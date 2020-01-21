How LA's underground street racing scene and The Fast And The Furious came into being

Before the Dodge Chargers pulled safes through Rio in unlikely bank robberies, before the orange Toyota Supra, before they lived a quarter of a mile at a time, before Dom and Letty and Brian, there was only Stephan Papadakis, his friends and Los Angeles.

They weren’t interested in bar hopping or clubbing or what everyone else their age did. They were interested in cars, deserted roads and fast driving. They liked racing and there was no better place and time for it than LA in the early 1990s. These were the Rodney King years when crime, racial tension and police brutality were at a boiling point.

From this atmosphere, Papadakis would become a legend in the history of drag racing and destroy front-wheel drive records in his little yellow Honda, which proves that these underestimated tuner cars have real performance potential. Today Papadakis runs a successful racing shop that bears his name, but his rise to legalized motorsport began with illegal underground racing on the dark streets of southern California.

Indeed, it was a scene in which the first Fast and Furious film was made. But like every other scene, it has grown since then and has warped in many ways. Nowadays, the city is more familiar with takeovers or sub-locations where a lot of viewers take an intersection that can be used for auto stunts and endangering viewers.

It’s far from the street races where Papadakis cut their teeth.

As early as 1993, when Papadakis was still in high school, the underground street racing scene was rich. You could find a place for street racing almost five nights a week. If you go out around 9 or 10 a.m., chances are you will find something.

If you knew where to look.

During the school year, Papadakis only went out with his friends on weekends.

“But if it was summer,” he said, sitting playfully with me for an interview about his street races at the New York Auto Show in March, “then I was out for a few nights trying to find the street races.” , They had those die-hard – and I was one of them. ‘

Cars like the Honda Civic ruled here as king. After all, this was Southern California, the bridgehead for Japanese imports to America. The Civic was robust, inexpensive to buy and easy to modify and omnipresent. There was a lot of knowledge about how to modify it and tons of parts were available. Papadakis himself had a Honda Civic Si in 1991.

And it wasn’t just the speed and the race that gave him an irreplaceable thrill, although it certainly helped.

like-minded

“Basically,” said Papadakis, “it was a community of people interested in modifying their cars, and some of them wanted to race.” But a lot of people didn’t want to go to the street races and race against other races, they just wanted to hang out with like-minded people and get into this scene. ‘

Papadakis was born in New York in 1977, but grew up in the surfing and skating town of Huntington Beach in California. He said he never felt he could fit in there. He liked cars and he liked speed. From these street races that he had heard of before getting his driver’s license, he knew he had a chance.

From there he was able to meet people from a wide variety of cultural and economic backgrounds and broaden his horizons beyond what was the block on his doorstep. There he expanded his social life.

“Places you just visited (not) in Huntington Beach,” said Papadakis. “And maybe you only know these places if you know people who live in these communities.”

There were ex-Asian gang members who still wanted to be part of a group. There were enthusiasts who didn’t have the money to visit race tracks but still wanted to run to join the street racing scene and do canyoning. There were people who just surrounded themselves with cars for the weekend instead of drinking, who just wanted to hang out with other car people.

“It’s a dark road or a gas station somewhere, and everyone’s starting to meet, and everyone’s talking about the changes they’ve made to their cars. And some of these people were interested in racing. Those are the ones … became notorious? Is that the right word? “He paused for a moment to think.” (They were) weekend warriors trying to be the fastest person in the street races. “

Immortalized by Hollywood

As deeply rooted as this was in the vast streets of Southern California, the story of The Fast and the Furious began in New York City when another similar scene emerged in Washington Heights.

In May 1998, before there was any exchange of ideas between several films, an article in VIBE magazine published a story about a young Dominican drag racer named Rafael Estevez.

The play told a story about the import tuner and street racing culture in downtown Manhattan. And the dramatic flair was undeniable: a Nissan 300ZX competed against a Mitsubishi Starion. Tires chirped to second place. Compressors whined. Money changed hands.

“You had to know someone to take part in the races.”

The story aroused the imagination of some very influential people, some of whom worked at Universal Studios. Universal recognized the potential, wanted it as a film and took up the story. They made it available to screenwriter Gary Scott Thompson.

Even before he wrote the story that eventually became The Fast and the Furious, Thompson was familiar with this type of auto culture. While studying in Southern California, he noticed that people modified these small import cars so that they absolutely smoked a muscle car from a stop. “Well, that’s interesting,” he thought to himself.

And a block from his home on the west side of LA, he saw a group of college kids obsessed with tugging on their project cars. These children fascinated Thompson. All they seemed to want was to tear down their cars to put them back together. One weekend the car would be left-hand drive. And the following weekend it would have been switched to right-hand drive. And when they drove around as a group, they did it in a series of cars, like a caravan.

When Thompson was asked to write a screenplay about street racers, he shot it in Los Angeles. He knew that. As part of his research, he became friends with some enthusiasts and drivers and even took part in some underground road races on Mulholland in the valley, in PCH, Ventura, Orange County and in downtown LA.

I asked him on the phone if these races were only open to everyone.

“You had to know someone to take part in the races,” he replied.

He also went to the open races in Pomona and Irwindale, where he saw all kinds of cars – real imports, those with real NOS. He was hanging out there talking to the drivers and the aftermarket audience, picking up the culture, trying to disassemble and understand it.

And what fascinated Thompson the most about the import tuner and street racing scene was how these enthusiasts did all the work themselves and continued the proud tradition of hot rodder after World War II. He didn’t really see people who sent their cars to a shop or garage. It was usually a group of friends who carried out the project together. He knew this had to be very clear in his script.

“It was important to me to show that these guys were working on their own cars, tearing them apart and putting them back together,” he said. “It wasn’t just these stupid people lounging around that were considered” strange cars “. They were smart (and could) actually build and add things to them and improve them.”

Despite the love and work that these tuners put in their cars, they were not respected by the Americans or the expensive exotic. In a way, Thompson thought, brought these people together when he was seen by the rest of the car scene. The result was a close and extremely protective community of gear heads, outsiders, who appreciated and preserved this corner of the auto culture that belonged to them.

The Fast and the Furious hit in 2001. If you look back now, it perpetuates one of the most diverse scenes in car culture. It was indeed an outstanding product because it debuted at a time when feature films were more monochrome than not at all.

Photo: The fast and the angry

Racist tensions in LA, dating back to the 1990s, were high. The 1992 Rodney King riots lasted six days. Thousands of people took to the streets. Subsequent multi-ethnic films like Rush Hour felt like hollow attempts to show that everything was suddenly buddy-buddy and copacetic again – but The Fast and the Furious was able to pull off different representations without its characters like mere battle characters anfühlten.

Instead of achieving diversity by hiring actors from different ethnic backgrounds and letting them play “Asian” or “Spanish”, as many films and television programs mistakenly do, they are portrayed as people in the film because that’s who they are , No fanfare or congratulations on inclusion.

Papadakis remembered this strong sense of solidarity in the street racing scene in the early 1990s, although there were racial differences between them. They were community-based auto clubs, so people usually had a similar ethnic background as they only lived nearby. But these different clubs came into contact when there was a common meeting point.

Hispanic crews came from Eastern LA and Asian communities from Irvine or San Gabriel Valley.

“There were many Asian gangs in Los Angeles at the time,” he said. “And (there) were Japanese cars, usually with Asian owners. I was one of the rare whites in these street races. ”

The scene immediately captivated many, including Frank Choi, an integral part of the scene at the time, and a man who Super Street once described as “the founder and architect of the organized import-drag race”.

“I remember the first time I went to the local street races. I must have been 15 years old, ”he said in an email. “I didn’t even have a vehicle, let alone a driver’s license. I was addicted. When I got my driver’s license, I got my first car: an Acura Integra. I started the road races! The more I participated in the local road races (and watched), the more it attracted me. It became part of my young adulthood. “

As for Thompson: “I wrote what I saw,” he replied when I pointed out the diversity in his script. “It was a reflection of Los Angeles.”

“Hollywood does a pretty good job of portraying it. Although, Papadakis laughed, fewer girls were in mini skirts. It was cold and most people were wearing jackets. “

Dominic Toretto and his street racing crew ended up breaking one of the largest film franchises in the world – world records – even if you basically only saw an action film with some cars in it in the fourth or fifth part.

As The Fast and The Furious grew from a film to a franchise, the films began to change their focus. Raids. Submarines. Strangely long runways chase scenes to catch international criminals. Perhaps it is because the authors realized that glamorous street racing – and the related accidents, deaths and arrests – was not the most marketable way to splash across America’s screens.

At the same time, racers’ paths ultimately deviate from their illegal times. Real street racers like Papadakis knew that their illegal lifestyle was simply unsustainable. Or sure. Something had to change.

I go straight

At the time, street racing was the least problem of the LAPD, but those involved knew that they were playing with fire anyway.

“(Catching the racers) just wasn’t on the front line,” said Sgt. Jesse Garcia, the officer in charge of the LAPD’s illegal street racing and tracking unit, recalled a telephone interview. He joined the group in 1996 and patrolled southern and central LA. “They were isolated annoyances.”

“There is no professional road racer,” he told me firmly. “And if so, I wanted to be (not) that guy.”

He only called the law enforcement racing “slightly interesting” because the police had much more serious concerns at that time. Things like the crack epidemic, murders, and the ongoing war between the Bloods and the Crips.

“It was a very violent time,” said Garcia. “Road racing was very weak on everyone’s radar. It wasn’t even the latest craze.”

The high crime rate in Los Angeles was a cocoon for street racing that could grow and thrive, but was still illegal. Eventually, police raids would be tougher.

When Papadakis turned 18, he realized that street racing was not a good or healthy outlet. “There is no professional road racer,” he told me firmly. “And if so, I wanted to be (not) that guy.”

There is a certain level of perceived nervousness that a person hides when he tells you that he is a street racer. Some wear it as a sign of rebellion. Papadakis don’t.

The openness with which he described his street racing days was striking. No hint of shame or embarrassment, just confirmation that it happened. But he also said it was an illegal act. And the consequences became real for him – quickly.

“When I got tickets for street racing, I was a minor, it was a slap in the face. But when I turned 18, Papadakis said to me when he saw a personal turning point: “I realized that it was pretty serious and I don’t need tickets for it.”

“If you pay me to rent my route, you can do whatever you want. I don’t care if you and your friends want to have a picnic. ‘

But running and driving fast weren’t things he wanted to give up. It was the only thing that interested him. If he couldn’t stay illegal, he would have to switch to legitimate motorsport. Unfortunately, most university programs do not prepare a career in motorsport. So after graduating from high school, Papadakis worked for a business that built racing engines and thought this was the best place to start his racing career.

“I wanted to learn how to make my car the fastest,” he said simply and simply. He wanted to find out how he could keep running and somehow make a living from it. Legally.

And just like the underground road racers in VIBE magazine history, Papadakis, along with other Southern California enthusiasts, turned to legal outlets to meet their speed requirements.

In the early 1990s, there were very few legalized drag racing imports in the region. “There came a time when it was no longer possible to make major changes to your car on the streets,” Choi said. And even if they did, there were still gatekeepers.

“If you wanted to take your Honda or Toyota to the traditional, legal drag races, the V8 people shunned you,” added Papadakis, repeating what Thompson had learned while researching his script. In addition, the routes that these dragsters used were not designed for front-wheel drive vehicles.

Choi and his friends searched for a place to race at the Los Angeles County Raceway in Palmdale, California, but were repeatedly turned away. He also noticed a striking lack of imported vehicles on the drag strip. He quickly put two and two together.

“I thought how interesting it would be if the script with all the participating vehicles were turned over as imports?” He continued. “I remember talking to the racetrack owner and expressing my dissatisfaction with how I was treated both times when I got on the track. His answer is as clear today as it was in 1990: “If you pay me to rent my route, you can do what you want. I don’t care if you and your friends want to have a picnic. ‘

This comment hit Choi so much that he retaliated. “I wanted to rent this person’s route, organize an event, and fulfill my wish to reject one of his” regulars “because someone else had rented the route.”

And so the battle for imports was born on July 8, 1990. The first audience was small, maybe 50 cars and a few hundred spectators, Choi recalled.

“We invited import companies like HKS, AEM, Jackson Racing and a few others to exhibit for free,” he said. “It was another big party where everyone gathered to race, watch, or buy parts. Within the days after the event, I received calls and pages from people wondering when the next event would take place. When I got back to the street races, people said things like, “Man, I’ll take my car and race next time.”

In 1995 the time had come and there were hundreds of cars with thousands of fans and spectators. All kinds of people showed up. Men, women, families, children. For many street racers, Battle of the Imports was a stroke of luck. It was a place where you could take full advantage of your car and not worry about breaking the law or having an accident. A legal and sanctioned place to race that fell straight into your lap.

It was also able to attract even more spectators and supporters, people who were ready to go to a legal event instead of sketchily standing on a random street corner at night and looking over their shoulders for police officers.

A video of a 1996 Battle of the Imports event that was videotaped and digitally broadcast looks just like a Race Wars event from the movie.

And for many Asian American car enthusiasts living in Southern California, the event offered something else.

“Frank Choi’s creation of the first Battle of the Imports gave hundreds of Asian American teenagers a place to belong, although this may not have been Choi’s original intent,” wrote Jennifer Lee and Min Zhou in their 2004 book, Asian American Youth : Culture “. Identity and ethnicity:

The tens of thousands of teenagers and students who take part in major racing events on weekends have found a place to be accepted. The culture has grown so rapidly and furiously that it’s practically the norm for Asian American teenagers to take part in the scene in one way or another.

Today, import racing has become so mainstream that people in Southern California rarely blink when driving behind a solid car on the freeway. The Asian-American import car racing scene has hit the American culture mainstream at high speed and shows no signs of slowing down.

Choi wholeheartedly agreed with the book’s claims. “When you look back at the import car culture in Southern California, it was dominated by Asian Americans. Accessoring quickly became an extension of one’s own personality. ‘

But it didn’t stop there: “When we started exposing other US cities, you can easily see the influences of these people at the national and international levels. At some point, in the early 2000s, there almost seemed to be a paradigm shift in which import car culture was adopted by all areas of life. “

By 2001, Papadakis was 24 years old and had decided to dedicate his life to front-wheel drag racing. And he was good. Good enough that he caught the eye of Choi, who particularly highlighted Papadakis in a Super Street story:

HT: What are some of the most memorable or spectacular Honda-related cases you can remember at Battle?

FC: Oscar Jackson runs 13s at his wife’s Civic at the first Battle of the Imports. Tony Fuchs drives the Top Fuel Racing CR-X. It was like in the US against Japan (showdown). I would also say if Stephan (Papadakis) ran 9s at the same event.

After it became legal, more media attention was drawn to the scene. The articles were published on the pages of Super Street, Turbo Magazine and Autoweek, which wrote in 2001:

Last summer at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pennsylvania, a Southern California racing driver named Stephan Papadakis drove the ’91 “AEM Honda Drag Civic” front-wheel drive down the quarter mile in less than nine seconds, to be exact 8.89 seconds 162 miles per hour, faster than any other front-wheel drive car that has ever driven. In this subculture, this corresponded to Eddie Hill’s 4.99 km / h or Kenny Bernstein’s 300 km / h.

“I think it was a pretty good moment now when I look back,” said Papadakis, who was in his Ontario, California store.

Front-wheel drive imports had gone all the way, and it was Papadakis at the head of the spear.

This newly discovered solid point in public meant access to sponsors. Sponsors naturally meant money. Money meant the freedom to do more and access better equipment and opportunities. It was a stepping stone in a way that illegal races could never be. (As for the parallels, sponsorship is a kind of split with the fasting and the angry. They were never sponsored by Corona, after all.)

Today’s scene

The further Papadakis distanced himself from illegal races, the greater the chance he found in the development of The Fast and Furious.

Papadakis currently runs its own racing shop, Papadakis Racing. He works with Toyota and competes in the Formula Drift with driver Fredric Aasbø. He recently built an angry yellow drift car that sends 1,000 horsepower to the rear wheels. It’s a great gig where Papadakis can experiment with enormous horsepower, speed and racing. The Huntington Beach boy who liked to go fast had made it.

The culmination of the tuning culture, as Papadakis put it, happened to be “in the early 2000s when The Fast and the Furious came out”. In the years that followed, the big sponsorship money for import tuner cars switched to the newer, more eye-catching one. So it’s no surprise that Papadakis also made the transition.

But things have also changed in the street scene itself.

It is still dangerous and deadly, more so than in the days of Papadakis and Choi. The Los Angeles Times published a harrowing reportage about their deaths:

The deadliest year so far was 2007 with 18 fatal accidents. After a period with relatively few registered deaths, the number has increased in recent years, with 15 deaths in 2015, 11 in 2016 and 12 deaths in 2017, as the Times analysis shows.

The deaths were mostly male and young: more than half were 21 years or younger, including two children aged 4 and 8, who were killed together with their mother. Slightly less than half of the victims – 47% – were behind the wheel. The rest were either passengers in the raging vehicles, spectators, or people who simply walked the sidewalk or drove home.

A 2017 story in LA Weekly highlighted law enforcement officers trying to find new ways to stop street racing by suggesting that the city lay down fairways on the streets used by racers.

The story quoted Donald Galaz, a leader of the Brotherhood of Street Racers organization, who called the strips “plaster for a gunshot wound”. He argued, “They’ll put those strips off and we’ll just go.” move to another street. We did that. That is not the solution. ‘

Instead, Galaz argued for a legalized retail outlet, as other street racers did over 20 years ago:

He says the real long-term solution is to find a safe off-street venue for young people who want to race. Gallaz and his organization have been working for the city for years to open such a venue on Terminal Island, where such races last took place in the 1990s. He says city officials have consistently ignored the idea. There are no sanctioned drag strips in Los Angeles today, although they can be found in the Inland Empire and San Diego County.

“You are not listening,” says Galaz of the city guides. “An organized event is required so that the environment can be controlled and races can finally be brought off the streets.”

But the children no longer block the streets just because of sluggish things. The public is more familiar with “takeovers” when a group of people and a few cars take over a street or intersection and block it to do donuts or other stunts.

The LAPD has divided the spectrum of “behaviors and activities” into six categories: drag racing (obviously), takeovers of roads and intersections, drifters, stunt bikes and off-road vehicles, low riders, spontaneous racers (at traffic lights) and car Clubs and spectators. I asked Sgt. Garcia if he thought Hollywood had created road racing imitators in LA today.

“Maybe that’s how it started,” he said slowly, thinking. “However, the current climate is about social media awareness. It’s about the credibility of the street. The braver the action, the better known the location, the more well-known a person becomes. “

Social media posting provides a tangible system for collecting likes and followers, and is completely independent of the rigorous world of street racing, which is faster than whom.

There is a real cultural separation here, which you can see in this recently published Instagram post that was blown up online. It is from 9kracing, a report by someone who claims to have been part of the scene for over 10 years, and talks about how the scene has lost its dignity, pursuing openly populated places, not remote locations, and “non-car people “Blame go to meeting” with the sole purpose of making illegal shit “:

I asked Papadakis what he thought, if the import tuner and racing scene he grew up with still exists, if it’s still as productive as it used to be.

“No, that’s a long time ago,” he said without hesitation. “In 1993 you could get a street race ticket, and that was $ 300 or $ 400 and a few points. But the fines were in the thousands, and the police started to confiscate and sometimes keep cars, and accused the people of the offense. “

Papadakis had a few theories about why it all ended. The first was that the younger tuner audience just grew up. They made enough money to buy their dream cars like the Supra and the NSX. It was no longer necessary to modify a cheap Civic and give it a tremendous turbo, let alone go out on the street.

In addition, strict California emissions laws make it difficult to modify cars to pass inspection. California has been able to implement stricter regulations than the rest of the country since 1967. And in 2004, the California Air Resources Board passed the country’s first greenhouse gas emissions standards.

In addition, the cars now come from the factory, so advanced that only you and a group of your friends can edit them. The dealer’s options are also getting better and better. Even economical cars are now equipped with high-quality sound systems. You don’t have to install your own wings, and if you want, you can choose a large, disgusting wing from the factory.

The era is definitely over, faded. Everyone from the street racing scene of the 90s grew up and turned to bigger things, both Dom and Papadakis.

“It’s probably a kind of stigma to roll around your car with a big wing,” said Papadakis. “I don’t think it’s cool to be a street racer today.”