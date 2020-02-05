How HBO Max will be different from HBO Go and HBO now

With HBO Max on the road, HBO will soon have a total of three streaming options. What is the difference between HBO Now, Go and Max? At first glance, all three HBO options are fairly similar – and to be honest, two are almost identical, apart from the means of access. Here is a complete overview of HBO’s streaming services, so you can find out which one is right for you.

HBO Now

HBO Now is the first introduction of HBO in individual streaming platforms. It essentially works as an HBO cable subscription, with full access to present and past HBO programming. That includes past shows such as Game of Thrones, mini series of the top shelf such as Chernobyl, and current shows such as succession. Also available for streaming is a wide range of films, including recent releases, for which HBO has the streaming rights. Just like Netflix, these films come and go (in fact, all content that is not produced internally at HBO) when their streaming rights are retrieved and expired. HBO Now is available to everyone for a subscription of $ 15 per month.

HBO Go

Similar to HBO Now, HBO Go is a streaming platform for existing HBO content. The big difference is that HBO Go is not an independent streaming service. Instead, it is in fact an add-on service for anyone who already has a traditional HBO subscription via cable or Amazon Prime. HBO Go has access to the same library of HBO originals and licensed films that HBO Now has, only through a different service. HBO Go is free, but it must be accompanied by an HBO subscription, which usually costs between $ 10 and $ 18 per month, depending on your provider.

HBO MAX

HBO Max is the newest newcomer to the HBO media empire and is set up to compete legitimately in the streaming wars. The new platform, which will be introduced in May 2020 for a monthly price of $ 15, contains all HBO originals that you can get on other network services. If you are an AT&T customer, the mobile network also plans to give away free one-year subscriptions to HBO Max to 10 million users. But how does the new HBO streaming service distinguish itself? In short, with more exclusive content. HBO Max has exclusive original content, as well as licensed programming that is not available on another HBO platform, including all seasons of friends and The big bang theory. It has also recently announced a new film department that aims to make eight to ten smaller budgeted films per year.