How Grillo’s Pickles went from a cart to more than 10,000 stores

Travis Grillo did not get the job he was looking for, so he went to the family’s 100-year-old pickle recipe for comfort.

He was eating a pickle in his father’s back yard after being rejected from a position where he designed shoes with Nike, he had his “light bulb moment.”

“I was like that” You know what? I’m just going to sell these pickles and give it to business America and go my own way, “he told Food Dive.

In the summer of 2008, he started selling the pickles from a car with only seven natural ingredients: cucumbers, salt, dill-garlic, water, grape leaves, and vinegar. He then opened a hand cart with a large plate for Grillo’s Pickles and sold them for $ 1 in Boston Common and by 2013 the company earned a million dollars in revenue annually.

More than a decade since its inception, Grillo’s has cultivated a cult following among consumers who not only buy their packaged pickles in spear and chip form, as well as the Sandwich Maker product, but also wear the company’s designer clothing. The company sold more than £ 5 million of pickles from more than 10,000 store locations in 2019, including Whole Foods and Walmart, and expects a sales growth of 50% in 2020.

Grillo said the reason why his pickles stand out on the shelves is because of the old Italian family recipe and the freshness of their ingredients. He said other major pickle brands serve dehydrated products with preservatives, but Grillo grows dill and gets fresh cucumbers.

Major brands such as Vlasic, Mt. Olive and Claussen use preservatives in many of their products, but more are launching alternatives that compete with Grillo’s Pickles. Vlasic, owned by Conagra, introduced the Farmer’s Garden pickle line that contains no preservatives, artificial colors or artificial flavors.

“Grillo’s is light years past pickles because of the way we managed to give customers a fresh product and not fooled by thinking that pickles must be two years old before you even eat them, which can be most pickles, ” he said. “With Grillo’s you can grow a cucumber within a month, cut it and put it in your pot.”

While Americans are starting to eat up meals, that trend has helped brands like Grillo’s. According to Mondelez International’s “State of Snacking” report, the three most important characteristics consumers look for in snacks are freshness (43%), low sugar (36%) and low fat (31%).

“We’re penetrating the market, beating bigger companies by giving people fresher ingredients, so it’s great to see the response we’ve received at the national level,” he said. “It’s no longer alone,” Hey, that’s the man who used to sell pickles in the Common with his friends, “… it’s more like a brand that now only runs because of the product.”

Pickled vegetables and products with pickles have come to the fore in recent years and appear in foods and drinks from pork rind to beer. In 2019, Vlasic developed an all-pickle chip and flavored Slim Jim meat sticks. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market for pickle and pickle products is expected to grow by 3.41% annually from 2019 to 2024. And innovation is unlikely to slow down. Company Office Inc Fact revealed that in June last year Mt. Olive, the largest independent pickle company in the US, applied for trademarks on numerous potential products, including Pickle Fuel, an energy drink with pickle juice.

Although the popularity of the trend is more competitive for Grillo, the company’s CEO said the growth of his product shows that the pickle is “here to stay.”

“It gives me some certainty that it is something that is trending; it’s a good thing to be in this right now, “Grillo said.” I think you will see more fruit in the acid in the future. You will see more pickled beets and only different applications to better preserve the food for longer. “

Grillo’s plans to attract more consumer interest in 2020 with new product launches, including a pickle drink and “Pickle De Gallo”.

It was a strategy that seemed to work the past year. Grillo launched Fresh Packs, a series of more convenient and affordable packs for consumers, and Sandwich Makers, the first all-natural pickle brand with a sandwich pickle. However, it is not the first company to cut a larger pickle. Vlasic and Claussen, for example, have their own versions of a hamburger product.

In addition to product innovation, design for the brand has been important to Grillo since the beginning. The transparent packaging is a distinctive look, said Grillo, to show how the pickles are handmade and garden fresh.

When Grillo was still hawking pickles from a cart in Boston, he also sold shirts on the street with the company logo. He said the merchandise made them memorable when they started. Now the company offers a variety of merchandise on its website with their personalized pickle on products such as hats, scarves and hip bags.

“The only way to stand out and look above the rest was to merchandize ourselves. And with my background, it was no brains to be that good, I will use my talents that I would have given Nike just my own company, “he said.

“So for Grillo’s clothing, we have the kind of clothing to get our brand out of, so that you could buy my pickles. Where do I think brands are like:” Hey, are we getting old? We have to take off clothes. “

Grillo’s Pickles is just one of many food and beverage companies, including PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay snack brand Cheetos and chains such as Taco Bell, to sell clothing as a marketing channel. Grillo said there is a large influx of fashion and food right now because fashion designers see the benefit of the food industry and literally show “how health is wealth”.

But for Grillo, designing clothes was originally out of necessity because they had no marketing dollars, but now brands of billion dollar shirts.

Urban Outfitters

Today Grillo’s has a deal with Urban Outfitters, which sells its graphic tee. The company is also working with retired Hall of Fame basketball player Patrick Ewing to make ‘The Pickle’, a limited-edition sneaker for $ 140.

“It’s quite a big problem for me. I wanted to be in design, I wanted to do this, and we have a sneaker, we have a clothing line that falls with Urban, so we have all these things that went around the circle for the brand. And it’s just cool to see that happen now, “he said.