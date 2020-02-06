How huito blue wins natural colors in 2020

Every time the global color powerhouse Pantone announces its annual color of the year, there is a tendency to be insane to try to produce home products, clothing and food in that shade.

In 2017, when the color was ‘Green’, it was relatively easy to make food in that shade. Different fruits and vegetables look so natural after all. And last year, fruit and beverages easily showed the pink-orange “In Living Coral” shade that Pantone named as the official color of 2019.

Immediately after Pantone announced “Classic Blue” as the color of 2020, Archer Daniels Midland’s Vice President of Essentials Calvin McEvoy told Food Dive that his phone was ringing. ADM’s Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients has the patent for huitoblue, a natural colorant derived from a tropical fruit. Huito-blue is completely natural, stable at different temperatures and pH values, gives no taste or texture, has no adverse interactions with other ingredients and can create a vibrant, clear blue shade.

And while blue is a popular color, natural solutions that can make it are hard to find.

Blue “has been the holy grail for a while, but … I think we’ve seen a huge increase in demand for blue products,” M.J. Alarcon, ADM’s marketing experience for product experience for North America, at Food Dive. “With everything that has to do with … the Instagram effect, many of our customers are looking for exciting products and fun, and that’s why we see this unicorn or blue lapis (food and drink) everywhere on the internet.”

McEvoy said that huito blue is one of ADM’s top five colors because consumers are more looking for natural colors and brightly colored Instagramworthy things to eat and drink. The color is important in itself, but also to mix with other vibrant hues, such as purple and green, and offers depth to brown colored items.

“That is a very strong part of our portfolio,” said McEvoy.

Tropical (and traditional)

ADM first discovered huito blue about ten years ago, through its relationships with tropical fruit growers in Central and South America, McEvoy said. The ingredient giant realized its color properties when investigating what the fruit could do, and started working with it.

Because the colorant comes from the fruit juice, the FDA can use it freely in food. And because ADM has several patents, the company has exclusive rights to convert it into a food and drink dye.

Until ADM discovered huitofruit, it had no commercial use anywhere. The fruit, which grows in the Amazon, was only used for traditional cultural purposes. The company is now buying the fruit from the communities that grow it, McEvoy said, and ADM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm, has donated money to NGOs in Peru to build an infrastructure to support people who live in places where it is grown.

Because the tree that grows the fruit is not formally grown and wild in the wild, ADM has a forecast method to determine its huito-blue supply every year, McEvoy said.

“We actually do a count of the fruit and the crop,” he said. “We do that count … every five to seven years – and we actually have a counting plan for 2020 – and that really gives us a picture of the … available fruits in that growing region.”

Huito fruit

ADM

Superior to Spirulina?

Although it is only ten years ago, huitoblue has been on the market for longer than the other known natural blue colors: spirulina. The algae-based coloring was first approved by the FDA in 2013.

And although spirulina is popular, it cannot do everything. It is generally not used in beverages because it is not stable in liquid and it is also temperature sensitive. But huito blue does not have these limitations.

Although for confidentiality reasons, ADM would not publish a list of products that use huito blue, Alarcon said this is happening in applications ranging from ice creams and sauces to pet food, biscuits, and confectionery.

McEvoy said the ADM color team works with different juices and other natural pigments to create exactly the right shade that customers want. And with a little help from Pantone and other trends, the color is likely to remain at the forefront of manufacturers.

“We receive many requests from customers,” Alarcon said. “… More and more customers are demanding this, not just because it is natural, but it is still the young trend. It is a clean label, etc. So with everything that is happening on the market, I would say this literally a hero color for this year. “