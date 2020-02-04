How Google recognizes files in maps

The Berlin artist Simon Weckert recently “hacked” Google Maps by filling a red car with 99 iPhone with Google Maps and dragging the city to fool the service by thinking there was a traffic jam when there was none .

It’s a smart trick, but it raises questions about how Google Maps tracks and responds to the data it collects under normal traffic conditions. If it is possible to fool Google Maps with a stack of old iPhones and a car, are you always sure that the app is correct? Based on what we know about the Google Map algorithm and the company’s responses to the Weckert do-it-yourself file, the answer seems to be: yes, for the most part.

How files appear on Google Maps

Google Maps is constantly updated based on anonymous tracked user data, traffic sensors and satellite data to ensure that the app displays the most accurate traffic conditions possible.

If you have ever used Google Maps, you have probably colored streets green, orange or red. Green roads mean that traffic is moving normally, but orange and red represent delays. Delays are displayed when, in navigation mode, users are currently traveling at lower speeds than normal on that part of the road and are automatically applied by Google. As soon as other divers using Google Maps can pass through the area at normal speeds, Google removes the delay status for that area, even if other users are still driving slower.

It is unclear how much slower than usual users are needed for Google Maps to register it as slow traffic, but according to 9to5Google’s report on Weckert’s file experiment, there was only one car past him at normal speeds to undo the file status caused by his car with iPhones. That said, it seems that Google Maps ignores when many users are standing still. The Weckert car had to be moving to show Google Maps the traffic jam, although nearly 100 phones were in navigation mode and not moving. It is unclear how long a vehicle must be stationary before being ignored; of course Google Maps will notice if multiple users are stopped on a highway and report this as a delay, but if a group of people are parked in a parking garage and have accidentally switched to navigation mode, you are unlikely to see any traffic jams in the area.

Interestingly, not all vehicles are treated equally. Google Maps can see the difference between a car, motorcycle and other vehicles (at least in certain countries and regions). So although a cheeky scooter can weave itself through a traffic jam, Google Maps might – in some cases – recognize that the movement of the smaller vehicle does not necessarily mean that normal traffic conditions have resumed.

Accidents, construction and other traffic incidents

Google Maps also updates traffic reports based on user input, in addition to passive, anonymous location and motion registration to keep track of the circumstances.

Accidents, construction zones, speed checks and other alerts can all be reported in Google Maps, and the more users report, the faster they will be shown on the map for others and may help them avoid delays and find better routes if necessary. We have previously discussed how you can do this on both Android and iOS, but here is how you can report traffic incidents and delays in Google Maps if you are unknown:

In Google Maps navigation mode, tap “+” icon (third icon down in the menu on the right). Tap the icon for the type of incident you want to report. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the submission. The app starts adding the report to the card, although you have a short countdown window to undo the report if you want to cancel.

Reroutes and ETA calculation

Google compares the speeds of its users with speed limit information to calculate estimated arrival times. In short, it takes how fast you actually move, how fast you should move based on speed limits, how fast other drivers go and how and how much further you have on your route to determine your ETA.

Google Maps also refers to circumstances reported by users and other traffic data are monitors with your route and current speeds, and adjusts your arrival times if it detects a delay or other incidents on your route. Once the app has determined the severity and length of the delay, it alerts users whose routes are affected and alternative directions are suggested if it is ultimately faster.

However, the suggestions for redirecting Google Maps are not always perfect. The algorithm can only respond to the most recent data and make a guess – it certainly can’t tell the future either – so routing will not always be faster (or necessary). That said, you can be pretty sure that the app gives you the most up-to-date information.

