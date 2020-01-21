How Jennifer Aniston saved her vintage SAG Awards dress from wrinkles

Jennifer Aniston may have been one of the most glamorous stars on the SAG Awards 2020 red carpet, but getting there wasn’t easy.

The 50-year-old actress of the “Morning Show” wore a simple vintage dress by Dior by John Galliano made of white silk at the award ceremony on Sunday evening, which left little to the imagination. Aniston lay flat on the back seat of her car so as not to distort the view before her arrival.

“No wrinkles … harder than it looks!”, She signed an Instagram picture of herself in the uncomfortable position on the way to the carpet. She added a picture of the statue on the edge of her tub. “Somewhere between these two photos, my colleagues gave me a gift that I appreciate and a night that I will never forget. Many thanks to @sagawards, @themorningshow and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work! “

Countless celebrities congratulated Aniston on her award for outstanding actress performance in a drama series, including her co-stars “Friends” and BFF Courteney Cox, Rita Wilson, Drew Barrymore and many more. After the actress accepted her statuette, she thrilled the internet by reuniting with her ex-husband Brad Pitt behind the scenes.

“You should put a dentist’s chair in the back seat. That’s what I’m doing, “David Spade joked about the reclined seat in the comment section.” How can you sit so nicely, “added Mindy Kaling.

Model Taylor Hill was familiar with Aniston’s wardrobe problems and wrote: “The fight is real! I know it’s an item. “

