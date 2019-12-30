How internet giants have surfed the wave

Loading...

Facebook was fined, but they barely dented its revenues. The tech giant received a slap on the wrist from the UK Information Commissioner's office of £ 500,000 ($ 937,000), the maximum he could receive, for failures related to Cambridge Analytica. When he was fined $ 5 billion ($ 7.2 billion) by the Federal Trade Commission, he barely blinked and his share price went up. In March, Google was sentenced to its third billion dollar fine and more by the European Commission.

Yet, collectively, Big Tech has continued to soar this year. Facebook's shares increased by more than 50%, Google by almost 30%. Facebook continued to accumulate new users; today there are 2.5 billion in total. The social media giant is expected to post revenues of $ 70 billion this year, up from around $ 56 billion in 2018. Few signs of a crippling slowdown.

After Facebook's fine and an FTC order last summer, Facebook's former security chief Alex Stamos said: "This is a natural consequence of the superficial nature of techlash. " The real problem, he says, is a lack of meaningful competition against Facebook and a failure of US privacy laws.

While politicians have opposed tech companies, it can be said that their grip on the digital lives of users has only grown stronger. On average, Britons spend three hours and 15 minutes every day online. Despite concerns about "fake news", more and more people are getting their news from social media. On the other side of the pond, 52% of American adults get their news from Facebook, according to a study by Pew.

In the advertising industry, there is some evidence to suggest that tech giants have in fact consolidated their power since the entry into force of new data regulations such as the GDPR. The smallest ad technology companies lost market share after its introduction, but Google has only grown.

Thomas Philippon, professor at NYU Stern and author of The Great Reversal, a book on competition, says: "In the United States, we are seeing a steady decline in enforcement of antitrust laws and regulations. digital markets. "

He adds: "Everyone understands that there is a problem, but maybe some people only pay lip service."

Europe has certainly been ahead of the crackdown on tech giants. While some people accuse Brussels of unfairly targeting American companies, many of its reforms are copied in the United States at the state level.

"The only regulator that has taken a more active stance is the European Competition Commission," said Florian Ederer, a professor at Yale. "But more radical people argue that his billion dollar fines are just a slap."

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook shares have jumped 50% this year and the service now has 2.5 billion users worldwide.

Philippon believes that there has been a change in attitude over the past year, particularly in the United States, where major regulatory changes may be underway. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren demanded rules to break Apple, Google and Facebook if she is elected president next year.

In addition, investigations into the activities of Google, Facebook and Amazon are underway. The FTC is now believed to be considering an injunction against Facebook to stop its efforts to merge its Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram services – a move that critics say is an attempt by the tech giant to prevent it from breaking up. . Even Republicans have turned their anger on Facebook and Google, accusing them of suppressing freedom of expression by demonstrating a bias against conservative voices.

"It is quite a feat on Facebook that they are one of the only points on which Washington's policymakers agree," said Philippon. "They are the only people in the United States who can encourage a bipartisan agreement."

Could 2020 really bring about reforms that would reduce the power of GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon)?

The UK could be on this path: the Competition and Markets Authority recently launched a consultation on proposals that could break part of Google. In Whitehall, there are discussions around a new digital market unit that will be a regulator of technology.

Theresa May's government has proposed a regulator who could fulfill a duty of care and tackle malicious content, while Boris Johnson's manifesto in the recent election proclaimed a desire to make the UK the target safest place to be online.

Germany has gone further. The Bundestag is currently preparing its digital competition laws – the Digitalisierungsgesetz – which would make data control a key factor in determining whether a company behaves anti-competitively.

According to law firm Hogan Lovells, there are up to 450 laws or rules proposed in 2019 that could fall on Big Tech in 2020. But as the decade draws to a close, there may be to be even more pressing challenges – and more radical solutions – that could emerge.

Calls to dismantle Big Tech will likely be a key battleground for the 2020 US election. "The weird thing about this market is that it is essential to everyday life and national infrastructure, but everything is funded by an advertising model, "says Professor Diane Coyle of the University of Cambridge. "It is not sustainable."

Even tougher regulations, such as the classification of services like Facebook as public services, could emerge, she suggests.

Meanwhile, tech companies are not outdone. AI, autonomous machines, facial recognition and surveillance are playing an increasing role in their power and influence. Regulating these growing technologies and practices may require something far more seismic than the so-called techlash of this decade.

