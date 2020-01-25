How 'Grey's Anatomy' approached the absence of Justin Chambers in mid-season

After Justin Chambers confirmed his exit from Grey’s Anatomy after 15 years in the show, fans of the beloved Shonda Rhimes series wondered how his character, Dr. Alex Karev, would be written off from the show.

In the mid-season 16 premiere of the medical drama, Alex’s wife, Jo Wilson Karev (played by Camilla Luddington), addressed his absence. After Meredith Gray (portrayed by Ellen Pompeo) arrived in Karev’s apartment, she noticed that her beloved friend was not there.

“He is visiting his mother,” Jo explained.

The 49-year-old actor was absent in the mid-season finale in November and it was made clear that his character was taking care of his sickly mother.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that the actor had left the show after 16 seasons in the lead role as Alex. The last episode of Chambers was broadcast on November 14, 2019, so his character has no episode.

“There is not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has determined so much of my life in the last 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement to PEOPLE about his sudden exit. “I have been hoping to diversify my acting roles and career choices for a while. And when I turn 50 and blessed with my remarkable supportive wife and five wonderful children, it is now that time. “

The actor added: “As I continue with Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the great cast and crew, both present and present past, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride. “

A few days after their announcement, he opened his decision to leave and shared what he wanted to pursue afterwards.

“I am very excited (for this new chapter),” the actor told page Six. “Of course (it was a difficult decision). Wherever you spend 15 years, it’s a big part of your life. “

He added that he is looking forward to “Life, family, love and friendships.”

Grey’s Anatomy is broadcast every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.