Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump were born nine years and one month apart. Trump came first, but when they appear side by side, as they often do these days, the men are about the same age. On November 6, in the East Room of the White House, the President organized an event to mark the record number of federal judges his administration has appointed, and Graham was there, having played a vital role in achieving as President of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Trump staff had scheduled the event in part to divert attention from the House recall investigation, to remind all wobbly Republicans of the reason they kept their noses and voted for the guy first location.

During his three terms representing South Carolina in the Senate, Graham had become known mainly for two things: extreme war-mongering over foreign policy, following the example of his close friend and mentor, the late Arizona senator John McCain, and a bipartisan streak that has resulted in high-profile attempts to close big deals on issues like immigration reform and climate change. A former senior official of a Democratic senator who worked alongside Graham on bipartisan legislation said to me, “Like John McCain, he was a conservative Republican, but it was always worth asking where he was going to be on a particular issue , because he was not completely beholden to party orthodoxy. He was often ahead of his staff, negotiating on the Senate floor without their knowledge, and they would play catch-up. “

Will Folks, a conservative political blogger in South Carolina, said: “The joke here is that Graham has a” count to six “approach to governing: he spends the first four years of his term doing what he wants, by turning to the left, then the last two years, when the electorate pays more attention, he arrives at the right. “

Graham is “never troubled, and it’s only natural to deal with people who don’t like him,” says David Woodard, professor of political science at Clemson University who led Graham’s first two campaigns for the House of Representatives and recalls first-time member of Congress quickly becoming unofficial social manager of his freshman class, although he added: “You are going to find Lindsey knows many people, but he is not close belongs to nobody.”

Like much of the GOP establishment, Graham opposed Trump in the 2015 primary, but spoke out more forcefully than most, and in the general election, he wrote in third party candidate Evan McMullin. Which made his subsequent surrender all the more breathtaking, even in the context of a modern Republican party completely transformed into Trump’s party. In just the past few months, before a possible trial for dismissal from the Senate, Graham has doubled the inflammatory qualification of the Speaker of the House investigation, calling it “lynching in every way”; announced as a precaution that he would not read any of the transcripts of witnesses tabled in the House, although he was a juror in the trial, telling reporters that he had “canceled the whole process.” . . it’s a bunch of B.S. ”; and most recently, requested documents for a judicial committee investigation into completely baseless allegations that Trump’s main rival in 2020, Joe Biden, lobbied the Ukrainian government to fire his chief prosecutor in the purpose of helping his son Hunter.

Shortly after Graham’s office asked for documents regarding the Biden investigation, a 2016 video surfaced in which Graham paid a heartfelt tribute to the former vice president, calling him “the man too good that God never created “and saying,” If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person. . . you need to do a self-assessment. “It sounded like a confession recorded for a future crime, as if old Graham, the Graham who knew better, had put his soul in a time capsule in order to shame his crazy Trump era. Himself. Here is video evidence of the Graham’s will to protect a man he knows is corrupt by falsely accusing a friend of corruption. By that time, however, Graham’s debasement had been so completely accomplished, the hypocrisy exposed had scarcely had an effect. impact.

Graham had gained national notoriety 20 years earlier, during the Senate dismissal trial against Bill Clinton. Graham was then still a member of the House of Representatives, elected during the so-called 1994 Republican Revolution, the Conservative backlash led by Newt Gingrich in Clinton. Graham, a former trial lawyer, became one of the directors of the House during Clinton’s Senate trial – essentially, a prosecutor charged with telling senators why the President should be removed from office. A 43-year-old boy in an ill-fitting suit, he displayed his sweet southern accent as crafty as the man whose election he was trying to cancel. “What is a high crime?” He asked the room. “What if someone important hurts someone low income?” It’s not very learned, but I think it’s the truth. . . . he not dud even be a crime! “Deploying this” no “, in particular, was purely Clinton, and looking at the old clip now, Graham seems to be auditioning for a regional theatrical production of Matlock.

At the East Room event, Trump summoned Graham to the podium. The years had accentuated Graham’s jowls and moistened his pale blue eyes. Al Franken described Graham as the second funniest member of the Senate, and in his brief remarks, Graham lifted the embarrassing obscurity that Trump demands from his subordinates. Referring to his own disastrous 2016 presidential race, Graham started: “After being beaten like a dog – which he likes to hear – he called me to the White House and said,” I want you to aidiez. “

“I said,” I would love to help you be a great president, because you are now my president. “

“He said,” I don’t have your phone number. “

“I said,” There is a reason for this. “”

The crowd giggled. Graham was referring to the time of the Republican primary when Trump gave a speech calling Graham an idiot – said he was not even as smart as Rick Perry – then gave his cell phone number, advising his supporters to “try it”.

“The highlight of my campaign was when you gave my phone number,” continued Graham dryly, with more laughter from the room and a beaming nod from Trump. “If I had done as well as my phone number, it would probably have been a different story.”

Of course, the joke quails a little when you remember the context of doxxing: Graham had angered Trump by having the temerity to defend McCain, whom Trump had just made fun of for being captured during Vietnam. Trump was a “moron,” Graham said at the time, predicting “the beginning of the end” of his campaign.

Four years later, at the White House event, Graham concluded his remarks with a different prediction for Trump: “When you run for office and are re-elected in a year, one of the main reasons is that the conservative people believe that you are fighting for the judges. God bless you.”

Steve Schmidt, who led McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, where Graham was a constant presence on the track, said to me, “We see more examples of this in film and literature, but it are examples of men and women of principle fixing their careers in the service of what is right. Obviously, this person will never be Lindsey Graham. When it comes to Trump’s cruelty and mistreatment of John McCain, I think Lindsey’s flaccidity in defending him says a lot about his character. Nobody wants to fight in a bar when they go out on Friday night. But when someone approaches and hits your best friend in the face, you have to do something. Lindsey has shown that he is the guy who runs out. “

Graham’s former South Carolina partner Larry Brandt spoke with comparable outspokenness when I visited him at his office in Walhalla, a sleepy town near Clemson. Graham worked for Brandt while studying law at the University of South Carolina. Brandt had served in Vietnam as an Air Force JAG – he’s the type of Vietnamese veterinarian who, if Jane Fonda’s name appears, will feel compelled to add “that female dog– and the pair immediately succeeded. Graham enrolled in the Air Force ROTC program when he started college and continued to serve himself as a lawyer for JAG after graduation. In 1989, after leaving the service, Graham joined Brandt’s office and they remain friends. “Lindsey always told me he wanted to be a politician,” says Brandt, describing his former protégé as a great trial lawyer. “Lindsey is from ordinary people, and being the plaintiff’s lawyer, he was for the little guy.”

Brandt voted for Republicans and Democrats, but he hates Donald Trump, “this 4-F sonofabitch.” Nodding towards the window of the conference room where we are sitting, he says, “My flag is at half mast, and it doesn’t go up until Trump is gone. Over the years, Brandt says he’s still attached to Graham at home, where his willingness to compromise has often left him unpopular with voters, viewed with suspicion as a RINO (Republican in name only). But Brandt was dismayed by Graham’s changing position on the president. “He laughed with me and said Trump was like a little boy,” says Brandt. “He’ll agree with me when I say shit about Trump, when it’s me and him here.” They spoke for the last time during the summer, when Graham called to see if Brandt wanted to go to dinner. Brandt was on vacation in Texas, but he said to Graham, “I want to talk to you about a few things, and I’ll tell you now, I’m not with you on a lot of your problems.” They planned to meet when Graham was back in August, but Brandt never heard from him.

One day before Trump’s election, Graham visited Brandt in his office. “We were talking about politics, and he looked at me and said,” Larry, you’re too honest to be in politics, “” recalls Brandt. “He said,” Eighty-five percent of the people of Washington, elected officials and bureaucrats, would sell their mothers to keep their jobs. “It’s a direct quote.” Brandt ran into Graham at a Seneca restaurant two Christmases ago and reminded him of what he had said. “He obviously made a joke of it,” says Brandt. “But Lindsey, in my opinion, sold her mother to keep her job.”

The building where Graham grew up is still located at 217 Main Street in central South Carolina, a city fly in the northwest corner of the state. I say “building” and not “house” because it is not a house, but the last in a row of low brick storefronts, mostly empty today, along a set of railroad tracks. Central got its name because of its location on the railway line, halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte. Graham’s father, F.J., owned a bar called the Sanitary Cafe. The family lived in the back, crammed into a single room, using the same toilet as the customers and a metal sink, with heated water on the stove, for bathing. Woodard, Graham’s former campaign consultant, who also worked on races for Trey Gowdy and Jim DeMint, tells me that when Graham’s loved ones stopped by at campaign headquarters, “It felt like you had seen the movie deliverance? “

Graham helped run the family liquor store (the Sanitary Cafe having been sold) after the rapid death of his two parents while he was still in college in the 1970s. One of the most revealing passages of the autobiography of Graham’s harmless campaign 2015, My story, comes when he discovers his aptitude for law tests. “Conducting a trial,” he writes, “is like staging a play, and you are the writer, the director, and the lead actor. I was born to do it. “Graham liked to” inject a little drama into the simplest things “- when introducing evidence, for example, he would search his files before finding the right page with a sparkle”, in a voice suggesting a important discovery. Filtered through this lens, Graham’s talent for sophistry in defense of Trump has a kind of meaning, purely in terms of craftsmanship. Politics, like drawing attention in a courtroom, is a performance. (Graham refused to be interviewed for this story.)

There is little disagreement about what was Graham’s pivotal performance during Trump’s time: the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh, when Graham surprised onlookers with an unusual roaring blowout to his fellow Democrats (with the kind of dramatic enterprise described by Graham in his book, including literal eddies and a climatic shuffling of papers). “I will tell you that none of this was written, and none of his employees knew it was going to happen,” said a former Graham Senate staff member. “It has always been the view that as long as a candidate for the Supreme Court was qualified, the president made his choice. He voted for Kagan and Sotomayor under Obama, which was not easy. And I think he watched how the Democrats handled the appointment of Kavanaugh and was deeply furious. “

A lawmaker who knows Graham well looked at the hearing with a more yellowish eye. “For me, it was very, very dazzled,” said the ex-member. “I looked at this and went, ‘Jesus Christ, come on!’ It was theater. The correct answer would have been sarcastic applause. Really, when he finished, someone should have left, “Nice speech, Lindsey! »»

Sincere or not, the moment had the desired effect. Trump loved the show, and Graham received the credit for reversing the audience trend in favor of Republicans. Most importantly, GOP voters in South Carolina, as well as their main potential rivals – Graham is eligible for re-election in 2020 – have taken note. Will Folks, the South Carolina political blogger, describes Graham’s Kavanaugh defense as “all actors” and “the culmination of his latest ideological reorientation”. Before the hearing, Folks told me, “Not only did I think Graham would have had a serious primary challenger, but he would have lost. I wrote an article in 2017 titled” Dead Senator Walking “. The poll was so bad. wouldn’t piss on him if he was on fire, as the expression goes down here. There was visceral hatred for man. “

John Warren, a Greenville businessman and an Iraq war veteran, spoke publicly about defying Graham in 2020, telling Eric Bolling of the Blaze last year that South Carolina was “a great conservative state, and we deserve two Conservative senators. ” But with Graham’s popularity and fundraising prowess increasing after Kavanaugh’s defense – his number of polls in South Carolina jumped 21 points after the hearing, dropping from 51% in April 2018 to 72% in October 2018 – Warren has quietly announced this fall that he will not run for any candidate in 2020. And Graham has understood, more than ever, on what his political survival depends. Although he ultimately responded to voters at home, he served at the option of the President.

After Graham’s parents died, his sister, Darline, who was only 13 at the time, went to live with an aunt and uncle, but Graham became his tutor, returning from college most weekends and eventually adopting him legally. As an Air Force lawyer in the 1980s, Graham defended clients who were going to be fired after being tested positive for marijuana by testing the botched lab protocol, like Barry Scheck , to finally debut on national television when he was interviewed for a Diane Anchored in the sawyer 60 minutes segment on cases. It has never been “political,” he writes in My story, until the election of Ronald Reagan, and being stationed in Germany during the final years of the Cold War cemented his hawkish views on foreign policy. Returning to South Carolina, he won a seat in the State House of Representatives in 1992 and, in 1994, facing a wave of conservative anger at Bill Clinton, he became the first Republican to represent the 3rd congress district of south carolina since before reconstruction. “I would like to think I was a genius, but I was in the right place at the right time,” said Woodard, Graham’s campaign manager. “The main difference between Lindsey and his Democratic opponent was that Lindsey had an” R “next to his name, and people who couldn’t bear Clinton wanted to send a message.”

As a first-year congressman, Graham quickly cooled down on Newt Gingrich. The frustrated group of Republicans who launched an unsuccessful coup against Gingrich in 1997 gathered in Graham’s office to plot. (Gingrich resigned as a speaker the following year.) “Lindsey is a good barometer,” says Woodard. “He understood from his first week in the office that Gingrich had a short lifespan. He was ready to say things against him as a first-year congressman! He is neither an intellectual nor an ideologue, he is not going to write a book on the conservative mantle. But he will have an idea of ​​when the tide changes before everyone in the room. He can read people – voters, but also colleagues – better than almost everyone I have seen. “

One of the earliest examples of a particular kind of Graham profile, all painting him as a folk voice of reason in an increasingly strict GOP, appeared in The Washington Post in 1998. Entitled “Lindsey Graham, a twang of moderation”, the article depicts him as a funny, very citable lawyer from a country whose opinions on dismissal “are surprisingly compatible with those of President Clinton.” House, Graham had said that if the Clinton dismissal ended up being “an extramarital affair with a trainee, and that’s it, I will not vote to remove this president, regardless of whether 82% of the people in my house want, because we will destroy this country. “

Basically, however, the Graham of the 90s was a fairly doctrinaire conservative, and in the end, he voted to remove Clinton. But his ability to be everything for everyone, and his burgeoning love for the media spotlight, were fully exposed in the Publish story. When I speak with Bill McCollum, a former Republican member from Florida who served with Graham as a charge officer, he praises his colleague’s “quick” and “gentleman” spirit, but adds: “Even if I thought he was generally right, I would be remiss not to tell you that people thought he might be too aggressive, grabbing the microphone. “

Post article also described Graham’s Air Force tour as “a great pleasure for a young bachelor who is making his way through Paris and Rome”. Graham himself, jokingly refusing to discuss his “exploits,” added, “I was very heterosexual, that’s all you need to know. “Graham’s single life has been the subject of unfounded speculation and homophobic bait for years. During Clinton’s removal, anonymous callers left messages in his office threatening to force him out. Sure The Daily Show, Jon Stewart made an impression of Graham as Chopped Scarlett O’Hara. In 2002, when Graham decided to run for the Senate – arched segregationist Strom Thurmond finally announced his retirement at 99 – Dick Harpootlian, chairman of the state Democratic Party, said that Graham was a little too “light” in moccasins ”to fill Thurmond. shoes. “I know it’s going to really upset a lot of gay men. . . but I am not available. I am not gay. Sorry, “said Graham The New York Times Magazine in 2010.

The rumors are only relevant to the extent that Graham’s track record on gay rights, which according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ civil rights organization, has been largely atrocious. The group describes Graham as “a constant opponent of everything from equality of marriage to the protection of LGBTQ workers from discrimination in employment” (although in 2015, he called on the GOP to drop its demand for ” a constitutional amendment defining marriage between a woman and a man).

Woodard points out that Thurmond had an illegitimate black girl whom he had kept secret until his death. “There is always a feeling that what you see in a South Carolina politician is not what you get, that there is something in the closet,” he said. But Woodard doesn’t believe Graham is gay. “I kept his daily schedule, and if I wasn’t with him, I knew who he was,” said Woodard. “In 1994, in fact, we had all these women after him. They would organize and invite these fundraisers. Lindsey would tell me later, “It was a trap, Dave! Never send me back there. “But I never suspected that he was anything but an affable bachelor.”

As a senator, Graham quickly allied with McCain, whom he had supported over George W. Bush in the ugly Republican primary in South Carolina in 2000. “His positions on foreign policy and immigration did not are not quickly distinguished from those of his mentor, “according to the New york times, which effectively meant that there was no war that Graham did not support, but also that he would become a member of the Gang of Eight, a bipartisan group of senators who passed a comprehensive reform bill of immigration in 2013, only to see him killed by the Conservatives in the House. The former Democratic staff member said to me, “He had the immigration problem, and that was clearly for the right reasons. There weren’t many political advantages in South Carolina for him to get on with it. “

During the Obama years, in fact, Graham found himself attacked by the Conservatives when he became one of the only Republicans who wanted to work with the administration. An article in politico called Graham and Rahm Emanuel, Obama’s chief of staff, “the strange DC couple”, noting that by 2010, Graham had “had more face-to-face meetings with Emanuel than any other Republican”. The former Graham staff member told me that if a problem was big and complicated and seemed intractable, Graham was drawn to it. “He liked to try to put the puzzle together in a way that would bring Republicans and Democrats together, which often meant swallowing policies that weren’t his preference, as long as he believed he got something in return.”

Part of Graham’s ability to reach consensus comes down to his personal charm. “Everyone likes to have it with us,” says Schmidt. “He’s a really funny guy.” After Trump’s election, according to Bob Woodward, Fear, then White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, urged Graham to make a connection with the new president, saying, “You are a lot of fun. He needs fun people around him.” Woodward of their first meeting of the Oval Office in March 2017, an anecdote of which Graham seems to be the probable source, the senator entered with a prepared speech. Trump rose to hug him, declaring: “We must be friends. “Graham said he wanted to and said to Trump,” I want to apologize for a very damn Republican majority. Congress will screw up your presidency. We have no idea what that we are doing. We have no plans for health care. We are on different planets when it comes to cutting taxes. And you are the biggest loser in all of this. “And then the country’s lawyer silver-lined appealed to Trump’s ego, tell him t: “You are a negotiator. These Congressional leaders do not know how to do something as simple as buying a house. . . . There are not five people on Capitol Hill that I would let buy a car. I’ll let you buy me a car. “

Perhaps at first, Graham thought he could work Trump with flattery. The new president must certainly have made a tempting target for anyone skilled in the manipulation. If you could stomach sucking the guy, ignore everything except the worst of his racism, bullying and vulgarity, then whisper your own political preferences in the ear, details he wouldn’t care about, other than how they could represent a “victory” for him – well, maybe his personality cult could be used to advance reasonable conservative goals. It would be charity reading of what I will call the Paul Ryan approach, an approach that Graham, who never stopped hammering Trump during the campaign, quickly adopted. In Woodward’s book, Steve Bannon describes Graham as “the best seller in the area,” saying that Trump “loves Graham.” Graham can sell him anything. (Graham also told Bannon, “America First is bullshit. It’s just bullshit.”)

The great test of Graham’s sale came on immigration, the issue on which Trump has demagoguized so well. Graham was trying to help negotiate a new agreement, in which Trump would agree to extend the Dream Act, the program protecting undocumented immigrants who had been brought to the United States as children, in exchange for more money on border security for Democrats. Then came the infamous meeting at which Trump called poor, non-white countries “bullshit.” “Senator Graham was furious,” said the staff member of the Democratic Senate. “He said directly to the president,” My ancestors also came from a shitty country, and look at me now. “”

As Ryan also quickly learned, the hope that Trump could start to curb his worst urges has turned out to be fanciful. “Anyone who thinks he’s going to have a moderating influence on Trump almost always ends up saying,” Well, this the idea didn’t work, “said Al Franken, who sat alongside Graham on the Senate Judiciary Committee. “For Lindsey,” I can see all the angles, and I have an influence on Trump, so he doesn’t come out of the deep “is a good topic for discussion. But I don’t think it has any benefits.”

With his majority in the House condemned, Ryan announced his retirement. Graham, however, persisted, much to the dismay of those who had worked closely with him. “When Senator Graham really started courting the president – playing with him all the time, saying flattering things about cable news – he felt like he wanted to be the attorney general, or that there was another room there, “said the member of the Democratic Senate. “At first, we thought, ‘Well, if he’s interested in the president, that helps us with immigration. Then it was the turn. He became much more Trumpier. He became a blind defender of the president’s policy, anyway, fingers to ear, “I’m not interested in the facts, just here to support the president.” This is where he is today. Je suis sûr que je ne suis pas seul à me demander ce que penserait le sénateur McCain. “

Quand je demande à Schmidt, l’ancien conseiller principal de McCain pour la campagne, au sujet de “l’influence modératrice sur Trump” de la défense du comportement de Graham, il renifle. “C’est ridicule”, dit-il, “mais en dépit de sa ridicule, ce sera l’un des arguments fondamentaux de la politique américaine pour les 25 prochaines années. “Non, non, vous ne comprenez pas: j’étais secrètement contre lui pendant qu’il dégradait son bureau, divisant le peuple américain, engagé dans toutes sortes d’abus de pouvoir. J’étais en première ligne de Mar-a-Lago pour empêcher ça! “C’est une absurdité. Pour la plupart des républicains, le simple fait est que ce qu’ils prétendent maintenant croire est en contradiction avec ce qu’ils ont prétendu croire il y a trois ans. Regardez ce que Lindsey a dit en 2015 et ce qu’il dit aujourd’hui. Quel événement intervenu s’est produit qui se prêterait à un virage aussi fort? »

Un membre du personnel d’un groupe de défense des intérêts à but non lucratif basé à Washington qui travaille avec Graham depuis plus d’une décennie me dit: «Graham est le principal politicien le plus nerveux que j’aie jamais vu. Même s’il n’a pas de challenger crédible sur la droite, il se met en surmultipliée, et je veux dire surmultipliée. »À l’approche de 2020, Graham faisait certainement attention à son électorat primaire de droite à la maison. La Caroline du Sud est un État vieillissant, populaire auprès des retraités – la tranche d’âge démographique qui croît le plus rapidement est celle des résidents de 85 ans ou plus. “Dans dix ans, je pense que la Caroline du Sud va être l’État le plus conservateur du pays”, a prédit le collaborateur.

Franken voit le virage à droite de Graham comme la preuve d’un cynisme fondamental. Une fois, peu de temps avant les vacances de Noël, Graham a croisé Franken dans le couloir et lui a demandé s’il avait l’intention de prendre sa famille dans un endroit chaud. Franken a dit oui, en fait, ils seraient en vacances à Porto Rico. Sans perdre un instant, Graham a déclaré: «Faites deux collectes de fonds pendant que vous y êtes: une pour les personnes pro-étatiques et une pour les personnes anti-étatiques. Ils ne se parlent jamais! “

«Il était chargé pour ça», dit Franken. “Il plaisante sur le fait d’être cynique avec ses collègues – c’est une grande partie de son humour – mais je pense que cela reflète en fait une réalité. Il fait ce qu’il a à faire. »

En octobre, la campagne de réélection de Graham a annoncé qu’il avait battu des records de collecte de fonds pour le troisième trimestre de 2019 avec 3,3 millions de dollars, plus que tout autre candidat républicain au Sénat levé au cours de la même période et le plus grand nombre de candidats en Caroline du Sud jamais levé en trois mois ( 1,2 million de dollars provenaient de petits donateurs, qui dans les cercles de collecte de fonds du GOP ont tendance à être des partisans de Trump, et 87% de l’argent provenait de l’extérieur de l’État).

Son adversaire probable aux élections générales de l’année prochaine, Jaime Harrison, est un ancien président charismatique du Parti démocrate de Caroline du Sud. J’ai rencontré Harrison alors qu’il faisait une apparition de campagne à Rock Hill, distribuant des repas dans une banque alimentaire mobile. Graham, me dit Harrison, «n’a pas eu de mairie en Caroline du Sud depuis plus de deux ans. Mais vous pouvez le trouver sur Fox News ou jouer au golf avec le président tous les deux jours. Cela n’aide pas les gens ici. »Faisant remarquer une citation de Graham sur le fait de vouloir être« pertinent », dit Harrison,« La pertinence pour lui est que les journalistes se bousculent autour de lui quand il marche dans les couloirs; il se passe Sean Hannity ou voler sur Air Force One. La pertinence pour les habitants de la Caroline du Sud n’est rien de tout cela. “

La plupart des observateurs politiques locaux avec lesquels j’ai parlé ont exprimé leur scepticisme quant au fait que Harrison, qui est noir, peut reproduire la stratégie énergisante de base de Stacey Abrams en Géorgie et se rapprocher de la victoire dans un État aussi conservateur que la Caroline du Sud. Pourtant, Harrison a battu des records de collecte de fonds pour tout candidat démocrate au Sénat dans l’État, levant 2,2 millions de dollars au troisième trimestre. Their race will likely be the most expensive Senate campaign in state history.

Gibbs Knotts, a professor of political science at the College of Charleston, considers Harrison a long shot, but adds, “What I would say is, look at South Carolina’s 1st District. Trump won that by 13 percentage points, and then you had a guy like Joe Cunningham,” the Democrat who won an upset victory for a vacant House seat in 2018. “A lot of folks in South Carolina look at Cunningham and wonder, ‘Is that the magic formula?’ ” Knotts went on. “It’s an upscale Charleston suburb. If there’s a Democratic candidate who can do well in those kinds of suburbs, along with urban areas and rural parts of the state that are heavily African American, that’s a coalition that could work against Lindsey Graham.”

But probably not next year. It’s ironic that Graham has adopted Trump’s strategy of appealing to the base and only the base, and it will likely ensure that the onetime highly endangered RINO will coast to reelection, whereas the same strategy could doom the deeply unpopular Trump nationwide. Meanwhile, impeachment looms, with the action turning to the Senate. During an impeachment trial, senators, acting as jurors, must sit in silence as House managers and the president’s lawyers argue the case. But Graham, as one of Trump’s most tireless apologists, will certainly play a role on the defense team, spinning for gaggles of reporters inside the Senate and running interference with his own Judiciary investigation into the Bidens. “After McCain’s passing, I got the sense that Graham was isolated within his own caucus, and that having allies at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue behooved him,” the Democratic Senate staffer says. Now Graham has emerged, unlikely as it would have seemed just a few years ago, as one of the most powerful voices in his party.

“People try to analyze Lindsey through the prism of the manifest inconsistencies that exist between things that he used to believe and what he’s doing now,” Schmidt says. “The way to understand him is to look at what’s consistent. And essentially what he is in American politics is what, in the aquatic world, would be a pilot fish: a smaller fish that hovers about a larger predator, like a shark, living off of its detritus. That’s Lindsey. And when he swam around the McCain shark, broadly viewed as a virtuous and good shark, Lindsey took on the patina of virtue. But wherever the apex shark is, you find the Lindsey fish hovering about, and Trump’s the newest shark in the sea. Lindsey has a real draw to power — but he’s found it unattainable on his own merits.”

Speaking to CBS’ John Dickerson after McCain’s death, Graham recalled one of the final afternoons he spent with his friend at his Arizona ranch. They watched The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, a classic Western in which Jimmy Stewart plays a U.S. senator who is elected after he’s given credit for gunning down the titular villain — though in fact (spoiler!) John Wayne’s character actually did it. The movie is where the line “When legend becomes fact, print the legend” comes from. When Dickerson pushed Graham about his cozying up to McCain’s nemesis in the White House, Graham attempted to burnish his own legend, making his willingness to bend the knee sound patriotic. “I don’t have the luxury of playing like he’s not president,” he said. “I’m not going to give up on the idea of working with this president.”

It sounded good, but which, exactly, of the urgent issues of the day was Trump “working with” the senior senator from South Carolina on? Not immigration, nor climate change. (The old Graham fought hard with John Kerry and Joe Lieberman to try to pass a bipartisan cap-and-trade bill.) And certainly few of Trump’s actions in the realm of foreign policy — most recently, Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds in Syria — would have reassured the hawkish neocon. Wasn’t it actually more of a luxury to “work” with the president, which in effect means kowtowing to the president, and still remain in your cozy position in the Senate, rather than risk being the character in the movie who takes a shot at the bad guy and misses?

When I ask Woodard what motivates Graham to stay in politics after all these years, he says, “I’ve thought about that,” and pauses before continuing. “He’s alone. It’s not like he has a family, a child. His time, when he’s away from the spotlight, I think is a lonely time. He’s more comfortable in the spotlight where he’s Senator Lindsey Graham, talking about things he knows a lot about. I thought he wouldn’t run in 2020. And then he did the Kavanaugh thing, and he’s the Trump buddy. If Trump wins a second term, he might wind up in the Cabinet, maybe Secretary of Defense? The South, and South Carolina in particular, has a history of sending ’em back. He’s got Thurmond’s seat, and Thurmond had that seat until he was 100. So he could have a long way to go.”