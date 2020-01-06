How Joseph McCarthy's witch hunt echoes the Trump cult of the Republicans

Loading...

Donald Trump is hardly the first American politician to turn insignificant credentials into massive popularity while terrifying his timid critics in embarrassed silence, demonizing the institutions of democracy and the Washington establishment, lying of promiscuous manner, destroying the lives of civil servants, manipulating an accomplice in the media, turning citizens angry at each other and using other dark arts perfected under the supervision of Roy Marcus Cohn.

Without saying it, McCarthy, a two-hour episode of “American Experience” that airs Monday night on PBS stations, amplifies Joe McCarthy’s strange echoes in the techniques and triumphs of our 45th president.

The film covers events that happened over six decades ago, but it is remarkably relevant – even accidentally – today. (It has been under development since 2003). Trump faces a Senate impeachment trial for his alleged abuse of presidential power – the kind of potential backlash that McCarthy himself experienced.

McCarthy’s misconduct and his uncontrolled alcohol consumption finally caught up with him, and after six weeks of television hearings on his own abuse of power – “Do you have any sense of decency, sir?” Finally, have you left no sense of decency? Asked army council Joseph Welch – Senate colleagues voted to censor him, ending his career. He died a few years later, on May 2, 1957, from cirrhosis of the liver, at the age of 48.

As it turns out, Trump has more than a little in common with the young Wisconsin senator who gained prominence by fueling public fear of (largely negligible) Soviet Communist infiltration of the U.S. government. And while it’s nowhere mentioned in this documentary written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Sharon Grimberg, it’s impossible not to confuse Trump’s modus operandi with the late senator, particularly McCarthy’s cozy symbiotic relationship with national press.

“There was a media benefit for McCarthy,” said Jelani Cobb, New York writer and professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. “The editors knew that if you put a quote from Joe McCarthy on a headline above the fold on the front page of a newspaper, people would take that newspaper, that McCarthy was a good copy. There was a kind of hyperbolic and sensational quality in McCarthy’s rhetoric that was very marketable. He sold papers. “

New York University history professor Timothy Naftali notes that McCarthy exploited the fact that “the American media want to be objective. This meant that if you were an elected official, you would get the press regardless of what you said. McCarthy understood this. McCarthy was ready to say things he knew were wrong, and he did so with confidence. “

Sam Tanenhaus, biographer of Whitaker Chambers and William F. Buckley Jr., says that President Dwight D. Eisenhower was appalled by the rise of McCarthy. The hero-general of World War II, who shared McCarthy’s Republican Party affiliation but not much else, “blamed the press for much of McCarthy’s popularity,” says Tanenhaus. “He didn’t understand why newspapers and magazines kept reporting all of McCarthy’s allegations.”

McCarthy, whose first term in the Senate was so dull and ineffective that he feared he would not be re-elected in 1952, had been a quasi-private entity in Republican politics – so low on the totem pole as in traditional speeches by the Lincoln Day dinner, the party poobahs sent him into the Wheeling, West Virginia swirl, Women’s Republican Club.

In desperation, and without any evidence, McCarthy lied to the good women of the West Virginia GOP that there were 205 communists operating undercover within the United States Department of State (a number that has morphed over the course of for weeks following as McCarthy, a former local Democrat judge who had no history of worrying about Commies, kept changing his threat assessments).

Much to everyone’s surprise – and thanks to the simmering anxiety of the Cold War and an Associated Press reporter present – McCarthy’s Wheeling’s speech made headlines and dominated the news cycle for days, as the country claimed who and how many traitors hijacked our national security. in the name of Stalin.

“He called back his desk and asked his secretary,” Do we have advertising? Remembers Donald Ritchie, the former official historian of the Senate. “And she said,” We get a lot of publicity! “His secretary described him as almost intoxicated with the joy and excitement of paying so much attention to a story.”

“He realized there was something going on,” says Tanenhaus. “He finally found his shtick.” (McCarthy includes images of an imperiously slim Bill Buckley, fresh out of Yale, walking on an airport tarmac next to the Wisconsin Senator amidst a crow of new dogs.)

Cobb, for his part, notes that for the press, chasing away McCarthy’s multiplicative fabrications was “a simple exercise in fatigue”.

Does this all sound familiar to you?

It is by no means a new idea, of course, that Trump and McCarthy are historic soul mates, especially because the two men had a close association – in fact, a mentor / protégé relationship – with the early Cohn.

Remarkably proud of his reptilian lack of scruples, Cohn was Trump’s lawyer and political and press adviser while the future president sailed on the dubious Manhattan real estate scene in the 1970s and 1980s; as a former federal prosecutor in the midst of his already infamous 30s (when he boasted of having won the death penalty for Julius and Ethel Rosenberg), Cohn served as chief counsel to President McCarthy in 1953 and 1954 within of the Senate Standing Subcommittee on Investigations. Cohn’s abuse of his position to intimidate the Pentagon on behalf of his close friend (and alleged lover) G. David Schine – an army designer and heir to a hotel chain fortune that received preferential treatment – ultimately led to the destruction of his boss.

The film offers a fleeting image of Cohn’s defeated rival for chief counsel, a shocking young Bobby Kennedy, playing with his glasses as he sits behind Democratic Senator Stuart Symington of Missouri; Bobby, originally on the McCarthy team due to the influence of family patriarch Joseph Kennedy, left the subcommittee, but returned as a Democratic staffer after McCarthy left in favor from Cohn.

McCarthy’s powerful pole on the permanent inquiries subcommittee allowed him to inflict maximum damage to body politics, giving him uncontrolled power to summon government officials, Hollywood screenwriters, authors ( including Howard Fast, a heroically uncooperative witness and grandfather of the editor of Daily Beast). great Molly Jong-Fast), journalists and ordinary citizens. The senator swore them in front of the cameras and harassed them about their alleged committee connections and acquaintances, threatening contempt for Congress – and possible prison terms – when they did not acquiesce .

Fast, who ultimately broke with the Communist Party but refused to run down before the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1950, had already spent three months in federal prison – and was blacklisted by the industry. edition – the moment he started screaming. match with McCarthy on February 18, 1953 (a dramatic encounter included in the PBS documentary).

The filmmaker Grimberg managed to interview a second witness against his will, the former president of the department of psychology of Princeton University, Leon Kamin, shortly before his death, at 89 years old, in December 2017. In 1954, as as a Harvard graduate student, Kamin was transported to the McCarthy subcommittee but refused to rat out his friends for his brief membership in the Young Communist League – which resulted in a disregard for congressional condemnation and banishment virtual university of the American university. Over the next decade, he was forced to leave the United States to find employment in Canada.

“Without doing anything, he throws his arm around me and says” Hi, Leo! “I was a little surprised because this guy is trying to crucify me.”

“It’s an interesting thing – in some ways, he was a pretty charming guy,” says Kamin, recalling a brief meeting with McCarthy during his contempt trial in Boston. “Without me doing anything, he throws his arm around me and says” Hi, Leo! I was a little surprised because this guy is trying to crucify me. I must admit that I fell into obscenity – and he looked hurt. He really looked hurt. What do I have against him? Gee whiz! It’s nothing personal against me. “

Kamin remembers that he simply would not have answered McCarthy’s questions at the subcommittee hearing; he would not take the Fifth Amendment either, a virtual end of career in the midst of cold war hysteria. Indeed, it was a time when the Soviet Empire had absorbed Eastern Europe, Mao Zedong had taken control of “red China”, Stalinist North Korea had invaded its neighbor to the south, and a State Department official Algiers Hiss was serving a prison sentence for perjury. after Whitaker Chambers exposed him as a Soviet spy.

“I knew I would certainly not say anything that would endanger the well-being of other people who were members of the Party when I was there,” recalls Kamin. “When I think about it, I didn’t protect them. I protected my own sense of dignity, I suppose.”

When a frustrated McCarthy threatened him with a criminal information, “I knew it was nonsense,” says Kamin. “I was not going to get 20 years in prison. Maybe I should go there for a year. Two years? I do not know. And that was just the risk we had to take. “

The contempt for Kamin, Fast and other critics of McCarthy, at the height of the senator’s power, was clearly at odds with the timid disgust expressed by his fellow Republican in camera. It is difficult not to see parallels with the current situation.

“There is just too much political capital at stake for them to desert McCarthy,” said New York University history professor David Oshinsky, author of A Conspiracy So Immense: The World of Joe McCarthy, the final biography which serves as a roadmap for the documentary. “Public opinion polls show this huge upsurge in support of McCarthy’s accusations. So the Republicans are saying to themselves, “We have a loose loose cannon with virtually no information at the head of our army at the moment. We ride with him because we basically have no alternative. “

Maine Senator Margaret Chase Smith – who in 1950, four months after Wheeling, released her legendary “declaration of conscience” against McCarthy’s misuse of the Senate as “a forum for hatred and assassination of character” – was anything but alone to reject his demagoguery. (Trump’s opponents have so far waited in vain for the person holding Smith’s Senate seat, the so-called “moderate Republican” Susan Collins, to take a similar principled position.)

McCarthy considers all the ups and downs of the life and times of his well-known subject: his modest upbringing on his parents’ dairy and poultry farm outside Appleton, Wisconsin; his career as a university boxing coach at Marquette University; and his reputation as a drunken brawler, reinforced when he beat the shit of Washington columnist Drew Pearson, a stern critic, at the Sulgrave Club (a rumble that was shattered by Richard Nixon).

The film – which uses black and white archival footage punctuated by insightful expert commentary – also covers McCarthy’s service during World War II as a tail gunner in the Pacific (where, on his own behalf, he spent many more bullets on coconut palms than on Japanese soldiers); and, of course, the Army-McCarthy hearings that brought about his final downfall – a result that was largely orchestrated behind the scenes, by Eisenhower’s White House, who gave the green light to Edward R. Murrow to devastate McCarthy on CBS and supported Ike’s beloved army in its war against the senator’s charges of Communist undercover.

Yet even during his painful descent into the escalator of power and stardom, McCarthy remained loved among a base of relentless supporters.

“There were people who were never going to part with the idea that Joseph McCarthy might represent some sort of earthy patriotism,” said Cobb, even as the Senate overwhelmingly voted to censor his colleague. , then avoided it. McCarthy was deeply hurt when Ike snubbed him and didn’t invite him to the White House cocktail for members of Congress.

“People just stopped paying much attention to him, to be very honest,” said former International News Service reporter Alvin A. Spivak, one of McCarthy’s favorites who had drunk bourbon after hours. senator’s office.

“Once McCarthy was censored, the press began to ignore it,” said Oshinsky. “The sauce train was over. The treadmill was gone. Nobody cared. “

