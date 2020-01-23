How IoT betrays us: Today, Sonos speakers. Tomorrow, Alexa and electric cars?

Sonos leaves older devices behind and forces users into a corner

Sonos has informed customers that it will end support for some of its old products that were released in the first 10 years of its existence, including the popular first-generation PLAY-5 speakers. But some of these affected products were still on the market in 2015, such as the Connect and Connect: Amp, making them only five years old from the date of purchase.

How Sonos deals with product support at the end of its life

The reason why Sonos has discontinued support is that this first generation of products has insufficient processing power and storage space to handle new functions.

The end of the service is relatively normal for consumer electronics that is five years or older, particularly personal computers and mobile devices. However, what is shocking about the way Sonos approaches this end-of-product support for some of its devices is that it also affects products that have recently been introduced, such as the Beam-connected soundbar.

Sonos has made its customers who own these legacy products aware that if they continue to use them and continue to link them to their Sonos network network, these products will not only no longer receive new functionality and fixes, but all of them products that are connected to the same network, too.

To better understand this, it would be roughly analogous to Amazon, stating that if you were to buy a first generation Echo speaker with Alexa, it would not only refuse to patch that model if you continued using it, but it would stop patching your second and third generation models as well. The impact on Amazon’s customer loyalty would be devastating.

Or imagine a company like Apple telling its customers that they are using six-year-old iPhones or iPads that cannot use the latest iOS version that, if they are connected to the same Apple ID or home network, their Mac or other current iOS devices also stop patching. There would be riots on the street.

Set a terrible precedent

To satisfy its customers, Sonos has stated that it offers a 30% discount on new product purchases if customers agree to recycle them. But it comes with a snake: if you agree to recycle the device, the hardware is deleted remotely and no longer made functional. It is in fact a stone.

In my opinion, this is a terrible precedent for other major consumer electronics manufacturers selling integrated IoT systems, such as those with huge developer ecosystems such as Amazon or Google, the latter of which has already shown that support obligations cannot be trusted.

I think Sonos can continue to deliver patches to these older speakers without offering newer functionality. For example, it can isolate older devices on their own network. But bricklaying because it wants nothing to do with it anymore? That is ridiculous. I am not bothered by this current round of Sonos product orphan, since I own Play: 3, Play: 1, Soundbar, and Beam devices. But I expect to be next on the list, and I’m not happy about it. My ZDNet colleague Jason Cipriani is about to play with a set of Masonry Play: 5 devices if he decides to include Sonos’ upgrade offer, and he is furious.

In the past I have argued for open sourcing of older firmware and open documentation of device drivers and cloud service interfaces. This would be essential for the community to assume responsibility for post-life support. Community supported firmware already sets a precedent with the home wireless router ecosystem, open firmware projects such as DD-WRT and OpenWrt, and also for older Android devices such as AEX and Lineage OS.

The availability of open firmware is essential when a manufacturer of such devices becomes insolvent. This scenario has happened much more than what happens with Sonos. In March last year, for example, the Jibo robot stopped functioning when the associated cloud service no longer worked. Similarly, in December 2015, the Aether Cone, a smart speaker not unlike the Amazon Echo, became robotized and became a dumb Bluetooth speaker when the company’s venture capital resources dried up. The device could no longer talk to the Rdio service, which had lost its courage during the same period.

How long must IoT products live?

However, it is not only devices from companies that go bankrupt. It has also happened to completely healthy companies that decide that a product line is no longer profitable. For example, NetGear stopped its VueZone wireless home security cameras in 2016 and closed the cloud service, making the devices completely unusable. Google closed its Revolv wireless hub in April 2016 and had to repay customers’ money. And while it didn’t completely break the functionality of the devices, it broke the interoperability of its Works With Nest (WWN) ecosystem in favor of its Google Assistant, forcing hundreds of developers with connected devices to re-write their integration Services.

How long is a reasonable life expectancy for IoT products? I think it depends on the capabilities of the microcontroller that powers the device and whether the manufacturer can open one of the interfaces or firmware.

A small low-power solid-state microcontroller used in an IoT home-based gateway – such as what Lutron has for the Caseta dimmer switches – should last 10 years, easily, apart from a catastrophic electrical event. Nevertheless, those gateways / smart bridges are easy to replace and inexpensive and must not have any influence on the actual lights or switches that have minimal functionality. Lutron should commit to self-supporting the dimmers for 20 years, even if the gateway needs to be replaced due to new features (such as upgrading to a 5 GHz or WiFi6).

But something that can be considered a basic IoT infrastructure for home use and costs hundreds of dollars, such as a Nest or Ecobee thermostat, would last more than 10 years in software support without having to replace it. Especially something like a multi-home HVAC controller made by Honeywell or a solar energy control system, such as the Envoy made by Enphase, which encounters thousands of dollars.

The same can be said for important infrastructure control systems such as the main computer in an electric car such as Tesla. Old gasoline cars have a life expectancy of 10 or even 20 years if they are properly maintained. Can we honestly say with an honest face that we hope that Tesla supports a model 3 manufactured in 2019, will be supported by their parts and maintenance network in 2029? Let alone 2039?

In any case with a GM or another American car, I can expect that the parts and service ecosystem of third parties will allow me to find an independent mechanic. I can even repair my 2016 Camaro myself if I keep it in good condition with the light kilometers that I put on it. Everything we know about electric cars tells us that they have fewer wear parts than a comparable mechanical petrol car; the electric motors must last indefinitely, even if the batteries have to be replaced every five to seven years. The critical part of it, the central computer, must be constantly patched and supported, or at least it must be able to be replaced in the field or upgrades. We do not know what Tesla intends to do about aging avionics in older vehicles.

Capture after life planning

The end of product life must be planned and announced well in advance and must include open source firmware and driver interfaces so that the community can take the lead if needed. In addition, organizations should be formed to handle and follow the product life cycle of IoT devices, as well as to certify manufacturers who commit to agreed end-of-life and after-life planning strategies, such as firmware transfer by the community and interfaces. Sonos or the Echo / Alexa devices must be able to be supported by the community with replacement firmware and replacement cloud services.

I am angry and disappointed that Sonos is abandoning the first early adopter customers who made personal investments in their old hardware. The company needs to think very carefully about what it is doing, in addition to its excellent reputation for customer service and product support.

Are you considering additional investments in your Sonos system? Talk back and let me know.