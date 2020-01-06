How HP made the new Elite Dragonfly one of the most durable laptops ever

Loading...

The hunger for making new gadgets and technology always entails costs. They are often made from materials that are not recycled and will contribute to a global epidemic of polluting oceans, water resources or worse.

This is something that HP has long wanted to change. As part of its ongoing sustainability efforts, HP has introduced a new laptop that is different from all others, made from 80% recycled materials. Everything from the speakers to the keyboard has been considered and the result is one of the most durable laptops ever made.

Not your regular laptop

At a press event in New York City we spoke with Ellen Jackowski, the global head of sustainability strategy and innovation at HP. She leads the company to make more sustainable products, and the focus of her work was on the high point of the new second-generation HP Elite Dragonfly laptop.

From the outside it looks like any other Windows 10 2-in-1. It has a beautiful touchscreen, has the latest Intel 10th generation processors and even supports 5G connectivity. But what this laptop is made of is important.

Firstly, the chassis of the laptop is made from 90% recycled magnesium. The keyboard was then made from 50% recycled plastic from DVDs. Even the trackpad uses some recycled materials. It is all part of what Jackowski calls the “circular economy,” aimed at eliminating waste and the continuous use of resources.

“This laptop has more than 80% recycled content in its mechanical parts,” Jackowski told Digital Trends. “It not only looks great and has an incredible battery life and performance, but more than 80% is part of a circular economy.”

But HP is not new to environmental efforts. Jackowski tells us that HP has set a leading goal to use 30% recycled materials in all personal systems and printing products by 2025. She says that HP now achieves 7% of this goal and wants to innovate even more.

That is what HP is putting on Google, which recently promised to include recycled materials in all its Made By Google products in 2022. Products. From now on, HP was recently in first place on the list of most responsible companies of Newsweek, especially for competitors such as Dell, Apple and Microsoft.

With the new Dragonfly, HP is taking its sustainability efforts to a new level. Previously, only the speakers in the first version of the Dragonfly were made from ocean-bound plastic, that plastic waste such as bottles is mismanaged. But now even more of the laptop is made from recycled materials.

HP also distances itself from the use of so-called ‘virgin materials’. These are components that otherwise use untouched natural resources and do not contain post-consumer coatings or secondary industrial materials. Instead, HP is looking for more recycled and upcycled content for all of its products, including printing ink, monitors, and even laptops.

This is best reflected through a number of partnerships that HP has entered into with organizations working in Haiti. The first was in 2016 with the First Mile Coalition. The partnership has hired people in Haiti to collect plastic bottles so that they would not be lost. This ocean-bound plastic was then used to make new HP ink cartridges for printers.

HP joined NextWave Plastics in 2018 and announced it had purchased 250 tons of ocean-bound plastics from Haiti. It is the equivalent of 12 million plastic bottles that would otherwise have gone directly to the ocean. These materials are collected, assembled and mixed with recycled computer parts to make things like the speakers in the Dragonfly or even the plastic on the HP Elite Display E273D monitor.

“By hiring collectors, HP is changing what this is,” said Jackowski. “This is not a waste. It’s a job, it’s money. It is possible an HP laptop. “

Sustainability efforts go further than just laptops

But HP’s suitability goes beyond the product itself. Jackowski tells me that HP is also reconsidering the packaging and design process in laptops, covers and other products to be more environmentally friendly.

Just like Apple, HP eliminates plastic from the packaging and moves to more durable materials (also called circular materials) such as molded pulp. Jackowski showed us that the drawers in the box for an HP laptop are made of molded pulp, and she even explained that HP no longer uses plastic to package the covers for laptops.

“We think outside of hardware and in other aspects of what we produce,” Jackowski said. “We are looking at every opportunity to change our materials to use more circular materials that are more durable.”

It is important that HP also uses an interesting production process for its new covers, of which Jackowski tells us that they are virtually waste-free. Normally, machines in the textile industry cut a pattern from material and create residual waste. But HP’s new sleeves are knitted on a new machine where it moves back and forth based on the design of the product. The only waste is a piece of string and there is no excess material.

Other HP accessories are even made from recycled PET plastic, which is used to make new recycled plastic drinking bottles. That is the circular economy that works at full capacity.

With HP claiming to have used 21,250 tonnes of recycled plastic in HP products and purchased 450 tonnes (or 35 million bottles) of Haiti ocean-bound plastic bottles, they have positioned themselves as industry leaders in this regard.

The Elite Dragonfly takes full advantage of these ambitions – and is hopefully a sign of the future for how our favorite pieces of technology are made.

