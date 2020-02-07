How Jake Toolson overcame an injury to score 22 in a win at Portland

PORTLAND – To celebrate Thursday’s BYU basketball team’s 85-54 victory, someone handed the Cougars four boxes of the famous Portland Voodoo Donuts.

Meanwhile, guard Jake Toolson was sitting on the floor outside the dressing room in the Chiles Center while trainers provided his ankle with a large bag of ice.

“That’s what happens when you’ve experienced adversity like Jake had to fight for the past six years, if you’re tough enough to make it on the other side, you become something great.” – BYU coach Mark Pope, at Jake Toolson

No one knew if Toolson would even play Thursday after he had sustained a serious ankle injury in the first half of last Saturday’s Saint Mary game before returning and helping the Cougars defeat the Gaels. Toolson was considered a game-time decision for the Portland game after not practicing all week.

So what explains Toolson’s 22-point performance against 8 pilots in the field, including 6 of 8 from the 3-point range?

Was it Voodoo?

“We talk about the magic of seniors all the time, knowing that this is your last chance to do this and is just as hard as nails and fearless,” said coach Mark Pope. “That’s what happens when you’ve experienced adversity like Jake had to fight for the past six years, if you’re tough enough to make it on the other side, you become something amazing. And that’s what he is now. Not only if player but like a huge person. I couldn’t be more proud of him. “

Toolson described what went through him when he writhed in the Marriott Center last Saturday night.

“At first it was very painful to be honest. But I didn’t necessarily have that much pain. I thought (the season) was over, “Toolson said. “My thoughts went to the worst-case scenario. I was super emotional, super scared. They told me not to put a weight on it. They tested it and I wanted to pack it back and try it. I am super blessed that it is not worse.

“I just got it out. I wanted to help my team win in every possible way, “he added. “That gave us a bit of a boost. This team, we love each other and we want to win for each other. I felt that I could help the team that night. “

All day Thursday Toolson did everything he could to play against Portland. After feeling good after warming-up 20 minutes before the tipoff, he took his usual place in the starting line-up.

Toolson made the first basket of the game, a 3-hand, and scored 12 in the first half.

“I was a little shocked to see that he played 18 minutes in the first half,” Pope said. “That was not the intention. I was going to start Zac (Seljaas) if Jake could not go. Zac also played great tonight. But it was nice to have him.”

Striker Yoeli Childs, who also finished with 22 points, was happy to see Toolson on the floor.

“He’s great. It’s so nice to have such a dynamic scorer. We have so many guys who can get 10 points in two minutes,” Childs said. “It really challenges the defense. He has left a lot of grit and toughness see, fighting through this thing. He’s an incredible teammate. He’s so fun to play with. ”

Is Childs surprised that Toolson was able to play so well while he bumped?

“I’d be surprised if it wasn’t Jake. That’s exactly what he’s doing,” he said. “He’s fighting for his team and fighting through everything. He’s a team-first man. Coming back to the play of that holy Mary, was the first thing he said in the huddle: “We’re going to win this game.” That’s all he cares about. “

As for Childs, he hit 1 of 6 shots in the first half only to bounce back and make 7 of 8 in the second half.

“Man, it was one of those nights that I looked good and my teammates were so encouraging,” said Childs, who also knocked down eight rebounds. “I almost felt bad about how encouraging they were. Coach said, “We want those photos every time.” I just love this team. They always have my back. Coach talked about how we are on the road, we are in the Elite Eight and I have a half in the knowledge that I can bounce back and that my team believes in me. It is something to be phased out. I always try to be confident. We talk about owning our photos and believe that our photos will enter. “

Toolson enjoyed seeing Childs play in a strong second half.

“He was super frustrated in the first half. He wanted to take those photos for our team, “Toolson said. “We kept telling him:” We love what you do. “It is impossible to guard you. Keep doing it.” He came out in the second half and does so. I am happy for him. “

But what the Cougars liked the most was their defense. BYU kept Portland shooting 28% from the floor, including 4 of 25 from the floor in the second half.

“We were locked up for 38 minutes. Our approach to defense was really short, “Childs said.” We are trying to grow in that respect. We have had a time span of four minutes several times. That is unacceptable. I am most happy with that. “

And the Cougars hope that the magic at home against San Francisco will continue Saturday, when they try to avenge a heartbreaking loss to the Down two weeks ago.