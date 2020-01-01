How long can Nancy Pelosi retain these impeachment items? Longer than you think

Loading...

After what Republicans like to call haste to impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now receiving heartbreak from the GOP for slowing the process down. This makes President Trump and his allies a little crazy trying to understand what she is doing by withholding the impeachment articles.

Democratic majority leader Steny Hoyer offered a benign explanation after the House's December 19 vote for the delay. He cited "administrative matters", explaining that once the articles are sent to the Senate, the upper house must act. He cannot do any other business until he deals with the indictment.

Democrats would like the Senate to adopt the USMCA trade deal, and possibly even vote on a prescription cost limitation bill passed by the House before the start of a Senate trial. Keeping the items is the only lever Pelosi has over McConnell, who says he will not use the USMCA until after a recall trial.

