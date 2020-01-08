How Leafs 'Matthews, Jets' Laine have had each other since the rookie seasons

Loading...

The Toronto Maple Leafs organize the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday evening, just six days after their first meeting of the season.

The Maple Leafs claimed round 1 this season 6-3, with forward William Nylander leading the attack and completing a point-streak of five games.

There are many connections between these clubs: both have relied heavily on startnet minders (Frederik Andersen and Connor Hellebuyck are bound for the second most start this season league-wide, with 34) and both are forced to test their depth during the line up on points until the first half of the season – and both survived, still in playoff fight at the middle of the season.

The most obvious comparison? Both teams landed a serious assault weapon in the 2016 draw.

Since first and second respectively have been generally established, Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine have put down some incredible performances in the NHL over the course of their four seasons – including against each other.

Matthews and Laine have met each other seven times and have put some pretty solid numbers in those matchups. In seven games between the Maple Leafs and Jets with Matthews and Laine in the line-up, Matthews has one goal and eight assists for nine points, while Laine has six goals and one assist for seven points. Between the two, neither player played on the scoreboard in just two games – a few matchups on October 24 and 27 of the 2018-19 season.

In general, the Maple Leafs have the edge on the scoreboard and go 5-1-1 compared to the 2-4-1 of Winnipeg.

If you look at their previous meetings, Matthews and Laine’s best head-to-head were actually their first two games against each other, as the pair of dynamic rookies took turns showing a show in 2016-17.

Their most anticipated meeting was their first, in October 2016 – and this did not disappoint. In fact, it was almost exactly how writers would have written it: Matthews came first on the board, helped the Maple Leafs to get a four-goal lead, and also recorded his first NHL-assist career, with Laine the late rise and capping led of his first career hat trick with the overtime winner for the 5-4 victory.

Laine’s third turn led the home crowd in Winnipeg to “Laine is better!” To sing during the third period.

And here is where the cinematic magic can really be seen: Laine’s game-winning goal came immediately after Matthews’ attempt was stopped by the then Jets goalkeeper Michael Hutchinson. Remember this?

“I think it was just a normal season,” Laine told the reporters with a smile.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice summed it up perfectly after the game.

“Two great young players who give their fans reasons to have these kinds of nights during the course of the year, during the course of their career, from now on,” he said. “We have just seen the brilliance of both in the first four games of the season. Fortunately for Winnipeg fans and fortunately for Toronto fans, we can see two amazing young players.”

While their first meeting set the tone, the second matchup followed – and almost saw a repeat performance by Laine, who had the opportunity to complete another hat-trick with another overtime winner against Toronto.

Only this time it was Matthews’ turn to lead his club to the win with an assist on the tying goal in the third period, followed by a helper to set up the winner of the Jake Gardiner extension. Matthews had three assists in the Maple Leafs 5-4 OT win, while Laine scored two goals – including his 30th of the season.

Career statistics comparison

As it happened, Matthews and Laine finished first and second among all the rookies in goals and points that year, following their design order and closing two incredible freshman campaigns.

When you compare their statistics in general during their young NHL tenure, their numbers are fairly similar: Matthews registered 140 goals and 117 assists for 257 points in 256 games, compared to Laine’s 125 goals and 99 assists for 224 points in 278 games .

Laine has been more powerful in power-play, with 47 power-play goals compared to Matthews ’33, while Matthews is ahead of game winners with 21 versus Laine’s 16.