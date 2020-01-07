How long do the bachelor ceremonies take to film?

Loading...

It’s no secret that fans watch The Bachelor see only a small fragment of the action at home. The cameras roll virtually non-stop, so producers have to choose the best and most important scenes to show in every episode. But knowing how much visual material is left on the floor of the cutting room, you may wonder – how long do the bachelor ceremonies take?

If you remember the Colton Underwood season, his first rose ceremony was long. When the participants who did not receive a rose were sent home, they walked out of the house in bright sunlight, an indication that it was probably well into the morning at that time. (And yes, that also means that the remaining participants probably did a champagne toast at 8 or 9 o’clock)

“That first night lasts until about 7 a.m., and then each lasts until around 3 or 4.”

In an interview with 2015 with Attraction, former single Sean Lowe described the long rose ceremonies and said the first is the longest. “You see on TV that I hand out a rose, the girl comes forward and accepts it, and then I hand out another rose,” Lowe told the magazine. “In reality there is about three to five minutes between each rose, because all 15 cameras have to be relocated. That first night lasts until about 7:00 a.m., and then each lasts until about 3 or 4.” Yikes!

Another factor that adds time to the rose ceremony, at least the first, is the time that producers spend helping the protagonists remember all the names of the participants. “How do you remember the names at the rose ceremony? Well, I doubt that many people can remember that at 25, so the bachelor / ette enters the rose ceremony room and says a few names at a time and then leaves to get the next pair names, “told Ali Fedotowsky E! News in 2013. And it can’t be fun for the participants who are in the rose ceremony and wait for the Bachelor to return.

As with so many aspects of reality TV, it sounds like rose ceremonies are much less fun in real life than on the screen. It is of course exciting for the participants to get roses every week – but staying up to 5 hours or even later does not seem like a picnic. Fortunately, the rest of us can sit back and enjoy the show every week without having to go through stressful logistics.