How I fixed my broken Apple Watch, free

Yes, my Apple Watch Series 3 suddenly abandoned me. But I fixed it. It cost me nothing and I didn't need any tools.

The key to this solution was an adequate diagnosis. The hint here was that the "Clear all content and settings" loop message. That strongly suggested a stuck power button. And in fact, the power button felt stiff and slow. In fact, it had felt a bit "off" for some time, something I noticed when I tried to use Apple Pay.

OK, then the button was stuck. But how to take it off? Kicking it with a Swiss army knife, or trying to pull it out with pliers seemed destructive, and I could leave "memories" of the effort at the end of my Apple Watch.

My second thought was to apply some lubrication around the button, something like WD40. But, unfortunately, my travel kit did not include WD40. Also, I don't like to expose rubber gaskets to oil sprays (silicone sprays are better, but I didn't have any of that either).

Third thought, soak it in a little warm water for a few hours and press the button repeatedly to see if it becomes loose.

After about an hour in warm water, I took the opportunity that the waterproofing was still at the height of a prolonged bath in warm water, but since the clock was no longer working and had no AppleCare guarantee, I didn't feel I had much to losing: I pressed the button and, to my surprise, I felt normal again.

I put the Apple Watch in a charger and set it up, using the last backup I had before the erase cycle, and I had it back on my wrist in a few minutes.

Success.

