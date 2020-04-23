How Harry Potter helps me get through the pandemic

Like many people, the coronavirus pandemic has shaken my financial security, not to mention my sanity, after staying home for more than a month. I am a travel writer – specifically a journalist from the theme park. (Yep, it’s a real job!) And normally, when there’s no global crisis that shuts down all theme parks indefinitely, you can find me at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter double-fisting Butterbeer. Even if I’m not on assignment, I’m there. It’s my happy place. But now, like the rest of the travel industry, I’m stuck at home with nowhere and no plan for the future. It feels like I’m falling free. And when that hot sensation gets too much to handle, I turn to my well-worn set of Harry Potter books. Because, as Dumbledore said, “Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one simply remembers turning on the light.”

I grew up with Harry Potter. I scored the first four books in high school at a time when I felt the feeling of not fitting in with me and somehow knew I never would. In high school, the last three book editions were perfectly aligned with my age and class. When The Half Blood Prince was published, I was about to turn 16 – just like Harry – and start my junior year. And when The Deathly Hallows was released, like Harry, I was off to school, closing a chapter and moving on. This parallel made an escape to a world outside of life in Central Alabama that I was so desperate to leave behind. And so many times since, J.K. Rowling’s books have been there as an escape – through burglaries, deaths and illnesses. And now I find myself escaping to Hogwarts to take some of the negativity in my social feeds and escape to my little apartment (which is starting to feel like a closet down the stairs).

But this time, it’s not just an escape. I find so many memories and parallels to our current crisis. The Minister of Magic ignores Dumbledore’s warnings feels like our own president ignored the COVID-19 warnings, and anyone hiding in their homes in fear of leaving Lord Voldemort with Diagon Alley feels all too familiar. The fear of the virus has transformed us all into Professor Slughorn who currently carries PJs in the form of a bank.

And then there’s the parallel where I always come back: hope. I have clinical depression and anxiety disorder, and although I have medication and therapy, isolating it at home without a normal routine or structure may not help. It’s easy for me to hide my depression and anxiety in public. But at home, I’m stuck with my thoughts. And lately I’ve been caught up in a terrible thought pattern where I don’t feel like I’m good enough if I matter. When I am at my worst, I remember the quote from The Order of the Phoenix that, “According to Ms. Pomfrey, thoughts could leave deeper scars than almost anything else.” J.K. Rowling peppered so many sweet memories of mental health in this series, and as an adult, I only bring them up now.

It was all intended. Rowling said much of the series was based on her own battle with depression. The Order of the Phoenix is my favorite in the series and this sentence always strikes me in the gut: “An invisible barrier separates him from the rest of the world.” My depression has always felt like an invisible barrier between me and my life. I can see the feelings and happiness I want, but I don’t know how to break through. Rowling also acknowledged that the soul-sucking Dementors are a metaphor for how she felt when she was depressed. The spelling “Expecto Patronum” is such a wonderful metaphor for fighting depression and it has been a reminder for me to take strength of what I am grateful for instead of focusing on my negative thoughts.

And during this crisis, we need the Wizarding World. Rowling did a good job by releasing Harry Potter books to schools and creating an online hub for fans to create magic at home while we find shelter. I also enjoyed tournament at the London Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition for free.

At least once a day, I am overwhelmed by the uncertainty of how this is affecting my business, my family, my friends, my city, my country. But taking these virtual breaks for a bit of magic helps. Homemade Butterbeer also helps. And I keep reminding myself that this is not forever. Like my other Ravenclaw Luna Lovegood once said, “Things we lose have a way of coming back in the end, if not always in the way we expect.”

Image source: Deanne Revel