranges of ice. Illustration: Shannon Hall. [TagsToTranslate] Quanta Magazine