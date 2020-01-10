How Hewitt gets the best out of his stormy ace

Loading...

This faux drama passed as quickly as a Kyrgios serve, and now the duo is again the impetus for Australian men’s tennis, which teamed up with the equally spirited Alex de Minaur, John Millman and the double specialists Chris Guccione and John Peers team for the semi-finals of the new ATP tournament.

Kyrgios sometimes sparkles. His match against world number 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas in Brisbane was an exceptional standard this time of year, and his performance with de Minaur in the double quarter-final against Great Britain amazed everyone who watched the theater.

He believes it is a good relationship with ATP, and in fact it is his opponents who have gone mad in court. A frustrated Tsitsipas failed with his tantrum and accidentally hit his team captain – who also happens to be his father Apostolos – with his bat.

Still, there is no doubt that Hewitt’s presence helps Kyrgios stay in the moment and believe in what he’s doing out there. Their dynamics fascinate the audience and for Hewitt it is a constant progress.

Sometimes Hewitt looks like Cus D’Amato is going to upset Mike Tyson in one lap while riding the emotional waves of a Kyrgios competition. Another time, he says, he thinks it’s best if he doesn’t say anything.

I think he likes to play for other people. Maybe he sometimes wonders what he’s doing when he’s out there alone.

“Dealing with Nick on the pitch is fundamentally different from dealing with Alex,” said Hewitt. “It’s about knowing how hard it is to push them, what they have to say and when they need to be pumped up. In other cases, it’s just about listening and understanding what they’re going through. I have the feeling that I can continue to improve. “

For all of its ups and downs, Kyrgios has achieved some spectacular results on the ATP Tour. The win over Tsitsipas was his 21st over a top 10 opponent. Still, he rises when he plays tennis for Australia, which makes it a shame that the Olympic Games do not offer the team format in their tennis tournament.

Hewitt believes that Kyrgios reacts to those around him and fulfills expectations when they are so present and real. He never looks like he’s enjoying himself more than on the team, and his cheers have been heartfelt and sincere, including a fireman who brings de Minaur with him after a tense one-two.

“I think he likes to play for other people, to be honest. Maybe he sometimes wonders what he is doing when he’s on his own and gets a bit lost on the pitch,” said Hewitt.

“It’s probably a bit easier when I’m next door. He’s the type who likes to talk to people and often only listens and knows how to deal with different situations. It’s just about knowing your situations.” Players more than anything. “

Nick Kyrgios throws Alex de Minaur over his shoulder after defeating Britain.Credit: Getty

Even Novak Djokovic, who loves tormenting Kyrgios like a little brother who desperately tries to raise his older sibling, enjoyed what Kyrgios poured into the ATP Cup. To his credit, Djokovic and his Serbian team received the concept with similar enthusiasm.

When Kyrgios appeared in the stands at Brisbane around midnight to watch Djokovic play, he had a particularly good time when Djokovic lost a point. Kygios downplayed it as if it was just a joke, and Djokovic rather agreed.

“I didn’t see him in the stands, but after that I saw the videos. I know he is a good friend of Monfils and the French team, so it’s okay,” said Djokovic.

“I find it entertaining to have him or another player to watch other teams and other games. I think it attracts a lot of attention and I think it arouses people’s excitement.” in the stands, but also the spectators. “

An Australian team in the finals of the first ATP Cup would be a dream result for the organizers, who had hoped that with a healthy dose of skepticism from fans and certain players. Kyrgios was at the core of his initial success, and Hewitt was never far away.

