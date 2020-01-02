How League G is helping Warrior rookie Jordan Poole regain his confidence – The Reporter

Loading...

MINNEAPOLIS – It seemed that with every shot Jordan Poole took in Golden State, his chances of staying in the game depended on whether he entered or not.

Coaches and teammates often attribute their unwavering confidence to Poole, 20. However, as he made the worst 25.4% of his shots in the league in 29 games this season, his minutes fluctuated until they finally came down to nothing.

Last week, Golden State sent Poole, the 28th pick in the June NBA Draft, to its G League affiliate in Santa Cruz to get its development on track, and they are not setting a date when they expect it to return to San Francisco. .

After two games in the G League, Poole has the opportunity to play extended minutes without fear of making mistakes. The Santa Cruz low-pressure environment is providing Poole with a stage to show the potential that the Warriors saw when they pulled him out of Michigan.

"It was good to see him play for many minutes and gain confidence in his shot," said Golden State head coach Steve Kerr. “A big part of sending him there was letting him play and letting him feel the game. So I think that part has been good. "

In Poole's debut in the G League in Stockton, he recorded 23 points in 8 of 17 shots (2 of 8 from a range of 3 points), eight rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes.

One night later, in Santa Cruz, he finished with 31 points in 11 of 23 shots (5 of 10 from a range of 3 points) five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 36 minutes.

"It just remains aggressive," said Poole. "I think I am a player who plays, puts other players in the best situation and tries to improve other players around me."

While Poole's impressive statistics are encouraging, Golden State focuses on Poole's building habits that will help him at the NBA level. That includes boxing, executing the game plan consistently and understanding the opposite coverages.

In other words, "all the things that newbies have to solve," Kerr said. "That is the whole purpose in terms of what we want him to do in Santa Cruz."

Poole will travel with the G League team on their next four-game trip that starts Friday in Salt Lake City and will not return to Santa Cruz until January 18.

After that, there is no calendar for when Golden State will call you.

"I'm down here, having fun with the boys," Poole said from the Santa Cruz locker room. "Being able to play basketball, go out and play great minutes and find ways to help contribute to the victories is fun."